BROOKVILLE — District 9 football chairman Bob Tonkin released the finalized postseason brackets Sunday morning, with playoff action set to get underway this weekend with five games — four involving teams in the Tri-County Area.
In Class A, five teams have entered the playoffs with the top three seeds — No. 1 Coudersport (9-0), No. 2 Redbank Valley and No. 3 Union/A-C Valley — all receiving byes into the semifinals.
The lone quarterfinal contest has fourth-seeded Elk County Catholic (5-4) hosting fifth-seeded Smethport (5-4) Friday night at 7 p.m. at Dutch Country Stadium. The two teams just played this past Friday in Smethport, with ECC coming away with an 18-0 victory that earned them the home playoff contest.
The winner of the ECC-Smethport game gets top-seeded Coudy in the semifinals on either Nov. 8 or 9, while Redbank plays host to Union/A-C Valley in the other semi that weekend.
Coudy beat ECC, 14-0, in Week 1 — a game in which Crusader Stephen Bobby suffered an injury that he just recently returned from. The Falcons also routed Smethport, 42-0, in 8.
Redbank lost at home to Union/A-C Valley, 28-7, in Week 8.
The Class A title game is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 15-16.
Over in Class 2A, the playoff field features six teams, headlined by top-seeded and three-time reigning District 9 champ Ridgway (9-1). The Elkers have a bye into the semifinals along with second-seeded Clarion (9-1), which Ridgway shutout 42-0 in Week 6.
A pair of quarterfinal games will take place Friday night, including a local contest that has third-seeded Brookville (8-2) hosting sixth-seeded Kane (5-4) at 7 p.m. Brookville knocked off the Wolves, 33-13, on its home field back in Week 7.
The winner of that contest gets Clarion in the semis in two weeks. The Bobcats own wins against Brookville (29-12, Week 3) and Kane (47-28, Week 5).
The quarterfinal has third-seeded Keystone (9-1) entertaining fifth-seeded Karns City (5-4) Friday at 7 p.m. Keystone is the wildcard in the 2A playoffs as the Panthers played this season as a member of the Small School South Division. It’s lone game against a Large School Division opponent was Moniteau (45-10 victory) this past Friday night.
Ridgway awaits the winner the Keystone-Karns City matchup in the other semifinal. The Elkers won a tight 19-13 game at Karns City in Week 7.
The Class 2A championship game is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 15-16.
The Class 3A bracket is a subregional formed by schools from District 5, 8 and 9 and features four teams representing each of those districts.
The lone D-9 team in the bracket is third-seeded St. Marys (6-4), which is making a return to the postseason for the first since 2016 when it lost at home to Perry, 38-27.
The Flying Dutchmen will once again face a Pittsburgh City League (D-8) opponent as they travel to Cupples Stadium to battle second-seeded Westinghouse (7-3). As for of Sunday night, it had yet to be confirmed if that game was being played Friday night or some time Saturday.
The other semifinal is an all-District 5 affair between No. 1 Bedford (8-2) and No. 4 Somerset (3-7). Both are Laurel Highland Athletic Conference members, with Bedford beating Somerset, 48-16 in their regular season meeting.
The title game for Class 3A next weekend (Nov. 8-9), with the champion then facing the District 6 3A champ in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
Class 4A also a subregional bracket featuring teams from Districts 6 and 9.
Only three teams have enter the playoffs with top-seeded Bellefonte (8-2) receiving a bye into the championship game.
The Red Raiders await the winner of this Friday’s semifinal that has second-seeded and defending champ Clearfield (8-2) playing host to third-seeded Juniata (4-6).
Neither Clearfield nor Bellefonte played Juniata during the season, but the Red Raiders did beat the Bison, 28-19, in Week 5 on their way to winning the Mountain League title.
The Class 4A title game is et for next weekend (Nov. 8-9) with the winner moving on to face either the District 8 or 10 champ in the first round of the state playoffs.