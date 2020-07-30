DuBOIS — A night after second-seeded Scotty’s Donuts was upset in the DuBois Minor League baseball playoffs, top-seeded DMS nearly suffered a similar fate Tuesday night but rallied several times to pull out a crazy 15-14, 8-inning win against Christ Lutheran Church.
DMS, which went 7-1 in the regular season, found itself on the ropes entering the bottom of the sixth inning as it trailed fifth-seeded Christ Lutheran (4-5), 4-2.
However, DMS rallied to tie the game, thanks in large part of a leadoff triple by Lance Davidson, who enjoyed a huge night for the eventual victors. Cody Knisely followed with a single to score Davidson, while a single by Ty Carpin later scored Knisely to tie the game at 6-6.
Vince Davidson, who walked in between the singles by Knisely and Carpin, eventually found himself at third base with no outs. Christ Lutheran reliever JT Hughes then recorded back-to-back strikeouts before Davidson tried to score on a wild pitch to win the game.
Christ Lutheran catcher Ryder Benninger hustled after the ball though and got it back to the plate to Hughes, who tagged out Davidson to end the inning and second the game to extra innings, where the international tiebreaker (runner starts inning at second base) was used.
Christ Lutheran scored three runs in the top of the seventh, only to see DMS respond by doing the same. Both teams left runners in scoring position in the frame as the game went to the eighth.
That’s when Christ Lutheran exploded for seven runs on just three hits as it capitalized on four walks and two hit batsman as the teams started to go deep into the bullpen in an effort to also save pitching for a possible championship game (today).
The big inning had Christ Lutheran on the verge of the second big upset in as many days, but DMS didn’t blink at the big deficit it faced. The top seed went right to work and put together a huge inning of its own, scoring eight runs on five hits. The rally was aided by a catcher’s interference call with two outs and the No. 11 batter at the plate.
DMS’s Sven Cornelissen was awarded first base on the call, which turned over the lineup. DMS proceeded to score seven runs after that call to win the game.
Brycen Buzzard had a 2-run single, while Matteo Gallegos plated another run with a double. Hunter Shepler followed with a 2-run single of his own to make it a 14-13 game. Lance Davidson then reached on an infield single, while a walk by Knisely loaded the bases.
Vince Davidson quickly tied the game with a single that brought Shepler and left the bases loaded again. DMS then pulled out a little trickery to win the game, as Lance Davidson broke for home on a throw back to pitcher with Carpin at the plate.
He slid in safely on the steal for the winning run to send his team the league championship game. Lance Davidson finished the game 5-for-5 with two RBIs, two runs and a pair of stolen bases. Buzzard was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs, while Gallegos went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a pair of runs.
The trio accounted for 12 of DMS’s 17 hits while scoring eight runs and driving in seven. The huge bottom of the eighth made a winner of Knisely, who finished off the top of the inning on the mound.
DMS will now play Harley Davidson this evening at 5:15 for the championship. Falls Creek knocked off Scotty’s, 10-3, Monday evening to reach the semifinals.
Harley Davidson rallied for a 14-6 victory over Falls Creek Wednesday.
DMS grabbed n early lead in the bottom of the first when Buzzard drew a leadoff walk and scored on an infield by Lance Davidson. Christ Lutheran starter Evan Burton limited the damage to just one run though as he used a pair of strikeouts to strand two runners in scoring position.
Chris Lutheran then tied things in the second when Espen Baer ripped a leadoff triple and scored on a groundout by Blake Barrett.
Burton used two more strikeouts in the bottom of the second to work around two more runners in scoring position before Chris Lutheran pushed three runs across the plate in the third.
And, it was Burton who came up with the big hit, 2-out triple that chased home Jordan Bowser after he reached on a fielder’s choice. Hughes followed with a walk before Benninger doubled home both runners to make it 4-1. Benninger was the lone Christ Lutheran player with two hits to go along with the two RBIs.
Burton found himself in trouble again in the bottom of the third as DMS loaded the bases with one out. Christ Lutheran then turned to Hughes, and he got back-to-back outs — snagging a liner up the middle by Knisely — to keep it a 4-1 game.
After a scoreless fourth, DMS got a run back in the fifth when Buzzard singled with two outs and took second on an error in the outfield. Gallegos then scored him with a single.
DMS then tied the game in the bottom of the sixth to force extra innings, with both teams scoring three runs in the seventh.
Barrett had a RBI infield single in the top half for Christ Lutheran, while Xander Blakely scoring on a throwing error on a stolen base by Barrett. Brett Matthews forced home the third run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
In DMS’s bottom of the seventh, Buzzard and Lance Davidson each had RBI singles while in between Gallegos, who doubled, scoring on a wild pitch.
As for the eighth, Hughes’ jump-started Chris Lutheran’s top half with a RBI double. Nolan Clouser and Bowser each had a RBI singles, while Barrett, Matthews and Burton all forced in runs with walks and Blakely another when he was hit by a pitch. Barrett had a hit and three RBIs in the game, while Matthews had two RBIs.
The seven runs proved not to be enough though, as DMS rallied from a multi-run deficit for the third time in three innings to pull out the win.
DMS 15,
CHRIST LUTHERAN 14, 8 innings
Score by Innings
CLC 013 000 37 — 14
DMS 100 012 38 — 15
* There was 2 outs when the winning run scored
Christ Lutheran—14
Jordan Bowser cf 5111, Evan Burton p-ss-1b 4212, JT Hughes ss-p-ss 1211, Ryder Benninger c 3122, Nolan Clauser 1b-p 4211, Espen Baer lf-2b 3210, Blake Barrett 3b-p 3213, Xander Blakely eh-rf 2201, Dylan Colbey 2b-eh 3000, Brett Matthews eh 2002, Connor Mitchel rf-eh 3010. Totals: 33-14-9-13.
DMS—15
Brycen Buzzard ss-p-1b-2b 4443, Mateo Gallegos c 5232, Hunter Shepler 1b-p-1b 2112, Lance Davidson p-ss 5252, Cody Knisely 2b-p 3111, Vince Davidson 3b 4211, Ty Carpin cf 3011, Cam Ward eh 4011, Jaxson Fritz rf 3100, David Valimont eh 4100, Sven Cornelissen lf 3100. Totals: 40-15-17-13.
Errors: CL 2, DMS 1. LOB: CL 10, DMS 9: 2B: Hughes, Benninger; Buzzard, Gallegos 2. 3B: Burton, Baer. SB: Barrett; Gallegos 2, Shepler 1, L/ Davidson 2. HBP: Benninger (by Shepler). Blakely (by Knisely), Matthews (by Shepler); Shepler (by Burton), Carpin (by Barrett).
Pitching
Christ Lutheran: Evan Burton-2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB; JT Hughes-4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO; Blake Barrett-1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Nolan Clouser-0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DMS: Lance Davidson-4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO; Bryson Buzzard-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO; Hunter Shepler-1+ IP, 3 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Cody Knisely-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Knisely. Losing pitcher: Clouser.