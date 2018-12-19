DuBOIS — The DuBois and Elk County Catholic boys basketball teams met in an early-season District 9 League showdown Tuesday night, and the visiting Crusaders used a strong effort on the defensive end to upend the Beavers, 51-43.
Elk County (3-0) actually came out firing on all cylinders on both ends of the court, forcing DuBois into seven first-quarter turnovers that helped the Crusaders race out to a 21-9 lead after eight minutes.
Any momentum ECC built was quickly taken away in the second quarter as the Crusaders went cold from the field. Elk went more than six minutes without scoring in the quarter, which allowed DuBois to put together an 11-0 run to get within two (21-19) despite losing the turnover battle in the quarter 6-3.
The Crusaders eventually took a 23-20 lead into the break.
DuBois (2-1) tied the score twice early in the third quarter (23-23 and 25-25). However, ECC once again took control of the game’s tempo with its defense and put together a 16-9 spurt to end the third to push its lead back out to seven points (41-34).
The Beavers never got closer than six points in the fourth as ECC made enough free throws down the stretch to seal the victory. Elk County enjoyed a decided advantage at the foul line, making 15 of 21 (6 of 11 in 4th) free throws compared to just 7 of 9 for DuBois.
Alex Breindel and Regis Wortman paced the Crusaders with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Breindel hit four 3-pointers — three in the second half — while Wortman was 7 of 8 at the free throw line.
“I thought we played hard and looked quick,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “I thought we forced them into some turnovers that we didn’t always turn into baskets but disrupted them enough that they weren’t able to settle into a half-court offense.
“Obviously, we missed some shots in the second quarter. But, we have a really good team in terms of ‘team players’ and we ended up forcing some things and hsd some bad takes to the basket that got blocked.
“It wasn’t because our guys were selfish, they were trying to make things happen for the team. When we dod a better job drawing some people hlep and kicking the ball, we’re going to be in a lo better shape.
“Overall, it was a good win against a really good team. They have strong guards and an excellent big man, and I’m glad we had the opportunity to play against them. We needed that challenge of facing a team that oversized us inside, and I think our big guys responded to that.”
Wortman opened the scoring with a 3-pointer 1:18 into the game, but DuBois countered with baskets by Chase Husted and Alex Beers to go up 4-3. Beers led DuBois with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Husted had 12 points and eight boards in his first game of the year coming off an illness.
Elk ramped up the pressure from there, which led to an 18-5 run to end the quarter and a 21-9 lead. Wortman (8) and Breindel (7) combined for 15 first-quarter points.
DuBois flipped the script on ECC in the second quarter, with a quick hoop by Beers jump-starting an 11-0 Beavers spurt that got DuBois back in the game. DuBois pulled within two on a bucket by Husted with 3:49 left in the half.
Neither team scored for the next two minutes before ECC finally got on the board when Alec Wehler scored with 1:45 on the second-quarter clock.
Husted went 1 of 2 at the line in the final minute to send the teams to the break with the Crusaders up 23-30.
Beers drained a trey to start the second half to pull DuBois even. Elk County’s Carter Lindemuth and Husted then traded scores to make it 25-25.
The Crusaders took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Wehler at the 6:01 mark. Breindel followed with a 3-pointer — part of a 7-0 run that put ECC up by that seven-point margin (32-25). DuBois was never able to recover from that spurt.
Elk County pushed the lead to as many as 10 (41-31) late in the third on another trey by Breindel and a basket from Wortman on an inbounds play.
A three-point play by Nick Farrell with 27 seconds remaining in the quarter cut DuBois’ deficit back to single digits at 41-34.
Wortman pushed the lead back to nine with a pair of free throws early in the fourth, but Beers countered with a quick trey to make it 43-37. Elk had an answer of its own though, as Breindel knocked down his fourth triple of the night for a 46-37 advantage.
That trey with just over four minutes to play proved to be ECC’s last basket of the game. However, the Crusaders hit 5 of 8 foul shots in the final 1:35 to put away the victory.
“They (ECC) do a great job with their pressure and keeping it on and wearing you down,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “We’ve been working very hard on that part, but it’s hard to simulate in practice what they do. That (turnovers) was the difference in the game.
“I thought key to second quarter was we got stops, and they didn’t get into their pressure as much. We have a great group of the kids, and they responded well, but in the third quarter Elk kind of re-established the tempo.”
Bennett also was happy to get Husted back on the court after missing the first three games.
“Chase is a big part of our team and what we’re trying to do, so to get him reacclimated is a key. Then we just need to get deeper (depth-wise) and work more to have a few more guys that are consistently able to handle pressure.”
Elk County travels to Punxsy Friday night, while DuBois plays at Bellefonte on Thursday.
