DuBOIS — Coming off back-to-back losses to open the season, the DuBois baseball team put one in the win column Wednesday with a hard fought 5-2 win against Bradford.
The Beavers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings, then relied on its pitching and defense to hold off a pesky Bradford squad on a chilly, rainy day at Showers Field.
The trio of Peter Foradora, Garrett Starr and Dylan McCluskey combined to allowed just two earned runs on four hits while working around 10 runners they stranded on base.
Starter Foradora, making his season debut, led that effort on the mound. The righty threw 4 2/3 strong innings, allowing one run (earned) on three hits while striking out five and walking three.
Starr relieved Foradora in the fifth and gave up one earned run on one hit while walking two and striking out two in 1 1/3 innings. McCluskey retired the side, striking out two, in the seventh to get the save.
“That was Peter’s first game, and not knowing what we would get on the mound, I was really hoping to get three (innings) out of him,” said DuBois coach Todd Stiner. “I would have been happy with that. I thought he threw exceptionally well, and it looked like all three pitches were working well.
“Obviously, first game of the year you don’t want him to go too far so we cut him off at 65-70 pitches. But, I was very happy with his outing. Garrett threw well given the conditions, and Dylan came in and threw strikes and that’s all you have to do in that situation.”
Foradora stranded runners on the corners in the first before DuBois grabbed the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a RBI double by Jordan Frano.
Bradford got a one-out double by Hunter Gray in the second, but Foradora got a strikeout and fielded a sharp comebacker to quickly end the inning.
The Beavers then grabbed control of the game with a four-run bottom of the second.
Foradora was hit to open the inning and raced around to third on a double to right-center by Heath Means. Foradora then scored on a fielder’s choice that resulted in Chase Husted reaching second base.
After a foul out, Starr and Eric Schneider came through with clutch back-to-back, two-out RBI doubles. McCluskey kept the inning going with a single to center that plated Schneider to put the Beavers up 5-0. Starr was the lone player on either team with two hits in the game.
That proved to be DuBois’ last run of the game, but it wasn’t from a lack of base runners.
A tough call with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third halted a potential big inning for the Beavers.
DuBois loaded the bases with one out on an error, walk and hit batsman. Jack Mohney then hit a grounder that Bradford couldn’t turn two on as Husted slid hard into second. The throw to first went into the Owls’ dugout, which appeared to allow two runs to score.
However, Bradford’s coach came out to argue the slide into second, and after the umpires conferred, it was ruled Husted slid pas the second base bag and interfered with the throw to first. The call resulted in an inning-ending double play with no runs scoring.
Bradford reliever Drew Piganelli also worked around three walks in the fourth without the Beavers. Teammate Adam Boyer stranded two runners in scoring position in the fifth after Foradora beat out an infield single and Means walked to open the inning.
The Owls got on the board in the fifth against Foradora.
Tyler Gigliotti drew a one-out walk, while Dan Manion did the same with two away. That spelled the end for Foradora, with Starr coming on. Isaac Gralak greeted him with a RBI single to center, but Starr promptly got a flyout to end the inning.
Bradford pushed a run across in the sixth without the aide of a hit against Starr in the sixth to set the eventual final.
“I thought we hit the ball well early on and were making solid contact. But, then we lost track of how to play the game ... things like when to take a pitch and running the bases. Those are mistakes that are fixable and coachable. We can improve on that and just need to work on it and find ways to score in every inning, even if it’s just one run.”
DuBois (1-2) is back in action Friday at Bellefonte.
