DuBois Christian School’s Fiona Riss, pictured in action earlier this season, scored a hat-trick Tuesday to help the Lady Eagles beat Johnstown Christian School, 6-2.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

TIRE HILL — The DuBois Christian School soccer teams split a doubleheader at Johnstown Christian School on Tuesday.

The DCS girls brought home a 6-2 victory, while the Eagles dropped 9-3 contest.

Lady Eagles Emily Deitch and Fiona Riss each netted a hat-trick in their win, which improved DuBois Christian’s record to 5-4 (4-3 in the division). Deitch scored twice in the first half and Riss once, then the two reversed those goal totals in the final 40 minutes.

The victory avenged an early season 4-1 loss to the Lady Blue Jays.

On the boys’ side, Johnstown Christian jumped out to a 5-1 halftime lead en route to its 6-goal victory.

Adam Mowrey scored in the first half for the Eagles, while Gabe Hoover notched two goals after the break.

In other girls soccer action Tuesday:

DuBois 6,

Punxsutawney 0

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois girls soccer team went on the road and secured a 6-0 victory over Punxsutawney Tuesday.

The Lady Beavers were led by a four-goal game from Emily Graeca, who used a first-half hat-trick to put DuBois up 4-0 at the break.

Graeca’s three first half goals were all unassisted and followed a Monica Scotto goal off an assist by Rachel Sickeri.

Graeca added her fourth goal of the game in the second half off a Sickeri assist, while Sicker scored the final goal of the game on an assist by Riley West.

Kara Tilson kept a clean sheet in the net combined with Jasmine Carney, who played the final five minutes in net.

DuBois travles to Altoona Thursday.

ECC 2, Kane 0

KERSEY — The Elk County Catholic girls soccer team shut out visiting Kane, 2-0, Tuesday evening at Angela Huey Memorial Field in Kersey.

Tally Cicione scored both goals for ECC.

The Lady Crusaders are back in action Thursday at home against Bradford.

