DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team hosted Clarion Monday for Senior Night in a game that featured two District 9 most potent scorers — Bobcat Calvin German and Beaver Lennon Lindholm.
While both scored their share of points, it was a strong defensive effort by DuBois — particularly in the fourth quarter — that proved to be the difference as the Beavers grinded out a 63-54 Senior Night victory.
DuBois honored a large senior class featuring Lindholm, Jordin Sommers, Nick Felix, Nick Graeca, McKellen Jaramillo, Nick Farrell, Michael Orzechowski and Brady Woodward prior to the game.
That group then played a major role in the victory as the Beavers put together a strong effort on both ends of the court.
DuBois (5-3) held Clarion nearly 17 points below its season average of 70.7 ppg., with the duo of Farrell and Felix taxed with the job of switching off covering German all night. The pair held German below his season average despite him scoring 19 in the game. He came in averaging 25.7 ppg.
Lindholm scored a game-high 21 points to win the head-to-battle with German, while the Beavers won the game because they got a stronger showing from the supporting cast around its leading scorer.
Clarion (5-2) enter the game with three other players averaging 12 or more points a game, but only one (Christian Simko –16 points) reached double figures on the night. On the other side, Lindholm was one of three Beavers to hit double figures, as fellow seniors Felix and Woodward finished with 10 points.
Despite all that, things were still a game entering the fourth as DuBois entered the final eight minutes with a slim 45-42 advantage.
Disaster struck the Beavers in the opening 20 seconds as Lindholm picked up his fourth foul. Play resumed before Beavers’ coach Dave Bennett could get Lindholm out of the game, which resulted in a key sequence. Simko scored on one end for Clarion, but Lindholm countered with his fifth and final 3-pointer of the night before he sat down.
Clarion quickly responded with back-to-back hoops by Beau Verdill and German to pull even at 48-48 with 5:27 to play. It was all Beavers from there though, as DuBois’ defense sparked a 9-0 spurt that all but put the game away.
Woodward jump-started things with a hoop inside before Felix drained a long trey to put the Beavers up 53-48. DuBois then forced back-to-back Bobcat turnovers, which led to baskets for Lindholm and Woodward to make it 57-48 with 2:23 remaining.
German and Verdill countered with hoops for Clarion to make it a five-point game (57-52), but the Bobcats got no closer as Sommers scored four of his seven points in the final two minutes to help seal the victory. Verdill, who came in scoring nearly 14 points a game, was held to eight, was teammate Hunter Craddock was held to six — half his season average.
“We knew it would be a challenge (to stop German), because with a player like Cal it’s difficult to shut him down,” said Bennett. “We knew he would score, but we were trying to make it difficult for him to do that. And, I thought we did a really good job trying to wear him down, and he still scored because he’s a really good player.
“Early on, we had some good looks offensively that didn’t go in and as the game went on, if someone like Lennon gets good looks, they are starting to go in and they did tonight. It was a good team effort though. We moved the ball and were unselfish, shared it and played inside-out.
“Senior night is always special, and obviously we have a very senior-heavy group. The seniors got the lion’s share of the playing time tonight, and it was good to see them all contribute to the win. And, it was definitely a good win because Clarion is a good team.”
The first three quarters was a see-saw affair that saw both teams grab the momentum at times.
Clarion used a 10-3 spurt in the middle of the first quarter to grab a seven-point lead at 16-9, but back-to-back hoops by Chooch Husted and a bucket from Felix in the closing seconds helped DuBois get back within three (18-15) by quarter’s end. German had seven of his 19 points in the opening eight minutes.
Lindholm opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to tie things up before the teams traded the lead five times in the period. The Bobcats closed the half on 7-2 spurt to take a slim 28-27 lead into the break. Lindholm had eight points in the quarter.
The Beavers came out of the half strong and used a 7-2 spurt of its own to regain the lead at 34-30. Lindholm had five of those points.
Clarion pulled even again at 36-36 before DuBois used the 3-ball to maintain the lead late in the quarter. Felix, Lindholm and Sommers all hit treys in the final two minutes, with Sommers’ bomb giving the beavers a three-point lead entering the decisive fourth quarter.
“After the first quarter defensively, we got stingier and tougher,” said Bennett. “Then in the fourth quarter, we did a real nice job defensively. We were able to limit their supporting cast and did a good job making life tough on Cal.”
DuBois is off until Friday when it hosts Punxsutawney.
DuBOIS 63, CLARION 54
Score by Quarters
Clarion 18 10 14 12 — 54
DuBois 15 12 18 18 — 63
Clarion—54
Cal German 8 2-2 19, Beau Verdill 4 0-0 8, Christian Sinko 6 3-4 16, Hunter Craddock 2 2-6 6, Don Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Dawson Smail 2 0-0 5, Aidan Quinn 0 0-0 0, Ryan Alston 0 0-0 0, Dauntae Girvan 0 0-0 0, Gabe Simko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-10 54.
DuBois—63
Jordin Sommers 3 0-0 7, Nick Felix 4 0-0 10, Nick Farrell 1 3-4 5, Lennon Lindholm 8 0-0 21, Michael Orzechowski 3 0-0 6, Brady Woodward 5 0-0 10, McKellen Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Chooch Husted 2 0-0 4, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Joey Foradora 0 0-0 0, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 3-4 63.
Three-pointers: Clarion 3 (German, C. Simko, Smail), DuBois 8 (Sommers, Felix 2, Lindholm 5)