TIRE HILL — The DuBois Christian School soccer teams split a doubleheader at Johnstown Christian School on Tuesday.
The DCS girls brought home a 6-2 victory, while the Eagles dropped 9-3 contest.
Lady Eagles Emily Deitch and Fiona Riss each netted a hat-trick in their win, which improved DuBois Christian’s record to 5-4 (4-3 in the division). Deitch scored twice in the first half and Riss once, then the two reversed those goal totals in the final 40 minutes.
The victory avenged an early season 4-1 loss to the Lady Blue Jays.
On the boys’ side, Johnstown Christian jumped out to a 5-1 halftime lead en route to its 6-goal victory.
Adam Mowrey scored in the first half for the Eagles, while Gabe Hoover notched two goals after the break.
In other girls soccer action Tuesday:
DuBois 6,
Punxsutawney 0
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois girls soccer team went on the road and secured a 6-0 victory over Punxsutawney Tuesday.
The Lady Beavers were led by a four-goal game from Emily Graeca, who used a first-half hat-trick to put DuBois up 4-0 at the break.
Graeca’s three first half goals were all unassisted and followed a Monica Scotto goal off an assist by Rachel Sickeri.
Graeca added her fourth goal of the game in the second half off a Sickeri assist, while Sicker scored the final goal of the game on an assist by Riley West.
Kara Tilson kept a clean sheet in the net combined with Jasmine Carney, who played the final five minutes in net.
DuBois travles to Altoona Thursday.
ECC 2, Kane 0
KERSEY — The Elk County Catholic girls soccer team shut out visiting Kane, 2-0, Tuesday evening at Angela Huey Memorial Field in Kersey.
Tally Cicione scored both goals for ECC.
The Lady Crusaders are back in action Thursday at home against Bradford.