PUNXSUTAWNEY — District 9 Basketball Chairman Randy Reitz released the postseason brackets on Thursday and 18 area teams — 10 boys and eight girls — will hit the court in hopes of capturing a district title and a trip to states.
Like all other steam sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, just the champion in each classification will advance to the PIAA playoffs this year, which could create some extra drama in early-round games knowing there is no room for error.
As is usually the case, a vast majority of the area boys and girls teams competing in the playoffs will be in either Class A or 2A. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
On the boys’ side in Class A, four teams have entered the playoff headlined by perennial power Elk County Catholic, which earned the top seed.
The Crusaders open play in Wednesday’s quarterfinals and await the winner of Monday’s play-in game that has eighth-seeded Otto-Eldred hosting ninth-seeded Sheffield. The other quarterfinal in the top half has fourth-seeded Clarion entertaining fifth-seeded A-C Valley.
In the other quarterfinals, No. 7 DuBois Central Catholic travels to second-seeded Cameron County, while third-seeded Johnsonburg welcomes sixth-seeded Union.
The Class A semifinals are slated for next Friday (March 12), with the finals to be played on March 16.
Three local teams will vie for the Class 2A crown.
Two of those squads meet in a quarterfinal game Tuesday as fourth-seeded Redbank Valley hosts fifth-seeded Ridgway. The winner gets top-seeded Karns City in the semifinals on Thursday.
On the other side of the draw, third-seeded Keystone welcomes sixth-seeded Clarion-Limestone on Tuesday, while No. 2 Coudersport hosts seventh-seeded Smethport. The winners of those games meet Thursday, with the Class 2A finals set for next Saturday (March 13).
The Class 3A boys field features three teams, with top-seeded Brookville getting a bye into the championship game, which will be played next Saturday. The raiders will battle either second-seeded Kane or third-seeded Moniteau, who play in Kane on Tuesday.
The District 9 Class 3A champ will then play the District 5 or 8 champion in a subregional for a berth in the state tournament.
Four teams have entered the Class 4A playoffs, with the semifinals for that bracket set to be played on Tuesday. Top-seeded Clearfield hosts fourth-seeded Bradford, while second-seeded St. Marys welcomes third-seeded Punxsutawney.
The Class 4A finals will be held next Saturday, with the winner moving on to play the D-8 champ in a rebregional game.
DuBois is the lone Class 5A team in District 9 and will be part of a D-8/9/10 subregional. The Beavers host the District 8 champ next Saturday (March 13) at 7 p.m., with the winner playing the District 10 champ on March 16.
In the girls playoffs, three area squads ‚ ECC, Clarion and DCC — will hit the floor in the Class A bracket.
DuBois Central Catholic is the lowest seeded team in the field at No. 10 and travels to seventh-seeded Union in a play-in game on Tuesday. Eith-seeded North Clarion welcomes No. 9 A-C Valley in another play-in game that day.
The quarterfinals are set for Thursday, with top-seeded Coudersport awaiting the winner of the North-A.C. Valley game. Port Allegany hosts Clarion in the 4-5 game on that side of the draw.
In the bottom half in Class A, third-seeded ECC hosts No. 6 Cameron Couny, while second-seeded Otto-Eldred awaits the winner of the DCC-Union matchup.
The semifinals will be next Saturday, with the finals set for March 16.
The Class 2A bracket features just four teams, with the two local entrants battling each other as third-seeded Clarion-Limestone travels to second-seeded Brockway in what is believed to be the first-ever home playoff game for the Lady Rovers.
Top-seeded Keystone plays fourth-seeded Kane in the other semi, with the winners battling for the championship next Friday night (March 12).
Four teams also will vie for the Class 3A crown.
Wednesday’s semifinals pit fourth-seeded Karns City at top-seeded Punxsutawney and third-seeded Moniteau at second-seeded Redbank Valley. The Class 3A finals will be played next Friday as well.
In Class 4A, top-seeded St. Marys and second-seeded Clearfield will battle for the title in a two-team bracket on Thursday in St. Marys. The winner advances to play either the District 8 of District 10 champion in a subregional game.
Like in the boys, DuBois is the lone Class 5A girls squad in D-9 and will once again be part of the District 6/8/9 subregional playoffs, which are yet to be finalized as teams were permitted to play games through today.
The bracket was originally going to feature four teams, but District 6 has decided to let three teams enter, which will make it a five-team field. That means a quarterfinal game will have to be played next week prior to Saturday’s semifinals. The finals are slated for March 17.