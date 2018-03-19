DuBOIS — Between social media and 24-hour news cycles these days, any athlete or team that wins or does something special — no matter the sport — can quickly become a household name.
That hasn’t always been the case. There was a time when sportsmen went about their business for the “love” of their sport while trying to be the best knowing there would be little to no fanfare in the end.
DuBois native Barry DeSalve was a drag racer during that era in the 1970s. While he and his team associated with the iconic “Herbie’s Hugger” put together quite the resume during that time, those accomplishments were largely lost in today’s NHRA world that is splashed around on television on a regular basis.
That changed some for DeSalve earlier this year, as he was inducted into the Pittsburgh International Dragway (PID) Hall Of Fame.
He was part of a five-member class enshrined on Feb. 3 to the exclusive club that was established to honor some of the “old school” racers and other people associated with the sport back in DeSalve’s era who may have been forgotten about over the years.
“It was a great honor to think people would still remember me 40 years later,” said DeSalve, who now owns and runs Tri-County Performance here in DuBois. “They called and said, ‘We’d like to have you as a member of our hall of fame club.’ To me, that was very special.
“There is more exposure for the sport now, and races are on TV all the time. When we were racing, they would never have thought about putting you on TV. Now, people get publicity all the time, and the older people who raced back when I did were like, ‘We need some recognition for what we did.’
“So, now they are trying to bring some of the guys back and say, ‘Hey this guy was really good in his time, and he deserves some recognition.’ It’s a big honor because this (PID Hall of Fame) is going to be limited to 100 members — people like track owners, drivers, those dedicated to being managers. Once it reaches 100, that’s it.”
The Hall of Fame factors in success not only at the now-closed PID, where DeSalve raced from 1971-76, but in drag racing as a whole. And, DeSalve enjoyed more than his share of success in Herbie’s Hugger, a 1969 Chevy Camaro.
Do a quick search of Herbie’s Hugger online, and multiple racing sites will say, “‘Herbie’s Hugger’ is one of the most famous and recognizable super stock race cars from the East Coast.”
The car was named “Herbie’s Hugger” in honor of DeSalve’s late after Herb who purchased the car and funded the team through the family business (Tri-County Performance). DeSalve’s late brother Richard DeSalve was also part owner and at one time the crew chief for his brother.
The Hugger part of the name comes from the fact the car was a factory “Hugger Orange” color when first purchased.
DeSalve went on to set three national speed records in the car in the ’70s and routinely was quickest SS/DA Chevy at every major NHRA event he attended in 1971 and 1972.
DeSalve’s success wasn’t limited to just local tracks though, as he was an 11-time class champion at NHRA Nationals and brought home more than a handful of Wallys — the famous trophy still given to the winners of an NHRA national event. The first Wally was handed out in 1969.
“My dad got us going with that car, and my brother, he covered here all the time when I was gone for three or four days racing,” said DeSalve. “They are the people I would dedicate it too. I know it would mean a lot to them, and it means a lot to all our families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.