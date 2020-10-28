ST. MARYS — District 9 Volleyball Chairman Aaron Straub released the postseason brackets Monday night, with action set to begin in Class A and 2A on Thursday.
A total of seven area teams entered the volleyball playoffs, six of which qualified for either the Class A or 2A postseason.
DuBois, the lone team to enter the playoffs in Class 3A, will get an automatic bye to the PIAA playoffs. The Lady Beavers will battle the District 10 champions at a D-10 site on Saturday, Nov. 14.
In Class A, four area squads are part of an 11-team field.
The bracket features three first-round games that will be played on Thursday — No. 9 Coudersport at (8) A-C Valley, (10) Cameron County at (7) Cranberry and (11) Clarion-Limestone at (6) Sheffield. All three games — as well as all playoff games — begin at 6:30 p.m.
Top-seeded Clarion hosts the winner of the Coudy-A-C Valley game in the semifinals next Tuesday (Nov. 3).
The other semifinal on that side of the draw was to pit fifth-seeded Oswayo Valley at fourth-seeded Johnsonburg — which has been forced to pull out of the postseason because of COVID-19 cases within the school district. Oswayo Valley will now get a bye into the semifinals.
On the bottom half of the draw, second-seeded Otto-Eldred hosts the winner of the Cameron County-Cranberry game next Tuesday, while No. 3 Elk County Catholic will battle either No. 11 Clarion-Limestone or No. 6 Sheffield in its semifinal contest.
The Class A championship game is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9 at St. Marys High School at 6:30 p.m.
Up in Class 2A, a pair of area schools entered the postseason.
The seven-team bracket is headlined by top-seeded Redbank Valley, which has a bye into Monday’s semifinals where it awaits the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup that has No. 5 Curwensville traveling to No. 4 Kane at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s other Class 2A quarters have seventh-seeded Moniteau playing at No. 2 Keystone and sixth-seeded Karns City traveling to No. 3 Punxsutawney. The winners of those games play in the semifinals next Monday.
The Class 2A championship match will be played Thursday, Nov. 5 at St. Marys High School at 6:30 p.m.