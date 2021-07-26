PITTSTON — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Stars Little League baseball team ended up on the losing end of both of its games at the Pennsylvania State Tournament this weekend, as they fell 12-6 on Saturday to Back Mountain and 5-2 to Hermitage Sunday.
“(Saturday) night we were down quick,” DuBois coach Eric Burton said. “We were down 12-0 and they were still the loudest bunch of kids here. We fought back and we lost 12-6. So after the first two innings, we won the rest of the game. Their hearts were there. (Sunday), we were hoping to carry off where we left (Saturday). We got off to a slow start and their pitching was pretty good today. We had some nice hits but we left some guys on too, which didn’t help.”
The aforementioned 12-0 lead took place in the first three innings of Saturday’s game against Back Mountain — the Section 5 champs — before DuBois scored four runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth, setting what would be the final 12-6 score that sent DuBois to the losers bracket.
In Saturday’s contest, DuBois had eight hits with two each from Nate Witherite, Luke Reed and Pryce Porter.
Sunday’s game was against Section 2 champs Hermitage, who fell to Council Rock-Holland on Saturday.
Hermitage got out of the gates quick in the top of the first with a single by Nolan Golub and an RBI double from Lincoln Breit to make it 1-0 just three batters in against DuBois pitcher JT Hughes. DuBois would get out of the innings allowing the single run, but would let up another one in the top of the second. This time, a Matthew Reese sac fly to center brought in Amir Friesen to go up 2-0.
DuBois finally got its offense going in the top of the third inning, as Hermitage pitcher Dante Evans held them hitless in the first two innings. But with two outs, Evans plunked Witherite and Reed back-to-back — the latter of which resulted in Reed leaving the game — before Evan Burton broke up the no-hitter with an RBI double to cut the lead to 2-1.
Hermitage coaches visited Evans on the mound after the Burton RBI, forgetting it was the second trip and thus Evans had to be removed on the mound with just allowing the lone hit over 2 and 2/3 innings of work. Breit then picked up where Evans left off and Hermitage got out of the inning with a 2-1 lead still intact.
Breit helped out his own cause with a two RBI double in the bottom of the third before eventually scoring himself on a double steal, setting the score at 5-1. From there, Hughes was able to shut down the Hermitage offense the rest of the way, scattering three hits in the final three innings and not allowing another run.
“JT Hughes pitched one heck of a game,” Coach Burton said. “It’s tough out here with pitching, you’ve got to plan it (quite well).”
DuBois would cut the gap to 5-2 in the top of the fourth inning, as Aiden Keller walked and then Cooper Krouse hit an RBI double to the right/center gap. However, Breit struck out three consecutive batters after that to strand Krouse out at second.
Hughes hit a two-out double in the top of the fifth in what would be the third and final hit for DuBois on the day.
With the score still 5-2 and DuBois down to its last at-bats, Knouse reached base on an error whenever the Hermitage second baseman and right fielder collided on the pop-up. Knouse reached second and third on passed balls and tried his luck on another to reach home, but was thrown out at the plate to give Hermitage the 5-2 win.
While the kids were only able to play two games at the state tournament, Coach Burton said he and his team were thankful for the opportunity to make it as far as they did, as they were one of eight remaining 11-year-old teams in the state.
“The overall experience here with the team was great,” Coach Burton said. “All these kids were very respectable and their attitudes were great. We’ve had so many compliments. These kids play the game the right way.”
HERMITAGE 5,
DuBOIS 2,
Score by Innings
DuBois 001 100 — 2
Hermitage 113 00x — 5
DuBois—2
Nate Witherite cf 2100, Luke Reed ss 1000, Chance Anyadike rf 1000, Evan Burton 2b-ss 3011, JT Hughes p 2010, Porter Price 1b 3000, Aiden Keller lf 1100, Cooper Knouse 3b-2b 3011, Ace Johnson rf 1000, Max Risser 3b 2000, Luca Morelli c 2000. Totals: 21-2-3-2.
Hermitage—5
Ty Turosky ss 3120, Nolan Golub c 3220, Lincoln Breit 3b 3123, Dante Evans p-1b 3010, Jackson Hicks 1b-3b 2000, Maddox Burke 2b 3010, Amir Friesen cf 3110, Matthew Reese lf 1001, Chris Elliott lf-2b 1000, Aiden Dancak rf 1000, Gavin Feidler rf 1000. Totals: 24-5-9-4.
Errors: DuBois 3, Hermitage 1. LOB: DuBois 6, Hermitage 5. 2B: Burton, Knouse, Hughes; Breit 2, Golub. SF: Reese. SB: Breit, Golub. HBP: Witherite (by Evans), Reed (by Evans), Hughes (by Breit); Hicks (by Hughes).
Pitching
DuBois: JT Hughes-5 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB.
Hermitage: Dante Evans-2 2/3+ IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 2 HB; Lincoln Breit-3 1/3+ IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Evans. Losing pitcher: Hughes.