HERSHEY — The DuBois wrestling team had a mixed bag of results Thursday to open the PIAA Class AAA Championships in Hershey, but by day’s end the Beavers had three of its four state qualifiers advance to Day 2.
DuBois’ four wrestlers went a combined 3-4 on the day, with junior Ed Scott (138 pounds) being the lone Beaver still alive in the winner’s bracket.
Senior Dalton Woodrow (145) and junior Trenton Donahue (126) each went 1-1 — albeit in reverse order of outcome — to live to fight another day, while sophomore Chandler Ho (120) went 0-2 in his first trip to states.
The state wins were memorable ones for Woodrow and Donahue, as they were the first for each on the Giant Center floor. Woodrow is in his third trip to Hershey, while Donahue is a two-time state qualifier.
Scott (36-0), the state’s top-ranked 138-pounder making his third appearance in Hershey, wrestled into the third period against Pocono Mountain East junior Steven Storm (35-5) before coming away with a fall.
Scott grabbed control in the first period, taking Storm down to his back for four-point move just before the midway point. Storm managed an escape and trailed 4-1 after one period.
Storm chose bottom in the second, a decision that proved unwise as Scott rode him the entire period. Scott then started down in the third and needed just five seconds to escape to go up 5-1. He took down Storm shortly thereafter and let him right back up after getting the two points.
Scott took down Storm a second time in the third, only this time he put him on his back and got the pin in 4:37 to give the Beaver a totally different start in Hershey from a year ago. This time last year, Scott suffered through an 0-2 day at the Giant Center after placing third as a freshman.
Next up for Scott is returning state qualifier Antonio Petrucelli (41-8), a junior from Owen J. Roberts who is the Southeast Region runner-up, in this afternoon’s quarterfinals. Petrucelli, ranked eighth in the state, pinned Central Dauphin’s Tye Weathersby in 1:42 in his first round bout Thursday.
Woodrow (33-5), 0-4 in his previous two trips as a freshman and sophomore, finally found that elusive win in Hershey when he pinned West Scranton junior Garrett Walsh (33-12) in their 145-pound pigtail bout.
Woodrow took a 2-1 lead into the second period, where he needed just 18 seconds to pin Walsh from the top position.
With the win, Woodrow advanced to face Southcentral Regional champ Tate Nichter (32-4), a sophomore from Chambersburg.
Nichter, a returning qualifier ranked sixth in the state, scored takedowns in the first and third periods and a reversal in the second on his way to a 6-1 win against the 19th-ranked Woodrow.
The loss dropped the Beaver into the consolation bracket, where he faces Canon-McMillan junior Tanner Rohaley (22-14) in the second round of consolations.
Like Woodrow, Donahue was not at states a year ago after going 0-2 as a freshman, and this time around he started off with a tough 6-0 loss to Canon-McMillan senior Ken Hayman (40-11) in a 126-pound pigtail match. Hayman was the third-place finisher out of the Southwest Region.
Hayman, ranked eighth in the state, reached the quarterfinals after he knocked off Northeast champ Patrick Noonan (36-8), 7-5, in the first round. Noonan came in ranked fourth in the state.
Donahue dropped in the consy bracket and bounced back with his first state win — a 5-2 decision over Wyoming Valley West senior David Krokowski (39-5), a returning qualifier who went 0-2. Krokowski came in ranked seventh in the state.
Donahue opened the scoring with a first-period takedown and led 2-1 after one. The Beaver chose down in the second and capitalized with a reversal with 38 seconds left in the period. He was then awarded a penalty point when Krokowski was called for pulling on the Beaver’s headgear.
He made that 5-0 lead stand up in the third as Krokowski could only muster an escape midway through to set the eventual final at 5-2.
Donahue returns to action today against West Chester East senior Corey Celenza (37-7), another returning state qualifier, in the second round of consolations. Celenza is ranked 16th, while Donahue is 18th.
As for Ho (26-13), he found the going tough in his first trip to Hershey as he suffered a pair of 5-0 losses.
Father Judge junior Eammon Hogue (43-5) beat the Beaver in their 120-pound pigtail bout, while Bellefonte sophomore Lane Aikey (33-9), the Northwest Regional champ, topped Ho in the consy bracket to stay alive in the tournament.
Class AAA action resumes today at 2:15 p.m. with the quarterfinals and second round consolation bouts.
