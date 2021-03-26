DuBOIS — As spring sports teams prepare to play games for the first time since 2019, last year’s lost season due to COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic has effected every one — but to what degree is different from team to team.
When it comes to the DuBois baseball team, not having a 2020 season has put the Beavers behind the 8-Ball more so than most teams.
DuBois was primed to enter last year with eight returning lettermen, most of whom had been starters the last time the Beavers hit the field in 2019.
Fast forward a year, and veteran Beavers coach Todd Stiner has just three players with any kind of varsity experience, and one them — current junior Alex Pasternak — saw limited action later in the season as a freshman in 2019.
Seniors Garrett Starr and Chandler Ho are the team’s most experienced players. Starr has started since he was a freshman, while Ho moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore in 2019.
Starr logged the second-most innings (28) two years ago and went 1-3 with a 5.25 ERA. Ho was the only other Beaver to throw 10 innings, hitting that number exactly while going 1-1.
Offensively, Starr hit .305 (18 hits) that year with a team-high 20 runs, while Ho was second on team with 20 hits (.286 average) to go along with three doubles and 14 runs scored.
“Obviously, everybody is in the same boat as far as missing last season,” said Beavers coach Todd Stiner. “But, with us having only three players with varsity experience — two full time and one was towards the end of the year his freshman year — we have a lot of unknowns.
“The biggest thing we have noticed is the lack of baseball knowledge, and now we feel we have two ninth grade classes. For that reason, we don’t have any 9th or 10th graders up on varsity (right now) because we don’t know where they are at.
“With an abbreviated Senior League season (last summer) and Legion not having a team, unless our guys traveled, they didn’t get to play a lot of baseball. So, we’re playing catch up because we’re two years removed. Then, we took the hit last week with the COVID suspension (school closed) and weren’t on the field for five days at a crucial time.
“Again, it’s things other teams are going through, but when you’re behind, you feel like you’re rushing, rushing, rushing and next thing you know the first game is here. But, we’re doing the best we can, the kids are working as hard as they can and we’re trying to find places for them.”
Given all those unknowns, Stiner said the lineup could be in constant flux the first half of the season.
“We’ve explained to them this could be 10 games and 10 different lineups until we find out what works,” said Stiner. “Until we get things worked out in game scenarios, we won’t know totally who is best fit at what positions.”
Starr and Pasternak will anchor the pitching staff, which could see as many as 10 or more guys log innings this season. Ho will be part of that group as well, along with the likes of seniors Tyler Newell, Karson Fields, Michael Orzechowski and Alex Colbey and juniors Brycen Dinkfelt and Nate Tyler.
“Garrett (Starr) is definitely the most experienced, and Alex has thrown varsity, and those two will likely throw on opening day,” said Stiner. “It’s going to be difficult for anyone to throw a full game right now because we were not able to pitch in the offseason because we didn’t have a facility available.
“So our pitchers’ first day on the mound was when practiced started. We’re behind as far as durability and only up to about 45 pitches right now.”
Whoever pitches, look for Nathan Farrell to be behind the plate calling signals. Tyler also is pushing for time there.
Pasternak will be at first base when he’s not pitching. Dinkfelt and Newell are in the mix there, as well as third base as all three could play at either corner infield spot if needed.
Starr will be a shortstop when he’s not on the mound, with Nick Farrell and Ho backing him up. At second base, Fields, Nick Farrell and Tyler are all battling for time.
In the outfield, Ho looks to anchor down center most days with junior Colby Estrada backing him up. Over in right, Orzechowski looks to get the starting nod with Colbey and possibly Nick Farrell also portentially seeing time there.
Junior Austin Mitchell looks to start in left field, with seniors Triston Cowen and Trenton Gaffney proving depth there.
“We’re going to give the upperclassmen their fair due, the guys who have put in the time,” said Stiner. “But, you need to win a job. It’s not a given or expected that I’m a senior and I’m going to play. It’s going to be the people who earn and prove that between the lines.
“And, this could be a season where see some younger guys make the jump (to varsity) quicker if that doesn’t happen and those younger guys are playing well (on JV).
“We have a tough schedule and there are no gimmies on there, no one who we can say this team is a win. We know what we’re up against and that we’re in for a fight and that’s our mentality. We have to come out and scrap to score runs any way we can and try to eliminate our mistakes, especially the mental ones, and play sound, fundamental baseball.
“The kids are very excited to get back out there, but at same time we all so scared because the carpet already got pulled our from under us once (school closure). Clearfield is out right now, Central is out right now. It could happen at any given time, and you don’t know when or if it could happen. We’re just trying take advantage of every day we have and expect to play.”
DuBois opens its season this afternoon at home against Moniteau.
ROSTER
Seniors: Alex Colbey, Triston Cowen, Nathan Farrell, Nick Farrell, Karson Fields, Trenton Gaffney, Chandler Ho, Tyler Newell, Michael Orzechowski, Garrett Starr.
Juniors: Brycen Dinkfelt, Colby Estrada, Austin Mitchell, Alex Pasternak, Nate Tyler.
Sophomores: Aaron Andrulonis, Colby Clark, Jordan Ell, Garrett Frantz, Billy Gray, Gavin Kaschalk, Kameron Knisely, Damon Stewart.
Freshmen: Davey Aughenbaugh, Ricky Clark, Drew Cook, Kyle Crusan, Kaden Clark, Leyton Hodge, Jeremiah Mondi, Brock Smith, Tycen Roy.