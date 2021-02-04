CLYMER — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams split a doubleheader at Calvary Baptist-Clymer Tuesday night, with each school securing a lopsided victory.
The DuBois Christian girls captured a 42-22 victory in the opening game, while the Calvary Baptist ended the evening with a 57-25 win.
The Lady Eagles used a strong defensive effort to hold Clymer in check all night, limiting the hosts to single-digit scoring in all four quarters. DuBois Christian jumped out to a 10-4 lead after eight minutes and extended its lead from there each quarter before eventually winning by 20 points.
Rorrie Maynard led the Lady Eagles with 12 points, eight in the second half. Grace Deitch also reached double figures with 10 points, while sister Emily Deitch added nine. Grace had eight second-half points, while Emily scored seven in the opening two quarters.
Dessie Preston netted four of her six points in the first quarter for DCS. Micaela Ingmire led Clymer with 10 points.
In the boys game, Clymer used a big second quarter to seize control. The Eagles trailed just 14-9 after one quarter, but Clymer outscored DCS 21-5 in the second to take a 35-14 advantage into the break. Clymer eventually pushed that lead to 32 by night’s end.
Gabe Hoover led the Eagles with 11 points, while Adam Mowrey had nine. The eagles only other scorer was Isaac Smith with five.
Noah Meckley netted a game-high 18 points to lead a trio of Clymer players in double figures. Joe Shank finished with 11 and Brennan Michael 10.
DuBois Christian returns to action with a doubleheader at Centre County Christian on Friday.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 42,
CALVARY BAPTIST-CLYMER 22
Score by Quarters
DCC 10 9 12 11 — 42
Calvary 4 8 6 4 — 22
DuBois Christian—42
Emily Deitch 4 0-1 9, Rorrie Maynard 6 0-0 12, Grace Deitch 5 0-0 10, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 3 0-0 6, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 1-3 42.
Calvary Baptist—22
Micaela Ingmmire 5 0-0 10, Sarah Covato 2 0-4 4, Katelyn Shank 2 0-0 4, Slyse Smith 2 0-0 4, Aubrey Ingmire 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Maggie Murray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 0-4 22.
Three-pointers: DCS 1 (E. Deitch), Calvary 0.
BOYS
CALVARY BAPTIST-CLYMER 57,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 25
Score by Quarters
DCC 9 5 4 7 — 25
Calvary 14 21 12 10 — 57
DuBois Christian—25
Gabe Hoover 5 0-0 11, Adam Mowrey 3 2-4 9, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 2 0-0 5, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0, Caden Delarme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-4 25.
Calvary Baptist—57
Joe Shank 4 3-4 11, Noah Meckley 8 2-4 18, Brennan Michael 4 1-2 10, Nathan Helman 1 0-0 2, Noah Michael 6 0-0 12, Cyrus Murray 0 0-0 0, Peter Velardo 2 0-0 4, Troy Rattigan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-10 57,
Three-pointers: DCS 3 (Hoover, Mowrey, Smith), Calvary 1 (B. Michael).