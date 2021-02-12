BROCKWAY — The DuBois and Brockway wrestling teams closed out their regular seasons Thursday night with the Beavers upending the Rovers, 45-18, on their home mat.
The match was the second of the evening for Brockway, which earlier suffered a 42-27 setback to the Glendale Vikings, who are 6-0.
Brockway (5-6) was forced to forfeit five weights to DuBois (6-6) in the night cap, with there being no match at heavyweight. In the seven bouts that were wrestled, the Rovers finished with a 4-3 edge in victories.
Freshman Weston Pisarchick got Brockway off and running in the opening bout, as he bumped from 106 up to 113 and scored a 15-0 technical fall against Kam Stevenson in 5:54.
Pisarchick led just 4-0 after one period but turned the Beaver three times from the top position in the second to build a 10-0 lead. The Rover finished off the win with an escape, takedown and one more set of nearfall points late in the match.
DuBois got on the board at 120 when Davey Aughenbaugh received a forfeit, but Brockway answered right back with another bonus-point win as Mark Palmer major decisioned Brendan Orr, 14-2, at 126. Palmer scored four takedowns in the win to go along two sets of backpoints.
Trailing 9-6, DuBois seized control of the overall match with a run of six straight victories, starting with Cadin Delaney’s 8-1 win against Garret Park at 132.
It looked like the pair might wrestle a scoreless first period, but Delaney notched a late takedown to go up 2-0. The second period went much like the first, only it appeared Park was going to ride out Delaney.
However, the Beaver reversed Park with 14 seconds left to grab a 4-0 advantage. Delaney then sealed win with a reversal and later a takedown in the third for the 8-1 victory.
Chandler Ho followed with a second-period pin of Rover Dylan Bash at 138. Ho built a 12-2 lead after one period before decking the Rover 32 seconds into the second period.
Teammates Austin Mitchell (145), Jake Krause (152) and Ryan Gildersleeve (172) then received forfeits to give DuBois a commanding 33-9 lead.
Things got worse for Brockway at 172 when senior Noah Bash was forced to injury default in 1:11 against Beaver Ryan White. The bout was scoreless when it was stopped when Bash called for injury time a second time after appearing to tweak his knee. Bash said he was okay following the match.
Brockway ended DuBois’ run of wins at six straight when Weston Smith received a forfeit of his own at 189.
Teammate Seth Stewart followed with an hard-fought 3-0 win against Zack Gallagher at 215. The Rover scored all his points in the second period, with the key sequence coming when he fought off a shot by Gallagher and came up with a takedown himself. Stewart then rode out the Beaver in the third.
With neither team having a heavyweight, the night ended with DuBois’ Aubree Donahue receiving a forfeit at 106.
“We need our guys to be ready to go when we come out, and we weren’t necessarily ready to go at the beginning tonight,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “I though we came out a little cold, so we need to make sure we don’t do that next weekend (District 4/9 Class AAA Championships).
“We decided to cancel out last two matches to not take any chances of someone getting exposed (vs another team) and being taken out of districts. I think a lot of schools are kind of doing that now. It’s time to get in the room and work on some higher level stuff and be ready for next weekend.”
In its opener Thursday, Brockway gave up six forfeits to Glendale but won five of the seven contested bouts in a 42-27 loss to the Vikings.
Things got started at 138, where Brockway forfeited to two-time defending state champion Brock McMillen and bumped freshman Dylan Bash up to 145.
That move didn’t pay off for the Rovers, though, as Viking Troy Misiura knocked off Bash 8-3.
After grabbing the lead with a first-period takedown, Misiura turned Bash twice from the top position — scoring three nearfall points each time — in the second to go up 8-0. Misiura chose top in the third hoping to turn the Rover again, but Bash battled for an escape with 1:15 remaining, then took down the Viking in what wound up being an 8-3 setback.
Glendale then got forfeit wins by Zeke Dubler and Garret Misiura at 152 and 160, respectively, before Suds Dubler pulled out a tight 4-3 win against Rover Noah Bash at 172 in a battle of past state qualifiers.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Bash grabbed the lead on an escape just before the midway point of the second. The Rover took that 1-0 lead to the third, where Dubler chose bottom.
The Viking’s decision paid off when he reversed Bash to his back for a four-point move with 49 seconds left to go up 4-1. Bash quickly rolled through the move with his reversal making it 4-3. Bash was unable to turn Dubler though, as the Viking held on for the one-point victory.
“We could have made some moves at the end, but we decided to go ahead a have a match there at 172,” said Scott. “We knew this is Bash’s senior year and White said he wanted that match, so we gave that one a try. It looked like it was going to be a good match before Bash unfortunately got injured.”
Trailing 24-0, Brockway finally got on the board with a pair of wins at 189 and 215.
At 189, Smith won a high-scoring 11-8 decision against Viking Bruce Kougher.
The duo wrestled a wild first period that saw both wrestler put his opponent on their back. By period’s end, the two were knotted at 6-6.
Smith gain control in the second with an escape and takedown to go up 9-6 before a late interlocking call gave Kougher a point. The Viking then escaped in the third to get within one at 9-8, but Smith took down Kougher with 15 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Stewart pinned Britton Spangle from the top position in the second period in 3:37 at 215. The Rover led 3-2 after one period before getting the fall.
Glendale countered with three forfeit wins in the ensuing four weights, with Brock Smeal (285), Nick Zabinski (113) and Nathan Storm (120) all having their arms raised to seal the Vikings’ team win.
In the middle of that run, Brockway’s Pisarchick pinned Winter Storm in 58 seconds at 106.
Brockway closed out the match with back-to-back first-period falls by Palmer and Park. Palmer pinned George Campbell in 1:42 at 126, while Park needed 1:14 to deck Dayton Johnson at 132 to set the final at 42-27.
“I can’t say enough about these kids and credit them for everything they have done this year dealing with everything,” said Brockway assistant coach Bruce Grecco. “I’m glad the kids got the chance to compete (tonight). Mark Palmer put in a real good night, as did Seth Stewart, and Weston Pisarchick got a good win there against DuBois.
“Now, we move on to next weekend (D-9 AA Championships) and see what happens. That’s the most important thing now. Hopefully, we’re healthy and can move on.”
Both teams are now off until districts next Saturday at Clearfield Area High School.”
GLENDALE 42,
BROCKWAY 27
138-Brock McMillen (G) won by forfeit. (6-0)
145-Troy Misiura (G) dec. Dylan Bash, 8-3. (9-0)
152-Zeke Dubler (G) won by forfeit. (15-0)
160-Garret Misiura (G) won by forfeit. (21-0)
172-Suds Dublee (G) dec. Noah Bash, 4-3. (24-0)
189-Weston Smith (BW) dec. Bruce Kougher, 11-8. (24-3)
215-Seth Stewart (BW) pinned Britton Spangle, 3:37. (24-9)
285-Brock Smeal (G) won by forfeit. (30-9)
106-Weston Pisarchick (BW) pinned Winter Storm, 0:58. (30-15)
113-Nick Zabinski (G) won by forfeit. (36-15)
120-Nathan Storm (G) won by forfeit. (42-15)
126-Mark Palmer (BW) pinned George Campbell, 1:47. (42-22)
132-Garret Park (BW) pinned Dayton Johnson, 1:14. (42-27)
DuBOIS 45,
BROCKWAY 18
113-Weston Pisarchick (BW) tech. fall Kam Stevenson, 15-0 (5:54). (0-5)
120-Davey Aughenbaugh (D) won by forfeit. (6-5)
126-Mark Palmer (BW) maj. dec. Brendan Orr, 14-2. (6-9)
132-Cadin Delaney (D) dec. Garret Park, 8-1. (9-9)
138-Chandler Ho (D) pinned Dylan Bash, 2:32. (15-9)
145-Austin Mitchell (D) won by forfeit. (21-9)
152-Jake Krause (D) won by forfeit. (27-9)
160-Ryan Gildersleeve (D) won by forfeit. (33-9)
172-Ryan White (D) win by inj. def. Noah Bash, 1;11. (39-9)
189-Weston Smith (BW) won by forfeit. (39-15)
215-Seth Stewart (BW) dec. Zack Gallagher, 3-0. (39-18).
285-No match. (39-18)
106-Aubree Donahue (D) won by forfeit. (45-18).