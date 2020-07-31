DuBOIS — DMS scored seven runs over the first two innings before holding off a furious seventh-inning rally by Harley Davidson to secure a 9-7 victory to claim the DuBois Minor League Tournament title at Way Memorial Field Thursday.
After top-seeded DMS starting pitcher Bryson Buzzard worked around a two-out walk in the top half of the inning, the home side used a big bottom of the first to take control of the game.
Buzzard helped his own cause at the plate, driving the first pitch he faced into left field for a leadoff triple before Mateo Gallegos reached on a four-pitch walk to put runners on the corners with nobody out.
Gallegos then moved up to second on a wild pitch before Lance Davidson lined a single into right center field to score both Buzzard and Gallegos for the game’s first runs.
Davidson then stole second as Harley Davidson starter Brody Knouse recorded a strikeout for the first out of the frame before moving up to third on a wild pitch.
A walk issued to Kody Knisely put runners on the corners before he moved up to second on a fielder’s indifference.
With Vince Davidson at the plate, a wild pitch skipped to the backstop as Lance Davidson looked to score, but he was thrown out by catcher Chad Gerg on the play for the second out.
Vince Davidson eventually worked a walk to keep the inning alive, as he then moved into scoring position on a fielder’s indifference with Knisely at third.
Ty Carpin then came up with DMS’ second extra-base hit of the inning, driving a triple over the center fielder’s head to score Knisely and Vince Davidson.
Carpin would then score on a wild pitch as the home side reached the five-run limit for the inning and took a 5-0 advantage into the second inning.
After Buzzard retired the side in order in the second behind a pair of strikeouts, DMS continued to build on its lead in the bottom of the inning.
Back-to-back walk issued to Cam Ward and Jaxson Fritz started the inning as Ward had moved to third on a pair of wild pitches and Fritz took second on a fielder’s indifference.
David Vailmont followed with an RBI groundout to second to bring home Ward before Knouse recorded a strikeout for the second out of the inning.
Buzzard and Gallegos then drew a pair of two-out walks to load the bases for Lance Davidson, as he reached on an infield single to score Fritz to push the lead to seven runs.
Knouse then got out of the bases-loaded jam with a strikeout as DMS took a 7-0 lead after two innings of play.
Harley Davidson began to battle back in the third inning, cutting the deficit down to four with a three-run inning.
A walk drawn by Owen Dehner started the inning before Buzzard looked to get out of the inning after two consecutive strikeouts.
Aiden Keller kept the inning alive by singling to center field as he moved up to second on the throw back to the infield to put runners at second and third with two away.
Cooper Knouse then hit a grounder to the left side, but the ball got past the first baseman, allowing Dehner and Keller to score the away side’s first runs of the night.
Brody Knouse followed by legging out an infield single, as an arrant throw on the play allowed Cooper Knouse to score to cut DMS’ lead to 7-3.
Third-seededHarley Davidson continued the rally in the fourth inning when Owen Sweeney drove a one-out single to left before stealing second.
The throw to second on the stolen base skipped into center field, as Sweeney came all the way around to score on the play to bring the visitors within three.
The score remained 7-4 into the bottom of the fifth before DMS added a pair of insurance runs that turned out to be the difference in the game.
Lance Davidson led off by reaching on an error before stealing second and taking third on a wild pitch, as a walk issued to Hunter Shepler put runners on the corners with no outs.
Knisely then drove a pitch into the right-center field gap to chase home both Lance Davidson and Shepler to push the lead back to five runs.
Vince Davidson drew a walk before moving up on a fielder’s indifference to put runners at second and third with nobody out.
Harley Davidson then turned to Keller on the mound, as he struck out the next three batters to strand the runners there and give his team a chance heading to the final inning.
Greg led off with a single to center field, but was thrown out attempting to advance to second on a wild throw in the infield for the inning’s first out.
Reed Kelcy was then hit by a pitch before a fly out to left field brought DMS one out away from securing the title.
A hit by pitch and a walk to Tripp Slattery and Dehner, respectively, then loaded the bases with two outs.
Bryton Miller followed by drawing a bases-loaded walk to push across Kelcy and bring Harley Davidson within four runs.
The walk chased Gallegos from the game as DMS handed the ball over to Knisely on the mound.
Back-to-back walks issued to Gage Langley and Keller allowed Slattery and Dehner to score and get Harley Davidson within two runs as the tying run stood at second with the potential go-ahead run at first.
DMS then brought Gallegos back in to pitch, as he forced a groundout back to the mound and fired to first for the final out to secure the narrow victory.
Buzzard got the win on the mound after allowing four runs, all unearned, on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over four complete innings in the start.
Gallegos picked up a save after totaling two innings on the mound, giving up three earned runs on one hit and three walks while hitting a pair and striking out one.
DMS closed the season with a 9-1 record with the win, while Harley Davidson finished 6-4.
DMS 9,
Harley Davidson 7
Score By Innings
Harley 003 103 — 7
DMS 520 02x — 9
Harley Davidson—7
Aiden Keller 1b-p 3111, Cooper Knouse ss-p-1b 3100, Brody Knouse p-ss 2010, Chad Gerg c 3010, Reed Kelcy 3b 2100, Owen Sweeney cf 3110, Tripp Slattery 2b 2100, Owen Dehner rf 1210, Bryton Miller lf 2001, Gage Langley eh-rf 2001. Totals: 23-7-5-3.
DMS—9
Bryson Buzzard p-ss 2110, Mateo Gallegos 2b-p-3b-p 1100, Lance Davidson ss 3123, Hunter Shepler 1b 2100, Kody Knisely lf-p 2112, Vince Davidson c 1100, Ty Carpin cf 2112, Cam Ward 3b 1100, Jaxson Fritz rf 2100, David Vailmont eh-lf 2001, Sven Cornelissen eh-rf 1000. Totals: 19-9-5-8.
Errors: Harley Davidson 1, DMS 3. LOB: Harley Davidson 7, DMS 8. 2B: Dehner; Knisely. 3B: Buzzard, Carpin. HBP: Kelcy (by Gallegos), Slattery (by Gallegos); Ward (by B. Knouse). SB: B. Knouse, Sweeney; L. Davidson 2, Cornelissen 2.
Pitching
Harley Davidson: Brody Knouse-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 8 BB, 5 So, 1 HB; Cooper Knouse-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Aiden Keller-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
DMS: Bryson Buzzard-4 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO; Matteo Gallegos-2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Kody Knisely-0 IP< 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
* Knisely faced two batters in the 6th
Winning pitcher: Buzzard. Losing pitcher: B. Knouse. Save: Gallegos.