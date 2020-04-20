DuBOIS — If you talk to most athletes, each has things they love about playing sports and at times also things they dislike about sports.
DuBois Central Catholic senior Johnathan Ritsick is among the group of athletes who has no dislikes and loves every aspect — both in and out of competitions — about competing.
And, Ritsick has certainly done his fair share of competing while at DCC, as the Cardinal has participated in four different sports — cross country, soccer, track and field and tennis.
He made a name for himself as a runner in both cross country and track and field. He earned four letters in cross country and three in track, although he would have picked up a fourth had the spring sports season not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ritsick began playing his other two sports as a junior, becoming a dual-sport athlete in both the fall and spring seasons. He lettered both years he played soccer.
“The thing that I love most about playing sports is the friendships and bonds that you make with others on the course, field, track or court,” said Ritsick. “I also love the lessons that it teaches us, like how to handle losses and wins, how to be prepared, how to balance your time between school and sports, understanding the responsibilities for yourself and the team and sometimes the weather.
“I don’t think there’s a single thing that I dislike about sports, simply because I’ve grown up around sports and I love every sport. Although, I do have favorites.”
And, his favorite was cross country because it’s the one sport he felt his best potential.
“I love distance running, and it’s fulfilling and challenging,” added Ritsick. “While it’s a team sport, individual talent is what counts the most and it revolves around one main principle — what you put into it, is what you get out of it.
“I’ve always enjoyed the companionship and the competition from other schools, and I’ve made plenty of friendships in cross country. This sport has turned me into a healthier and stronger person.
“It taught me to push myself no matter how tired or how achy I was, it taught me how to apply healthy habits to my life, and it certainly lets me go to sleep better every night. The meets can be difficult, but the greatest the feeling of accomplishment was always there when I crossed the finish line, especially when I had a good race.”
Given his love of running, it should come as no surprise his role model comes from that world — his head coach Tom Shade.
“Since my freshman year at DCC, he has always pushed me in order to get better,” said Ritsick. “He always gave me lots of helpful advice so I could improve myself to be healthier and better as an athlete.
“Coach Shade is much more than just a dedicated cross country coach to DCC. He’s one of the best mentors and story-tellers that I know. He never fails to build people up with low self-esteem and makes every teammate feel important. He was able to build our cross country team from three students to nearly 25 students in two seasons.”
Ritsick racked up a strong resume on the country course, owning the single-season and career wins records for the Cardinals. He made dramatic jumps in his finishing positions at the District 9 Class A Championships all four years — going from 79th as a freshman to sixth as a senior.
That sixth-place finish earned him a trip to states, something no DCC runner had done in 20 years. Ritsick went on to place 51st at states. Central Catholic’s last state qualifier in cross country was State Rep. Matt Gabler.
Ritsick said reaching states is his best sports memory.
“I loved that moment because my family and friends all witnessed me make school history,” he said. “There was no way I could’ve accomplished that without my family and friends for always encouraging me to get better. Never in my life did I ever feel so proud of myself. It meant that four years of running had finally paid off in the end for me.”
Gabler later met with Ritsick to honor him.
In track and field, the Cardinal captured one District 9 Class AA medal in his first three seasons, placing sixth in the 1,600 as a sophomore. He also was eighth in the 1,600 as a junior. However, he won’t get the opportunity to try to make it to states in the sport like he did cross country in the fall.
“I’m about as mad and upset as every other diehard athlete across the state that was waiting for spring sports to maybe come back this spring,” said Ritsick. “This took a part of who I am away, and it makes me upset that I won’t get to compete against people that I’ve always had a rivalry against from other schools or maybe try to break new records this year.
“Life will always go on though, and I know there are better things to look up to in the future and there’s no reason to dwell on this going forward. There’s nothing we can do about it now, and it was certainly the right thing to do on Gov. Wolf’s part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Outside of sports, Ritsick is the Student Council president at DCC. He also was on the mock trial team and was an assistant coach for the elementary running club program at DCC. He also was a book/stat keeper for the DCC basketball team.
He also plays in a YMCA basketball league, a spring soccer league for the Reynoldsville Bulldogs and a church volleyball league.
Some of his hobbies include fishing, ATV riding, making friends and playing video games.
The son of Michael and Michelle Ritsick, the Cardinal senior has an older sister Keisha Ritsick who participated in the marching band at DuBois Area in high school.
After graduation, Ritsick will attend Slippery Rock University and major in environmental geoscience with a concentration in environmental science. He has no plans to compete in athletics at the college level but may play intramural sports.
He also will participate in Army ROTC at The Rock to give himself the opportunity to either go into the service or find a job in his field of study immediately after college.