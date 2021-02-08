STATE COLLEGE — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams made the trip to State College Friday and brought home a pair of wins against host Centre County Christian.
The DuBois Christian boys won 57-39, while the Lady Eagles got a strong defensive effort in a 36-16 victory.
The Eagles jumped out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back in the 18-point victory. After a 9-point second quarter, the Eagles reached double digits in both the third (16) and fourth (12) quarters to close out the win.
Eagle Gabe Hoover led all scorers with 25 points. He was joined in double figures by teammate Isaac Smith, who scored 12 on four 3-pointers. Adam Mowrey added eight, while Devin Powell chipped in six points.
The Eagles, now 5-7, beat centre County by a similar score of 55-41 at DuBois Christoan on Jan. 28.
The DuBois Christian girls also enjoyed a strong start, outscoring Centre County, 15-4, in the opening eight minutes before holding the hosts to just two points in the second quarter on their way to taking a 27-6 lead into the half.
Centre County managed just five points in both the third and fourth quarters and the Lady Eagles eventually won by 20 points.
DuBois Christian’s Emily Deitch led all scorers with 11 points, while sister Grace Deitch and Fiona Riss added eight and six, respectively.
The Lady Eagles, now 8-2, beat Centre County by the same 36-16 score in the teams’ first meeting.
Both DuBois Christian teams play at Calvary Huntingdon on Tuesday.
BOYS
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 57,
CENTRE COUNTY CHRISTIAN 39
Score by Quarter
DuBois Christian 20 9 16 12 — 57
Centre County 6 6 12 15 — 39
DuBois Christian—57
Gabe Hoover 11 3-10 25, Adam Mowrey 2 4-6 8, Devon Thomas 1 0-0 2, Devin Powell Isaac Smith 4 0-0 12, Landon Whitaker 2 0-0 4, Caden DeLarme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-22 57.
Centre County—39
Ethan Gore 4 1-5 9, Matt Ault 0 0-0 0, Trevor Bickel 1 0-0 2, Kaden Irvin 4 2-6 11, Jacob Gore 2 0-0 5, Lance Gates 0 0-0 0, Alred Bennett 0 0-0 0, Mitchell White 0 0-0 0, Josiah Zimmerman 5 2-5 12. Totals: 16 5-16 39.
Three-pointers: DCS 4 (Smith 4), CCC 2 (Irvin, J. Gore).
GIRLS
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 36,
CENTRE COUNTY CHRISTIAN 16
Score by Quarter
DuBois Christian 15 8 8 5 — 36
Centre County 4 2 5 5 — 16
DuBois Christian—36
Emily Deitch 5 1-2 11, Rorrie Maynard 2 0-0 4, Fiona Riss 3 0-0 6, Grace Deitch 4 0-2 8, Lily Shenkle 2 0-0 4, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 1 0-0 2, Sarah Joy Preston 0 1-2 1, Ella Shenkle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-6 36.
Centre County—16
Meagan Bair 1 1-2 3, Kayla Shipe 1 0-0 2, Sarah Traxler 0 0-2 0, Emilie Gore 4 1-2 9, Teagan Bair 0 0-3 0, Riley Shipe 0 0-0 0, Sami Miller 1 0-0 2, Camryn Shipe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2-9 16.
Three-pointers: DCS 0, CCC 0.