DuBOIS — Dubois Christian School scored early and often on its way to a resounding 69-38 victory over visiting Calvary Christian Tuesday night.
“This is our year if we continue to play, we’ve got senior leadership, Zaden (Thomas) stepped up and hit a lot of threes right off the get-go to get us a margin so we could relax and play our game,” DCS head coach Barth Thomas said. “We need to clean up a little bit better on the defensive boards, but all in all we are really excited and the kids are starting to play together as a team.”
The Eagles jumped out to a 9-0 lead before taking a 22-10 lead after the opening quarter behind the hot shooting of Zaden Thomas.
Thomas, who led all scorers on the night with 23 points, saw 13 of his points come in the first eight minutes of the game while he had 19 points in the first half to power the home side.
It did not take long for Thomas to get rolling, as he drained a three-pointer on the first trip down the court just 24 seconds into the game to give DCS (5-5) a lead it would never give up.
After both teams went on scoreless droughts of more than two minutes, Gabe Hoover got the Eagles back on the board with a score on the inside while drawing a foul at the 5:09 mark of the first.
While Hoover was unable to finish off the three-point play at the line, Alex Hallowell came down with the offensive rebound which eventually led to another bucket on the inside by Hoover.
Thomas capped the run with a score in the paint while drawing a foul, as he too was unable to complete the three-point play, but the bucket gave the home side a 8-0 edge at the midway point of the opening frame.
Calvary Christian eventually got on the board on the ensuing trip down the court on a basket from Chase Zerbe, before Thomas sparked a 7-0 Eagles’ run with a three-pointer and a score in the paint on back-to-back possessions.
Hoover capped the run by stealing the ball in the backcourt and scoring on a fast break layup to make it a 16-2 game with 2:29 to play in the first quarter.
DuBois Christian got three-pointers from Thomas and Isaac Smith down the stretch of the opening frame to help it take a 22-10 lead after eight minutes of play.
The Eagles continued to build on their lead with a dominant second quarter in which they outscored the visitors 17-6 to take a 23-point advantage into the half.
Five different DCS players contributed to the scoring in the frame, as Thomas came up with a three-point play and drained a shot from deep in the final minute.
A three-pointer from Smith along with buckets from Adam Mowrey, Colin Thomas and Hoover helped the home side close out the half on a 12-2 run.
The third quarter was the most competitive frame of the night, but DCS was still able to build on its lead by outscoring Calvary Christian 15-12 in the frame to head into the final quarter in front 54-28.
The Eagles used a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter to continue to add to their lead and bring the final score to 69-38.
Devin Powell capped the scoring with a bucket in the final minute, as all seven DCS players scored in the victory.
Along with Zaden Thomas’ big night, Mowrey and Hoover each added double-double performances, as Mowrey grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 10 points, while Hoover finished with 17 points and added 13 boards.
Smith chipped in nine points in the win while Hallowell had six points and six rebounds.
“This year we get to play a tough man to man and they’re all confident now and we get to work the ball and they are playing very well as a team and getting lots of assists and easy buckets,” Thomas said.”
Dubois Christian returns to action at home Friday against Cambria County Christian at 7 p.m.