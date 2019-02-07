BROCKWAY — The Johnsonburg girls basketball team put together its best defensive performance of the year Wednesday, as the Ramettes allowed a season-low in points in a physical 38-15 victory that spoiled Brockway’s Senior Night festivities.
It marked the third time this season Johnsonburg held an opponent under 20 points for a game, with the other two coming in wins against Sheffield (56-17 on Dec. 19, 44-16 on Jan. 22).
The 15 points also were a season-low scored by the Lady Rovers. Ironically, Brockway’s previous low for points also came against the Ramettes in a 49-22 setback in Johnsonburg on Jan. 16.
Johnsonburg’s defensive effort Wednesday was even more impressive when you consider Brockway scored just three combined points in the first, third and fourth quarters.
The Ramettes (15-3) capitalized on those scoring woes by Brockway, which was playing its third game in as many nights. Johnsonburg built an 11-0 lead after one quarter, only to see the Lady Rovers fight back in the second to make it a 19-12 game at the half.
However, Johnsonburg all but put the game away a 10-2 third quarter that pushed the lead back out to 15 points at 29-14.
The duo of Cassidy King and Maria Jones powered the Ramettes in the win. King scored a game-high 18 points to go along with eight rebounds, while Jones had 14 points.
“We started a little slow tonight, but we did what we had to do to get the win,” said Johnsonburg coach Mike King. “We had a little discussion at halftime about what level of play to play, and they came out after halftime and played it.
“Our group of girls works hard on their defense, and lot of times your defense is going to give you that quick lead and it did tonight. I’m proud of the girls’ work on that end.”
Brockway (3-17) honored its lone senior, Maggie Schmader, prior to the game. Schmader didn’t score in the game but pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.
Once the action got underway, it was all Johnsonburg in the opening eight minutes. The Ramettes forced five turnovers, and when the Lady Rovers got shots, they couldn’t find the hoop.
Johnsonburg wasn’t burning the nets itself in the first quarter, but the Ramettes still managed to build an 11-0 lead. King and Jones each had four points in the quarter, while Rylee Casilio drained a 3-pointer.
King made it 13-0 when she dropped in the first basket of the second quarter, before Brockway finally found the scoreboard at the 5:45 mark when Danielle Wood scored inside.
Wood’s hoop sparked a 7-0 spurt by the Lady Rovers over the ensuing two minutes or so. Wood scored six of those points, while Selena Buttery went 1 of 2 at the foul line. Wood finished with a team-high six points, while Buttery had three points and 10 rebounds.
King halted Brockway’s run with a jumper in the lane, but a trey by Lady Rover Morgan Lindemuth pulled Brockway within five points (15-10) with 2:37 remaining in the half.
The score stayed that way into the final minute when King scored back-to-back layups — both off turnovers — to make it 19-10. Brockway’s Ciara Morelli countered with a bucket in the closing seconds to send the teams the break with the Ramettes up 19-12.
Brockway got no closer as Johnsonburg held the Lady Rovers scoreless for nearly the entire third quarter.
Jones scored the first eight points of the third, with two baskets coming in the opening minute, to extend the Johnsonburg lead back to double digits at 27-12 with just over two minutes left in the period. King scored inside shortly thereafter.
It appeared the Lady Rovers might go scoreless in a second quarter on the night, but Lindemuth scored on a jumper in the lane in the final minute to make it 29-14 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter proved to be more of the same, as the Ramettes outscored the Lady Rovers, 9-1, to set the final at 38-15. Brockway was held without a field goal in the final quarter. Its lone point coming on a free throw by Buttery.
King netted four of the Ramettes’ nine fourth-quarter points, while younger sister Emma King came off the bench to scored three points in the frame.
“We just couldn’t get shots off tonight, and when we did get shots off, we didn’t make them,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “We made a nice run in the second quarter to make it a game for a while, but then they came out strong (in 3rd quarter). And, towards the end of the third quarter we started to loose our legs.
“That’s a senior dominated team though. Four of their five starters are seniors and we’re mainly freshman and sophommores. Our kids played hard and will regardless of who we play.
“It was nice to honor Maggie tonight. She started playing in sixth grade and went the whole way through. I’m really proud of her. To me, she is Miss Hustle. She is always around the ball and does a lot of the little things and is a great lockdown defender.”
Both teams are back inaction Friday. Johnsonburg welcomes Kane, while Brockway hosts Ridgway in a varsity-only contest Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.