Sports are unique for a variety of reasons, largely because an event or game can play out differently in some form every time even if the same participants are involved.
Athletes also compete in those sports for varying reasons — the thrill of victory, the potential of earning a college scholarship or making a career out of it or for some just the sheer enjoyment of competing with friends.
DuBois Central Catholic senior Shane Paisley is one athlete who falls into that latter category. The Cardinal was primarily a three-sport athlete throughout high school, competing in cross country, basketball and track and field. However, he added a fourth as a senior when decided to play soccer and become a dual-sport athlete in the fall.
Paisley has played basketball the longest, beginning in kindergarten when he participated in DCC’s Little Dribblers program. He continued playing from there and eventually earned his first varsity letter this past season as a senior. He also lettered in his single season of soccer in the fall.
He added track and field his freshman year and cross country a year later as a sophomore and earned three varsity letters in each. He would have had a fourth in track this spring had the season not been canceled because of COVID-19.
“Obviously, I am not happy about schools closing, but this virus is something that has to be taken seriously,” said Paisley. “Shutting down schools is a safety precaution and had to be done. Even though it did cancel the last sport I will ever do, I would rather have that than risking even further infection.”
Paisley said his favorite thing about a sports was “the competition and relationships you can build with friends.” He said he liked cross country the most.
“The sport was basically self-paced and was really peaceful at times,” he said. “I really just had the most fun while doing this sport.”
As for his biggest sports memory, it’s one that is quite different from most athletes.
“I do have a sports moment that is very memorable,” said Paisley. “It was a basketball game in Marion Center, and I collided with my teammate Zach Spellen, and his tooth actually went into my forehead.
“I ended up leaving a bloody mess on the floor and had to go to the hospital. This is just a moment I will never forget. If you are reading this Zach, sorry again about the tooth.”
Outside of sports and school, Paisley enjoys water sports such as wake boarding and water skiing along with lifting, hanging out with his friends and playing video games.
He also just recently got involved in the stock market.
The son of Dr. Kevin and Rebecca Paisley, the Cardinal senior has two younger siblings who are also involved in sports. Brother Brendan, a freshman, competes in cross country, basketball, and track and field. Sister Rachael (5th grade) plays basketball and tennis.
Paisley pointed to his parents as his role models.
“They are always there to help me if I need it and are always setting good examples for me to follow,” he said. “They will both do anything for me to succeed in life, and I love them for that.”
After graduation, Paisley plans to attend Duquesne University and study at the Palumbo Donahue School of Business, possibly majoring in finance.