BROOKVILLE — Both baseball teams stretching to their limit in pitching, it was the Clearfield Bison that got exactly what it needed in Tuesday’s 14-4 win at Brookville Tuesday afternoon.
The Bison (8-3) got a strong six-inning performance from freshman left-hander Hunter Dixon in his varsity debut. He gave up 11 hits and three walks while striking out four, but the Bison didn’t commit an error behind him and three big innings — five-run rallies in the first and fifth innings and a four-spot in the seventh — gave head coach Sid Lansberry enough to get through for the non-league road win.
“That’s his style,” Lansberry said of Dixon. “He’s a young kid, a freshman in his first varsity start and he threw exceptionally well. He gave up a lot of hits, and we knew he would, but he spread them out. He got some strikeouts with his changeup and it was good today off and on. Brookville is a pretty good hitting team, so I’m pleased with his performance.”
It’s a six-games in seven-day stretch for the Bison, who host unbeaten Huntingdon Wednesday and travel to Bald Eagle Area Thursday to complete a four-game week.
The Raiders (3-5) are in the same boat with a trip to Bradford Wednesday and a home game with Clarion-Limestone Thursday in their four-game week.
Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry started lefty Cole Labenne, but he walked five of the six batters he faced in the first inning and the Bison plated five runs with just two hits, a run-scoring single by Caullin Reed and RBI double from Hayden Williams.
Tyler Park got the Raiders out of the first inning, then held the Bison scoreless until the fifth when they sent 10 batters to the plate to put the game away with a 10-3 lead. In between, the Raiders got to within 5-3 with two runs in the fourth and a run in the fifth.
In the fourth, four straight singles by Trenton Gilhousen, Chase Palmer, Adam Mackins and Brady Caylor followed by a sacrifice fly by Seth Dunkle pushed home two runs. Lyle led off the fifth with a single, went to third on Cole Labenne’s single, then scored on a double play groundout.
“I was really proud about how the kids battled,” Ferry said. “They got down five runs and they came back and made it a competitive game for awhile. Tyler was gutsy getting us to the fifth inning … It was a situation where if you didn’t have four games in a week with more pitching, we’d take him out an inning earlier but you could tell he was getting tired. That was my bad.”
Clearfield wound up working four Raiders pitchers for 12 walks and 13 hits. Nate Barr singled three times while Hayden Williams had three hits with two doubles. Ty Bender and Seth Bumbarger doubled.
All 11 of the Raiders’ hits were singles. Lyle, Gilhousen and Mackins each hit two singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.