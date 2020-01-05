DuBOIS — The DuBois Dream opened up season No. 4 Saturday night with a thriller against rival Chautauqua, but a historic effort by newcomer Nick Novak wasn’t quite enough as the visiting Hurricane hit a late shot to hand the hosts a heartbreaking 105-104 defeat.
The loss stung a little more than a usual setback, as the Dream rallied from a 16-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to take a 104-103 lead with 33 seconds to play. Novak engineered the fourth-quarter comeback, starting it with a 3-pointer at the 10:29 mark and ending it with a pair of free throws to put DuBois up by the one point.
However, the Hurricane countered with a jumper by Ramoane Eager in the right corner to regain the lead 105-104. Eager finished with 16 points.
The Dream quickly pushed the ball past mid-court before taking a timeout with just over five seconds remaining to set up one final play.
DuBois never got an opportunity to win the game though, as Chautauqua played tight defense on the inbounds play and knocked the ball away on a pass as the Dream couldn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.
The ending was a tough one for the hometown crowd at DuBois Central Catholic, as they helped energize the Dream during their fourth-quarter run.
Novak, a newcomer who is a former Division II All-American at the University of Pittsburgh ay Johnstown, sparked the comeback bid with a huge final quarter in which he outscored the Hurricane himself, 27-22.
The Franklin-Regional graduate, who played professionally overseas for seven years, finished the night with a Dream single-game record 55 points in his debut. He is no stranger to some associated with the Dream, as he played on Varacallo’s inaugural The Basketball Tournament (TBT) squad back in 2016 before the Dream became a reality in January of 2017.
Despite the loss, Novak said he’s excited to be a part of the new-look Dream in 2020.
“It’s great to be here,” said Novak. “I’ve known Albert for a while now, and he’s cool about what I can help out with because it’s a little bit of a trip from Pittsburgh. It’s a little bit of a life change for me now. I was overseas playing for seven years and kind of decided to stay home now. I have a wife, a house and a baby on the way now. So, this is really cool that he has this and a lot of people come out to watch.
“It’s a lot more competitive than just playing pickup ball at the local YMCA. I’m going to try to get up here as much as I can because it’s fun. I tried to get the crowd into it tonight. A tough game, and it kind of felt like they were a AAU team in warmups when you look over and say, ‘Hey, they’re pretty big and look pretty good.’
“Down the stretch, it was nice we turned the momentum to keep it close, but he (Eager) made a tough shot there from the corner to put them up one. Then the play pretty good defense at the end.”
Novak, who added seven rebounds and five assists from his point guard position, was joined in double figures by Jake Perrin (14), newcomer Cory Huff (12) and Albert Varacallo (10). Huff and Perrin added nine rebounds each, while Varacallo pulled down seven boards and had three assists.
Novak (6) and Perrin (4) combined to hit 10 of the team’s 12 3-pointers, with Varacallo hitting the other two. That long-range shooting helped the Dream offset the fact a bigger Chautauqua lineup scored 35 of its 45 field goals inside the 3-point line. The two teams were nearly even at the foul line (Hurricane 20 of 27, Dream 22 of 31).
“This was a tough loss but a moral victory in a way,” said Varacallo. “Any time we play Chautauqua it’s always tough. They always get after it on the boards and hit a couple big shots (in 4th quarter) that really hurt us. But, this was pretty much a first or second practice for us, and we’re really getting to know each other.
“I think it started to click in the second half ... we just got down big and ran out of gas at the end. We fed off the fans though. The crowd was great and we love to play in front of them. We have a lot of things we need to work on, but it wasn’t a bad home opener.”
As for Novak, Varacallo was all smiles talking about his performance.
“I’ve said it before. He’s a walking bucket, and we’re lucky to have him on the team,” said Varacallo. “He not only can score, but he’s a true professional and knows how to manage the game as a point guard.”
The first quarter plus was a back-and-forth battle between the teams who have played the past three years in the same league together. DuBois held a 26-23 lead after the opening 12 minutes, with Novak scoring 16 of those 26 points.
However, Chautauqua seized control of the game in the second quarter with a huge 27-8 run to turn a one-point deficit (30-29) into a 16-point advantage (50-34) with just over two and half minutes left until halftime. Larry Rivers fueled the Hurricane run as he scored 11 of his team-high 21 points in the second quarter.
DuBois cut that lead to 13 by the half as Perrin drained a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer sounded.
The third quarter was pretty evenly played as the teams basically traded scores most of the 12 minutes. The Dream did cut its deficit to single digits at one point (66-57) on a drive by Novak, but the Hurricane pushed it back to 16 late in the third.
A pair of free throws by Novak in the closing seconds sent the game to the fourth with Chautauqua leading 83-69.
A hoop by Kofi Mills to start the fourth made it a 16-point game again before DuBois started its comeback. Mills had 18 points to hit double figures along with Rivers, Eager, Aje Gore (16) and former Dream player David Blanks (11).
The Dream ripped off 12 straight points, eight by Novak, in the middle of the fourth to make it a game at 93-91 with 5:29 to play. The Hurricane promptly countered with a 5-0 spurt, including a trey by Gore, to go back up seven at 98-91.
Novak and the Dream didn’t go away though, as the Pittsburgh native scored seven straight DuBois points in the final two minutes to give the Dream the one point lead before Chautauqua pulled out the season-opening victory.
The Dream are back in action Saturday night at home against the Rochester Razorsharks.