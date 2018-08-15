ALTOONA — The Altoona Curve Minor League Baseball team welcomed two special-guest pitchers at Sunday’s game.
Brock Roy of DuBois traveled to Altoona with members of the DuBois Dream, where he had the honor of throwing the game’s first pitch.
Brock is an 8-year-old Juniata student who suffers from Leukemia. He’s the son of Jeana and Dustin Roy, assistant police chief of the DuBois City Police Department.
Albert Varacallo III, Owner of the DuBois Dream organization, said both Roy and his classmate, Nolan Clouser, accompanied him in the first-pitch experience.
Nolan, a member of the Dream Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) & Youth Basketball Program, won a contest after selling the most tickets and got to accompany Varacallo with the first pitch as well.
It just so happens that he and Brock are in the same class at Juniata and enjoyed the experience together.
Altoona Curve officials and players took great care of Brock and Nolan while they were there, and made sure they had the full-on field experience, Varacallo said.
“The Curve made accommodations, and made the festivities for the both of them even better,” he said. “I was really happy with how everything just came together. We cannot thank them enough for making this happen.”
Varacallo and the DuBois Dream have rallied behind Brock since his diagnosis — becoming some of his biggest fans and supporters. They also contributed funds for Brock’s recent Make-A-Wish trip, where he traveled to Florida and swam with dolphins at Discovery Cove.
Standing behind Brock throughout his journey has put things into perspective for Varacallo, he says.
“Brock is such a great kid, who is showing all of us what true strength really is,” he said. “It has been a pleasure getting to know him, and I think we all can learn something from this special kid who continues to push through everything life has thrown at him at such a young age.”
Sporting events are a great outlet for people and children who are struggling with something, Varacallo says.
“Our goal each time is to help provide some happiness, laughter and attention those kids deserve,” he said. “They are going through so much, and the fact that they look up to us is an honor. They are the true inspiration, and we should be looking up to them.”
The DuBois Dream has showed support for other local children with illnesses, such as local girl Shea McKinney, who was one of the causes they played for last year.
“I have not seen Brock or his family complain one time or have a negative attitude, and I think that goes a long way,” he said. “They deserve all the love and support they get, and I am very appreciative they have allowed me to play a small part in this journey.
“I know that they are going to turn this negative situation into a positive one for all of us to learn from.”
