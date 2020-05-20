Sibling rivalries in sports can create drama and memories — both good and bad — for some families.
It’s been all good for DuBois Central Catholic senior Rachel Miller, who has relished the opportunity to compete in sports alongside her twin sister Madison throughout high school.
“I feel incredibily blessed to have been given the opportunity to play alongside my sister throughout high school,” said Miller. “My sister and I have experienced many amazing moments that we wouldn’t have been able to experience if we weren’t together.”
The Miller twins ran cross country together from their sophomore year on at DCC.
Rachel also played softball, a sport she began in seventh grade while attending Clearfield, and continued to do at the varsity level after transferring to DCC. She played for the Lady Cardinals her freshman through junior years but decided not play as a senior so she could explore other activities.
“The thing I liked best about playing sports is the relationships you create,” said Miller. “The bond between teammates is special and can only be found in sports. Sports don’t last forever, but the memories you make with your coaches and teammates do.
“Cross country has always been my favorite sport because I’ve had so much fun doing it. I’ve experienced so many memorable moments while running and have made many great and unforgetable memories with my teammates.
In cross country, Miller ran in regular season meets all three years she was on the varsity squad but was not part of the Lady Cardinal squads that competed at the District 9 Class A Championships each of those seasons.
On the diamond, Miller was a reserve outfielder throughout her DCC career while playing on two teams that won District 9 Class A titles (freshman, junior years) and three squads that reached the PIAA playoffs.
She appeared in five games as a freshman when DCC went 23-2 and reached the state semifinals before losing to eventual state champ West Greene. Miller was 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI in limited plate appearances.
Miller saw her playing time increase as a sophomore and saw action in 11 games for a squad that went 20-3 and advanced to the state quarterfinals after placing third in districts. She hit .250 (3-for-12) that season with one double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
As a junior, Miller played in a career-high 13 games as the Lady Cardinals won another D-9 title as part of a magical postseason run that saw the program reach its first state championship game (5-0 loss to Williams Valley).
Central Catholic finished 26-1 on the field but was forced to forfeit nine of those wins because of a paperwork issue at the administration level for one of its transfer students.
Miller hit .833 (5-for-6) as a junior with a double, four RBIs and five runs scored.
Reaching the state finals is something Miller will never forget.
“I’d say my most memorable accomplishment I have achieved in sports is when my softball team and I went to the state championship in 2019,” she said. “Although I chose not to play my senior year, I’m still very proud of my team and what they have and would have accomplished this year.”
Her teammates never got the opportunity to try to make it back to the state finals this spring as all sports were cancelled and schools closed because of COVID-19. Although she wasn’t going to be a part of the softball team, those still affected Miller along with her former teammates.
“Obviously, it’s upsetting that sports and school were canceled, but safety is always the number one priority,: said Miller. “COVID-19 has specifically affected me because it cut my senior year short and led to the cancellation or delay of many of the things I was looking forward to doing.
“However, it was probably for the best that these activities and events have been put on hold.”
Outside of sports, Miller is involved in the Rotary Interact Club, National Honor Society, Mock Trial and Campus Minstry.
She said balancing sports with school work and other activities can be a challenge.
“Sometimes I do find it hard to balance sports and activites with my school work,” she said. “But, I’ve found the trick is to prioritize your time and to not procrastinate your school work.
The daughter of Dr. Cynthia and Dustin Miller, the Lady Cardinal also has an older sister Hannah (2018 grad), who ran cross country and track and field at DCC.
She pointed to her father as her role model.
“In sports, my dad has always pushed me to do my best,” said Miller. “He was always there to remind me to play my hardest and to not get upset if I had a bad game. My dad has always been the one person I looked for in stands when I was on the field, and the one person who I played my hardest for.”
After graduation, Miller plans to attend Saint Vincent College and major in finance. She does not plan on playing sports collegiately, but said she wouldn’t mind playing some intramural sports.