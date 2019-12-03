DuBOIS — In the unofficial start to the season for the DuBois Dream, the host team came away with a 95-91 victory Saturday night against Timothy Edwardz United (NYC) in their annual Charity Exhibition Game at DuBois Central Catholic.
The Dream teamed up with local non-profit, Square One, and took in donations of winter coats and clothing as admission for the game. On the court, DuBois was led by point guard Nick Novak, who nearly recorded a triple-double. Novak scored a game-high 32 points to go along with 10 assists and 7 rebounds.
Dream player/owner Albert Varacallo III dropped in 21 points, including six 3-pointers, while pulling down four rebounds. Ridgway native Sam Roselli chipped in a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Former Clarion Area High School standout Roland Shannonhouse was the fourth Dream Player in double figures with 13 points.
On the other side, Malik Jenkins led Timothy Edwardz United with 28 points.
Brian Green (17 points), Jules Jenkins (15) and Tauren Miller (15 points) also reached double digits for the visitors.
The Dream will begin their 2020 Premier Basketball League season at home against the rival Chautauqua Hurricane on Saturday, Jan. 4th at DuBois Central Catholic.
DuBois’ roster for the PBL season has yet to be finalized and should be done so later in December. The Dream’s season will run from January until early April, which is when the PBL Playoffs begin.