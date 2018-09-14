DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls soccer team outplayed Grace Prep for a vast majority of their game Thursday, but unfortunately for the Lady Eagles Emma Will proved to be a thorn in their side in a 2-2 draw.
DuBois Christian scored first in each half only to see Will answer goals by Lady Eagles Rorrie Maynard and Colesy Brownlee to earn the Lady Storm a tie in a game they were outshot 19-8 by DuBois Christian.
Will’s timely goals kept the Lady Eagles (2-1-1) from capturing their third straight victory following a season-opening loss at Juniata Mennonite. The team’s split their two meetings a year ago, with each winning on its home field (DCS 4-1 & Prep 4-1).
“We’ve been working on more ball control, and I thought we saw that today and it (ball) on our feet a lot more,” said DCS assistant coach Phil Shenkle. “We also played better as a team too.
“We left a few (goals) on the field on that backside, and I told them, ‘Hey, if we can get a great ball across the middle, let’s finish that and make sure we get it in.’
“But overall, I was really pleased. Both teams played hard and we’re showing improvement.”
Prep had the first shot of the game in the opening minutes, but that effort was wide of the DCS net.
From there, it was all Lady Eagles for most of the opening 40 minures as the Lady Storm mustered just three more shots.
Prep keeper Makayla Ley was up to the task though, as she made six stops in the first half and 11 overall. She denied an early shot by Fiona Riss, then watched as Maynard made a trong run into the box only to fire a shot off the side of the Lady Storm net.
Sophia Williamson then had a shot stopped by Ley before the Lady Storm missed a golden opportunity to take lead. However their shot rolled though a open goal mouth and went wide of the far post.
DuBois Christian proved to be the team to crack the scoreboard first, thanks to a big individual play by Maynard. The Lady Eagle freshman blocked a Prep pass in the midfield, then made a strong run into the box ahead of a pair of defenders. Maynard then blasted a shot into the top, right corner of the net to put DCS up 1-00.
Riss nearly made it 2-0 later in the half but had a shot hit the side of the Prep net.
It appeared DCS would take a 1-0 lead into the break, but Will found herself open with the ball in the lady eagle box in the closing minutes and beat keeper Emily Deitch to even the score 1-1 at the half.
The second half proved to be a near carbon copy of the first, with DuBois Christian controlling the pace and peppering Ley and Prep net with 11 shots in the final 40 minutes.
Only one of those attempts found the back of the net though, as Brownlee lofted a long shot from outside the box over top Ley to make it 2-1. Brownlee tried to duplicate that effort a few more times in the half, with one attempt going just high and Ley deflecting another out for a DCS corner kick.
Riss and Williamson also each had a pair of strong scoring chances be just off the mark or denied by Ley.
On the other end, Grace Prep struggled to produce many scoring opportunities and again had just four shots in the half. Deitch stopped three of those, but the fourth — another shot by Will — found its way past Deitch to tie game and eventually earn the draw for the Lady Storm.
DuBois Christian is back in action at home today against Great Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.