DuBOIS — Game 1 on Friday evening of the Section 1 11-year-old All-Stars tournament saw a pitchers duel for the first few innings between DuBois’ Evan Burton and FLAG’s Gunnar Smith. It was much of the same in Game 2 at Way Memorial Field Sunday — this time for the entire contest — but DuBois wound up getting a few late runs for a 4-1 victory to take the Section 1 title.
Burton threw a complete game, scatting four hits and striking out two as FLAG’s only run was unearned. Smith pitched five and two-thirds, scattering six hits while striking out seven.
“He pitched his heart out today,” DuBois coach Eric Burton said of his son on the mound. “Towards the end he was getting a little tired, but he wanted to be out there. When I went out to the mound, he was like, ‘Am I done? I’ve got two pitches left.’ I said, ‘No, we’re just going to talk.’ I told him to have fun and enjoy his last few pitches.”
DuBois got timely hits by the team — including doubles from Price Porter and Cooper Knouse — as well as good defensive plays, highlighted by a JT Hughes diving catch in left in the bottom of the sixth.
“Cooper was awesome today,” Burton said. “And that catch by JT Hughes saved us. That was amazing.”
Both Burton and Smith shut down the respective offenses in the first inning, but DuBois struck first in the top of the second. Luke Reed hit one deep to the FLAG shortstop and beat out the throw to first on the infield single. Hughes then laid down a sac bunt to advance Reed to second. One batter later, Porter hit an RBI double to the left/center gap for the 1-0 DuBois lead.
FLAG tried to respond in the bottom of the second with a two-out, line drive double by Liam Hermann to right. But Burton struck out Levi Potter one batter later to get out of the inning.
Smith shut down the DuBois offense in the top of the third as FLAG was able to tie things up in the bottom half of the inning. Jayden Swartwood reached base on an error and got to second on a passed ball. Blake Hawley then beat out an infield single, advancing Swartwood to third. Edwin Maldonado then hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in Swartwood to tie it up at 1-1.
DuBois’ offense remained stagnant in the fourth, with another three-up-three-down inning, as FLAG did get a base runner to third in the bottom of the fourth before DuBois was able to end the threat.
The 1-1 tie was broken in the top of the fifth, as Knouse hit a single to right with one out. With two outs, Chance Anyadike singled after a diving FLAG fielder knocked it down but couldn’t beat Anyadike back to the bag, advancing Knouse to second. One batter later, a Luca Morelli fly ball to left was dropped and Knouse came home for the 2-1 lead.
With FLAG not able to get anything going in the bottom of the sixth, DuBois added a couple of insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Burton led off the inning with a single but the rally truly started with two outs. Porter hit an infield single before Smith was relieved on the mound for Ryder Kojancie. The first batter Kojancie saw was Knouse — who proceeded to hit one over the FLAG left fielder to drive in both Burton and Porter for the 4-1 lead.
FLAG would not go away quietly in the bottom of the sixth inning, as a would-be Austin Jewell base hit to left was robbed thanks to Hughes’ diving catch for the first out. Ethan Pfleger then hit a liner off of Burton to get an infield single. Smith hit a fly ball to center that DuBois was unable to come up with, allowing the tying run at the plate. Burton then got Jack Natemeier to line out to short before walking Hermann to load the bases with two out and the winning run at the plate.
But Burton was able to get Potter to hit a grounder to third baseman Knouse, who stepped on the bag for the third out to give DuBois the 4-1 win — sweeping the best-of-3 series for the Section 1 title.
“It means a lot to the kids,” Burton said about the Section 1 title win. “They’ve been practicing for almost a month and all their hard work paid off today. We told them practice wasn’t going to be fun — a lot of the same thing over and over — but they bought into the system and here’s the result. They did great.”
DuBois will have the week to prepare for the state tournament, which starts on Saturday in Pittston near Wilkes-Barre. Burton said they’ll take that time to work on some areas, specifically when it comes to hitting.
“We need to work on hitting a curve ball because Gunnar Smith had a nice curve and made us look a little silly a couple of times,” Burton said. “We’ll do that and work on fielding and hitting — just keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
DuBOIS 4, FLAG 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 010 012 — 4
FLAG 001 000 — 1
DuBois—4
Luca Morelli lf 3000, Nate Witherite cf 3000, Evan Burton p 3110, Luke Reed c 3110, JT Hughes ss-2b-lf 3000, Price Porter 1b-lf 3121, Cooper Knouse 3b 3122, Ace Johnson 2b 2000, Max Risser 1b 1000, Aiden Keller rf 1000, Chance Anyadike rf 1010. Totals: 26-4-7-3.
FLAG—1
Edwin Maldonado 2b 3001, Austin Jewell 1b 3000, Ethan Pfleger ss 2010, Gunnar Smith p-3b 3010, Jack Natemeier c 3000, Liam Hermann rf 2010, Levi Potter 3b 2000, Ryder Kojancie 3b-p 1000, Jayden Swartwood cf 2100, Blake Hawley lf 2010. Totals: 23-1-4-1.
Errors: DuBois 2, FLAG 1. LOB: DuBois 4, FLAG 6. 2B: Porter, Knouse; Hermann. SAC: Hughes. CS: Pfleger (by Reed).
Pitching
DuBois: Evan Burton-6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
FLAG: Gunnar Smith-5 2/3+ IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO; Ryder Kojancie-1/3+ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Burton. Losing pitcher: Smith.