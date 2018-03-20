BRADFORD — The District 9 League released its 2017-18 All-Star teams on Monday, and both the boys and girls squads were filled with players from the Tri-County Area.
On the boys’ side Elk County Catholic and Bradford tied for the league title with 8-2 records.
Both schools landed two players on the All-Star team, with Crusader senior Ryan Newton and junior Alex Breindel and Owl sophomore Tyler Gigliotti and senior Deondre Terwilliger receiving honors.
The top vote-getter for the boys team was St. Marys senior Nathan Schneider. He was joined in the team by senior teammate Jared Groll.
Brookville also had two players on the team in sophomore Aaron Park and junior Bryan Dworek. Rounding out the squad is DuBois junior Jonathan Cruz and Punxsutawney senior Brandon Matthews.
Two honorable mention players were selected in DuBois junior Justin Manduley and Punxsutawney junior Ethan Blose.
As for the girls, Punxsy captured the league title with a perfect 10-0 record.
Lady Chuck senior Leah Miller was the top vote-getter and was joined on the team by junior teammate Kate Horner.
DuBois also had two All-Stars in senior Ashley Hallowell and junior Chelsea DeSalve, as did Brookville (sophomores Marcy Shindler and Morgan Johnson) and Elk County Catholic (sophomore Taylor Newton and senior Josie Smith).
Rounding out the All-Star team are St. Marys sophomore Megan Quesenberry and Bradford sophomore Erica Marshall.
Brookville sophomore Madison Johnson and Bradford senior Brinya Moffett were honorable mention selections.
