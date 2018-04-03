JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — With the regular season behind them, the DuBois Dream will make the trip to Jamestown this evening to open postseason play in the Northeast Division of the North American Basketball League.
DuBois and Jamestown will battle at 6 p.m. in a one-game, play-in contest, with the winner advancing to take on the top-seeded Chautauqua Hurricanes in a Best-of-3 series for the Northeast Division Championship.
The Dream and Jackals are no strangers to each other, having both played in the Premier Basketball League last season before making the switch to the NABL this year.
DuBois enters the contest with an overall record of 3-8 (1-7 in division play). However, that one win came against Jamestown, 126-120, in the team’s second game of the season at home back on Feb. 3.
Jamestown won the next meeting 114-100 in DuBois on Feb. 11 before winning twice on its home court — 123-93 (Feb. 25) and 119-97 (March 18). Those last two games were the second game of a back-to-back, with DuBois battling Chautauqua the night before each time.
“We beat them the first time we played and have had some tough games against them,” said player/owner Albert Varacallo. “We played them a couple times in the second game of back-to-back with Chautauqua, and it’s always tough to find your legs in the second game in the that scenario.
“I think we match up well with them, especially with this being a one-game scenario. There certainly won’t be any real surprises since we know each other so well. There may be a wrinkle here or there, but for the most part, it’s going to come down to who shows up to play and gets the job done.”
Waiting in the wings is top-seeded Chautauqua, a team that went 4-0 against DuBois and 2-2 vs. Jamestown in the regular season. Should DuBois reach the championship series, Game 1 would be played at Chautauqua and Game 2 in DuBois. If needed, a third game would be back at Chautauqua.
“It would be great to make the championship series,” said Varacallo. “That would mean a lot to me, and our fans I believe. The community has shown us so much support the last couple years, it would be great to bring a playoff game to DuBois for them. First things first, though. We have to take care of business (tonight) at Jamestown.”
The winner of the Northeast Division Championship Series earns a trip to the NABL Championships in San Antonio, Texas, against the other three division champions. The regular seasons for the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest divisions are set to get underway soon, so the Northeast champs will have a layoff before heading to San Antonio.
A livestream of tonight’s game between the Dream and Jackals should be available through a link on either the Dream’s or Jackals’ Facebook page.
While the NABL season isn’t quite over for the Dream, Varacallo wanted fans to know the team has started its campaign to play in “The Basketball Tournament 2018,” a $2 million winner-take-all basketball event which will be aired on the ESPN Network later this summer.
DuBois earned enough fan votes to compete in the event the last two years and once again needs fans to log on and vote to make it a third year in a row. The Dream will be playing to raise money and awareness for three great causes/non-profits this year in Grady’s Decision, the Dream Gym/Youth Basketball Program and the Dr. Albert Varacallo Foundation.
To cast your vote and learn more about the team, visit http://www.thetournament.com/teams/dubois-dream and click on the orange button to “Become a Fan” and help the enter the Tournament.
