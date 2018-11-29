ST. MARYS — For St. Marys senior wrestler Tyler Dilley, the choice for where to continue his academic and athletic careers was obvious after touring his first university.
Dilley, who attends Elk County Catholic, took his first official visit at Lock Haven University and he said he knew right away that was where he wanted attend, as the senior recently signed his letter of intent with the university.
“The coaches, staff and wrestlers there made it a really easy decision,” Dilley said. “It’s close to home and the facilities are amazing, so it was hard to pass it up.”
Dilley said all of his blood, sweat and tears have payed off as he now has an opportunity to wrestle at the Division I level.
He noted that he has been working towards this goal almost his entire life, but knows he isn’t done yet.
“I’ve been in this sport since I was four years old,” Dilley said. “I’ve still got a lot left to give, and for all the hard work to pay off means a lot to me.”
Dilley noted that one of his main criteria in picking a university was that it needed to be close to home.
He added that Clarion and Gannon were a couple of the other schools that he considered before making his final decision and said Lock Haven stood out above the rest.
Heading into his senior season, Dilley will hit the mats for St. Marys for the first time since his sophomore season after having missed the entirety of his junior season with an injury.
“It means a lot that they are taking a chance on me after missing a crucial junior year,” Dilley said of Lock Haven.
Dilley sat out his junior season with a knee injury after strong seasons in both his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
As a freshman, Dilley posted a 28-3 overall record in the 106 pound weight class, including claiming the District 9 Class AAA championship.
He then went on to finish fourth at the Northwest Regional, just one win short of a trip to the state championships in Hershey.
As a sophomore, Dilley went 26-6 and made his first trip to states after winning the Northwest Regional crown at 120 pounds. That regional title came on the heels of placing second at districts — with both those finals coming against DuBois’ Dalton Woodrow.
At the state tournament in Hershey, Dilley went 2-2, finishing just one win short of a medal.
He noted he went to a summer camp at Lock Haven and has been putting a lot of work in over the summer.
“They see potential in me, and I am ready to prove it this senior year,” Dilley said.
The wrestler said it is nice to get his signing out of the way so he can focus on being his best in the upcoming season.
“I’ve got no pressure now, to get this out of the way feels good,” Dilley said. “I can just work hard, practice hard and go out and compete to my abilities.”
