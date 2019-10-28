20191028-ce-sp Tyler Watt run
Ridgway’s Tyler Watts secures the ball as he runs through the tackle attempt of three Brookville defenders, including Brayden Kunselman (11) and Tate Lindermuth (22), during a game in Week 8. Watts is one four Elkers to run for over 400 yards this season. Ridgway is the lone area team to secure a top seed in the playoffs in the four classifications that feature local schools. The Elkers are the top seed in Class 2A, while Brookville is the third seed in 2A.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

BROOKVILLE — District 9 football chairman Bob Tonkin released the finalized postseason brackets Sunday morning, with playoff action set to get underway this weekend with five games — four involving teams in the Tri-County Area.

In Class A, five teams have entered the playoffs with the top three seeds — No. 1 Coudersport (9-0), No. 2 Redbank Valley and No. 3 Union/A-C Valley — all receiving byes into the semifinals.

The lone quarterfinal contest has fourth-seeded Elk County Catholic (5-4) hosting fifth-seeded Smethport (5-4) Friday night at 7 p.m. at Dutch Country Stadium. The two teams just played this past Friday in Smethport, with ECC coming away with an 18-0 victory that earned them the home playoff contest.

The winner of the ECC-Smethport game gets top-seeded Coudy in the semifinals on either Nov. 8 or 9, while Redbank plays host to Union/A-C Valley in the other semi that weekend.

Coudy beat ECC, 14-0, in Week 1 — a game in which Crusader Stephen Bobby suffered an injury that he just recently returned from. The Falcons also routed Smethport, 42-0, in 8.

Redbank lost at home to Union/A-C Valley, 28-7, in Week 8.

The Class A title game is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 15-16.

Over in Class 2A, the playoff field features six teams, headlined by top-seeded and three-time reigning District 9 champ Ridgway (9-1). The Elkers have a bye into the semifinals along with second-seeded Clarion (9-1), which Ridgway shutout 42-0 in Week 6.

A pair of quarterfinal games will take place Friday night, including a local contest that has third-seeded Brookville (8-2) hosting sixth-seeded Kane (5-4) at 7 p.m. Brookville knocked off the Wolves, 33-13, on its home field back in Week 7.

The winner of that contest gets Clarion in the semis in two weeks. The Bobcats own wins against Brookville (29-12, Week 3) and Kane (47-28, Week 5).

The quarterfinal has third-seeded Keystone (9-1) entertaining fifth-seeded Karns City (5-4) Friday at 7 p.m. Keystone is the wildcard in the 2A playoffs as the Panthers played this season as a member of the Small School South Division. It’s lone game against a Large School Division opponent was Moniteau (45-10 victory) this past Friday night.

Ridgway awaits the winner the Keystone-Karns City matchup in the other semifinal. The Elkers won a tight 19-13 game at Karns City in Week 7.

The Class 2A championship game is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 15-16.

The Class 3A bracket is a subregional formed by schools from District 5, 8 and 9 and features four teams representing each of those districts.

The lone D-9 team in the bracket is third-seeded St. Marys (6-4), which is making a return to the postseason for the first since 2016 when it lost at home to Perry, 38-27.

The Flying Dutchmen will once again face a Pittsburgh City League (D-8) opponent as they travel to Cupples Stadium to battle second-seeded Westinghouse (7-3). As for of Sunday night, it had yet to be confirmed if that game was being played Friday night or some time Saturday.

The other semifinal is an all-District 5 affair between No. 1 Bedford (8-2) and No. 4 Somerset (3-7). Both are Laurel Highland Athletic Conference members, with Bedford beating Somerset, 48-16 in their regular season meeting.

The title game for Class 3A next weekend (Nov. 8-9), with the champion then facing the District 6 3A champ in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.

Class 4A also a subregional bracket featuring teams from Districts 6 and 9.

Only three teams have enter the playoffs with top-seeded Bellefonte (8-2) receiving a bye into the championship game.

The Red Raiders await the winner of this Friday’s semifinal that has second-seeded and defending champ Clearfield (8-2) playing host to third-seeded Juniata (4-6).

Neither Clearfield nor Bellefonte played Juniata during the season, but the Red Raiders did beat the Bison, 28-19, in Week 5 on their way to winning the Mountain League title.

The Class 4A title game is et for next weekend (Nov. 8-9) with the winner moving on to face either the District 8 or 10 champ in the first round of the state playoffs.

