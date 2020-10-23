NEW BETHLEHEM — District 9 released its soccer playoff brackets Thursday, ans the Tri-County Area will once again be well represented in the six tournaments — three each for boys and girls in Class A-3A — with 12 teams hitting the pitch next week.
On the girls’ side in Class A, five of the six teams in the bracket have ties to the Tri-County Area.
Redbank Valley garnered the top seed and awaits the winner of the a quarterfinal contest that has fifth-seeded Curwensville traveling to fourth-seeded Clarion Monday (Oct. 26) for a 4 p.m. game. The semifinal game at Redbank will be held next Wednesday at 4 p.m.
On the other side of the draw, sixth-seeded Elk County Catholic plays at third-seeded Port Allegany on Monday at 4 p.m., with the winner traveling to second-seeded Brockway for a semifinal game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The girls Class A championship game is set for Thursday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.
The Class 2A bracket features three teams, with playing opening next Thursday (Oct. 29) with a semifinal matchup that has No. 2 Karns City hosting No. 3 St. Marys at 7 p.m. The winner battles top-seeded Clearfield for the title on Tueaday, Nov. 3 at Brockway at 7 p.m.
In Class 3A, top-seeded Bradford and second-seeded DuBois will play for the crown on Monday, Nov. 2 at Brockway at 5 p.m.
Over on the boys’ side, the Class A field features three local teams.
There will be one quarterfinal matchup that has fifth-seeded Brookville traveling to fourth-seeded Coudersport on Monday for a 4 p.m. game. The winner plays at top-seeded Brockway on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The other semifinal has No. 2 Clarion-Limestone hosting No. 3 Kane on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The boys Class A title game is slated for Brockway on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
Like in the girls playoffs, the Class 2A field has three teams.
Second-seeded St. Marys hosts third-seeded Punxsutawney on Tuesday at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to face top-seeded Karns City for the title on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. in Brockway.
There also are three teams in the Class 3A bracket.
Second-seeded Clearfield plays host to No. 3 DuBois on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game takes on top-seeded Bradford for the championship on Monday, Nov. 2 at Brockway at 7 p.m.
It was reported earlier in the fall that Bradford would not be entering any team events in the playoffs to stay within the Intermediate Unit 9 Bubble, but the school has decided to allow its soccer teams to compete in the postseason.