DuBOIS — In a game filled with runs, the DuBois Christian School girls basketball team used a balanced offensive attack to come out on top in more of those Thursday night to capture a 33-26 victory against Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) East Division foe Belleville Mennonite.
After the teams traded scores to open the game, DuBois Christian went on a 10-1 spurt to take a 12-3 lead with 1:41 left in the opening eight minutes. Grace Deitch sparked that spurt with six points.
Belleville answered right back though and ended the quarter on a 6-0 spurt to make it 12-9 after one. The quarter was a preview of things to come, as the two teams traded mini runs throughout the remainder of the game.
The difference proved to be the second. as DuBois Christian held the Lady Thunder scoreless. Belleville nearly returned the favor as both teams struggled with turnovers.
However, The Lady Eagles scored six points in the final 54 second of the half — getting a pair of baskets from Emily Deitch and one by Gabby Meholick — to take an 18-9 advantage into the break.
DuBois Christian made that 9-point edge stand up in the second half, although the Lady Thunder did get within three points points twice (27-24 and 29-26) in the middle of the fourth quarter.
The Lady Eagles defense took over again from there, as they held Belleville scoreless over the final 3:48 of the game. Emily Deitch scored four points during that same closing stretch to seal the seven-point victory.
Emily Deitch led all scorers with 14 points, while Grace Deitch finished with 10. Meholick added eight points and 17 rebounds.
The win against an East Division opponent, which historically fields the better teams in the ACAA, was a nice addition to the resume the Lady Eagles have built so far this season.
They currently sport a 16-1 overall record and a hold half-game lead in the West Division with a 9-1 mark. Blair County Christian is right on DuBois’ Christian’s heels at 8-1. The Lady Eagles are riding a 14-game winning streak since its lone loss at home to Blair County on Dec. 13.
DuBois Christian is hosting the ACAA Basketball Tournament this year, with the event taking place Feb. 20-22 at the Roy H. Hunter Activity Center.
“This was a good test for our girls,” said Lady Eagles coach Pastor Mark Montgomery. “They play in the East, so they play tougher teams all the time. And, you could see their toughness. I thought we had better skills, but they had a toughness about them that was really beneficial for our girls to play against.
“We’ve been working a lot in the last week getting out fast break going. We made nice progress with t Tuesday night, and a lot of the points we scored in the second half tonight were breakaways. So, we were pleased with that.
“They stretched our defense some ... we try to play that tight zone inside the 3-point line. So, we gave us a couple threes we weren’t happy with, but by in large, the girls really scrapped and played hard. It was a good game for us.
Emily Deitch, Grace Deitch and Meholick each scored six points to account for all of the Lady Eagles’ first-half scoring as they came out of the locker room holding the 9-point lead.
Belleville promptly cut that lead to four with five straight points to open the third quarter, but DCS countered with a 6-1 spurt to push its advantage back up to nine at 24-15 with 1:54 left in the third. The teams traded scores from there as the Lady Eagles led 26-17 entering the fourth.
Belleville’s Julianna Hartzler netted the first five points of the final quarter to promptly make it a four-point game (26-22), while a hoop by Natalie Yoder cut that deficit to three (27-240 just past the 6-minute mark. Hartzler led the Lady Thuunder with eight points.
Grace Deitch and Belleville’s Sonya Yoder then traded scores to keep it a three-point game (29-26) before the Lady Eagles used their defense to put the game away.
DuBois Christian is back in action tonight at Huntingdon Christian Academy.