REYNOLDSVILLE — Saturday was a special night both on and off the track at Hummingbird, as the Economods and Young Guns Jr. Sprints joined the regular 5-division program, while track owner Louie Caltagarone’s 92nd birthday also was celebrated.
The event also was Fan Appreciation Night at the track, with all of the kids getting bags of treats as the Economods made their first-ever trip to the Bird and the Young Guns Jr. Sprints their second visit.
On top of that, Jake Valasek make his racing debut in the Pure Stock division. Valasek was born with cerebral palsy and his race car was custom made so he can run it exclusively with his hands.
By night’s end, feature wins went to Sam Darby (Young Guns Jr. Sprints –Open Class), Garrett Davenport (Young Guns Jr. Sprints –Stock Class), Jeremy Double (Close Racing Supply Economods), Doug Eck (BWP Bats Super Late Models), Bill Mumau (Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks), Blake Joiner (Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders), Nick Erskine (Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi Late Models) and Zack Gustafson (Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks).
Mumau’s win was the first of his career.
The Young Guns Jr. Sprints –Open Class opened the feature races with Colten McAndrew and Evan Darby on the front row for the 12-lap event. Darby jumped out to the lead on the initial start and brought his brother Sam Darby with him as they moved into first and second in front of McAndrew.
In turns 3 and 4 of the opening lap, Sam Darby went to the high side of his brother and completed the pass for the lead. Sam Darby turned the jets on after getting the lead as he broke his own track record several times and, at one point, ran laps that were faster than cars in the Four-Cylinder division.
He continued to extend his lead over his brother and Colten McAndrew as the race reached its halfway point. The lead grew to about a straightaway with just a few laps to go as Sam Darby continued to click off those blistering fast laps as he notched the win. He was followed across by Evan Darby and McAndrew in what was a 3-car feature after Kalen Jackson did not start. Sam Darby won the heat race.
Next up was The Young Guns Jr. Sprints –Stock Class, with the field led to the green flag by Garrett Davenport and Logen Lockhart in the 10-lap feature race. Davenport jumped out to the advantage on the start as Mason McAndrew challenged Lockhart for the second spot. Davenport led the opening lap with Lockhart and McAndrew in second and third respectively.
The top three remained unchanged as the race reached its halfway mark. Davenport began to extend his lead just a bit over Lockhart and McAndrew as the laps continued to click away. Davenport went unchallenged the rest of the way en route to also capturing the checkered flag. Lockart and McAndrew crossed in second and third, respectively, with Brayden Beatty and Adam Presnar rounding out the Top 5. Davenport won the heat race.
Dustin Demattia and Jeremy Double then led the Close Racing Supply Economods trackside for their first-ever, 20-lap feature event at Hummingbird. Demattia jumped out to the lead on the opening green flag but was passed by Double in turns 3 and 4 of the opening lap. One lap was completed before a caution for a wreck in turns 1 and 2 set up the first restart of the race.
On the restart, Double jumped out to the advantage over Demattia and Mitchell Wright, while Nate Young worked his way around Wright for third on lap 4. The race stayed green for another couple of laps until a caution for a spin in turn 4 brought about another restart. Double pulled out to the lead once again over Demattia and Young on the restart, with Young taking over second on lap 9.
One final restart bunched up the field, and Young challenged Double for the lead several times but was never able to make the pass as Double held on for the win. Wright took home third place, with Andy Buckley fourth and Demattia ending up fifth. Demattia and Double won the heat races.
The Super Late Models were next to the track with Eck and Gale Huey leading the field to the green flag of the 25-lap feature event. Eck jumped out to the lead on the start over Paul Kot and Huey. A number of caution flags plagued the early stages of the race and kept the top 3 unchanged. After all of the caution flags, Mike Wonderling worked his way around Huey on lap 6 for the third spot behind the two leaders.
Eck continued to lead through a couple more cautions before Kot challenged him near the halfway mark. Eck eventually motored away from Kot later in the race as lapped traffic worked against Kot. The win was Eck’s second of the season. Kot was followed across the line by Jeremy Wonderling, Mike Wonderling and Kenny Schaffer. Kot, Huey, and Eck won the heat races.
The Pure Stocks hit the track next and it was Mumau who jumped out to the quick lead ahead of Josh Fields and Tim Powell. Mumau extended his lead, while behind him Tim Steis passed Powell on lap 7 for third place. Those three paced the field past the halfway point until a caution with three laps to go bunched up the field.
The yellow did little to slow down Mumau, as he pulled away from the field the field. Steis got past Fields with two go and tried to reel in Mumau but was unable to do so as Mumau collected the first win of his career. Steis, Fields, Dennis Harrison Jr. and Powell rounded out the Top 5.
Harrison Jr. and Steis won the heat races.
Feature action continued with the Four-Cylinder divions, and it was Joe Anthony and Wayne Truitt leading the field to the green flag of their 15-lap feature event. Anthony led the opening lap with Truitt second and Dave Smail third. Truitt snagged the lead from his teammate on lap 2 just before a caution flag came out for a stopped car on the backstretch. On the restart, both Smail and Blake Joiner worked their way around Anthony to move into second and third respectively.
However, Truitt suffered mechanical issues on lap 4, moving Smail into the lead. Smail held the lead until lap 7 when Joiner used the low line to move into the lead. Behind him, Cody Cassler passed Ben Lehane for third. A caution on lap 11 did little to deter Joiner, who once again pulled away from the field to capture his second win in as many weeks.
Smail finished second and was followed across the line by Anthony, Cassler and Ricky Nelson.Truitt and Anthony won the heat races.
Erskine and Nathan Smith then led the Semi Late Models trackside for their 20-lap feature race next, and Smith pulled out to the lead on the initial start over Erskine and Eddie Connor. Only one lap was completed before a caution for a spin on the front stretch setup the first restart of the race.
On the restart, Doug Surra was able to use the low line to his advantage and get past Connor for the third position. The race stayed green for the next handful of laps until a caution brought about another restart. After a couple more quick caution flags in which only one lap was completed, the race saw another extended green flag run.
On the following restart, Erskine began to challenge Smith for the lead on the inside as the race reached its halfway mark. On lap 11, Erskine made the low line work and pulled a half-car length ahead of Smith to lead his first lap of the race. Erskine completed the pass for the lead a couple of laps later.
On lap 14, a caution for a spin in turn 2 setup another restart. Erskine jumped out to the lead with Smith and Surra following behind and maintained that lead through one final restart. Smtih held off Surra for second, while Eddie Connor was fourth and Bob McMillen fifth.
Paul Ivory, Connor, and Surra won the heat races.
The long night of action wrapped up with the 20-lap street stock feature, which had Bruce Hartzfeld and Zack Gustafson on the front row. Gustafson jumped out to the lead on the initial start head of Hartzfeld and Brandon Connor. He maintained that lead after a retsart on lap 4.
The race stayed green for a few more laps until a caution brought about another restart. A couple more quick caution flags kept the field close as only one lap was completed through them. Gustafson stayed out front though those and led at the halfway point. On lap 12, Connor was able to work his way past Hartzfeld to move into second.
A couple more caution flags came out the rest of the way but none of them phased Gustafson as he held on to pickup his first win of the season. Connor crossed the line in second, with Hartzfeld Fuzzy Fields and matt Sampson rounding out out the Top 5.
Gustafson and Hartzfeld won the heat races.
Speedway Notes: A total of 98 cars packed the pits for Night No 4 of the 2020 season. ... Saturday will feature a Regular 5-Division Program with Super Lates, Street/Pro Stocks, Semi Lates, Pure Stocks, and Four Cylinders on the card. It will be “Topless Night” at the track with all classes except the Four-Cylinders permitted to run “Topless.” ... Gates open at 4: p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m.