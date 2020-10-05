DuBOIS — While the old adage stresses the best defense is a good offense, Saturday proved the opposite for Reynoldsville’s varsity squad as it secured a 30-6 victory over Brockway in the Pennsylvania Youth Football League quarterfinals Saturday at Mansell Stadium.
Despite being held to minus-2 yards offensively in the opening quarter, the Falcons still found themselves ahead 14-0 after 10 minutes of play thanks to a pair of defensive scores.
The Bears’ opening drive led to a sack fumble, as Logan Hassan recovered the fumble and returned it 47 yards for a score just 2:35 into the game.
Caleb McDonald added the two-point kick to give Reynoldsville an 8-0 lead.
The fourth-seed Falcons’ first offensive drive of the game eventually ended in an interception by Kolton Kahle, as he returned the pick 40 yards to set the Renegades up inside the red zone.
Just two plays later, Aiden Patton dropped back to pass and delivered a pass over the middle, but McDonald jumped in front of the intended target to intercept the pass before returning it 89 yards to the house to push the lead to 14-0 with 2:21 left in the first quarter.
Reynoldsville got an offensive spark on the first play of the second quarter, as McDonald got around the left side and outran the defense down the sideline for a 40-yard score before adding the kick to make it 22-0 just 12 seconds in to the quarter.
The fifth-seed Bears responded with a score 56 seconds later to get on the board, as Patton found Colin Weir-Khamis open down field for a 49-yard touchdown connection.
A blocked kick left the score at 22-6 with 8:52 remaining in the first half.
Both teams struggled to get anything going offensively down the stretch in the second quarter as the Falcons took the 16-point lead into the half.
After Reynoldsville’s first two drives of the second half ended with turnovers on the first play, its third drive of the third quarter led to the final score of the game.
Starting at their own 23-yard line, the Falcons’ ground game led them down the field and into the end zone on eight plays.
McDonald capped the drive by bursting through a large hole on the left side of the line for a 39-yard touchdown before adding the kick to bring the score to its final of 30-6 with 1:20 to go in the third quarter.
McDonald finished the game with 137 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Reynoldsville will take on top-seed Punxsutawney, which had a first-round bye, Saturday in the semifinal round in Reynoldsville.
REYNOLDSVILLE 30
BROCKWAY 6
Score by Quarters
Reynoldsville 14 8 8 0 — 30
Brockway 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
R—Logan Hassan 47 fumble return (Caleb McDonald kick), 7:25
R—Caleb McDonald 89 interception return (kick missed), 2:21
Second Quarter
R—Caleb McDonald 40 run (Caleb McDonald kick), 9:48
B—Colin Weir-Khamis 49 pass from Aiden Patton (kick blocked), 8:52
Third Quarter
R—Caleb McDonald 39 run (Caleb McDonald kick), 1:20
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
R B
First downs 5 3
Rushes-yards 28-160 21-(-43)
Comp-Att-Int 2-9-3 12-24-1
Passing Yards 14 120
Total Plays-Yards 37-173 44-77
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Punts 2-23.5 6-21.0
Penalties-Yards 9-65 6-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Reynoldsville—Malachi Dimotrovich 6-11, Bailee Bell 2-2, Caleb McDonald 10-137, Antonio Giambanco 4-(-2), #85 2-10, Landon Yohe 1-5, Team: 3-(-3).
Brockway—Kolton Kahle 4-4, Colin Weir-Khamis 5-1, Aiden Patton 12-(-48).
PASSING
Reynoldsvill—London Yohe 2-of-8, 14 yds., 2 Int., 0 TD.; Caleb McDonald 0-of-1, 0 yds., 1 Int., 0 TD.
Brockway—Aiden Patton 11-of-21, 114 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.; Kolton Kahle 1-of-2, 6 yds., 0 TD, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
Reynoldsville—Malachi Dimotrovich 2-14.
Brockway—Colin Weir-Khamis 5-90, Zayden Faith 1-2, Kolton Kahle 3-3, Kyle Kennedy 1-12, Ben Bash 2-13.
INTERCEPTIONS
Reynoldsville—Caleb McDonald.
Brockway—Marcus Hoover, Kolton Kahle (2).