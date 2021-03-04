DuBOIS — With there being no holiday tournament this season, the DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball teams battled for city bragging rights to end the season Wednesday night.
And, it was the host Beavers who earned those rights with a hard-fought 61-50 victory that was fueled by its deep senior class. Four of DuBois’ five senior starters scored in double figures, while six seniors scored overall in the regular-season ending victory that improved DuBois’ record to 17-5.
Michael Orzechowski and Nick Felix led that charge for DuBois. Orzechowski scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the first quarter to help the Beavers race out to a 15-3 lead before DCC battled back to get within two points (22-20) in the second quarter.
Felix, who hit two treys in the second quarter dropped in eight points after the break to help the Beavers fight off a scrappy Cardinals squad that never led DuBois completely run away from them despite playing their third game in as many days.
Jordin Sommers and Lennon Lindholm added 10 points a piece for DuBois, while fellow senior Nick Farrell added six on a pair of second-quarter treys.
“We knew this would be an emotional game,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “They (DCC) are a really good team that plays really hard, so we knew it would be a battle all night. We were fortunate to get out to the early lead, but we knew they weren’t going to give up and crept back into it each time.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well in the early going after that (initial) run, but that was in part because of them being physical, which led to some of our misses. As the game went on, we made some runs and had some big baskets and were able to maintain a lead in the second half that we held onto until the end.”
DuBois came out firing on all cylinders while playing its second game in two days.
Orzechowski opened the scored 48 seconds in, jump-starting a 6-0 spurt to start the game that featured a Sommers hoop and a second bucket by Orzechowski.
Central’s Harrison Starr finally got DCC on the board just past the 6-minute mark when he drained a 3-pointer, but the Beavers promptly responded with a 9-0 tun to push its lead to 15-3 at the midway point of the quarter. Orzechowski (8) and Sommer (7) accounted for all 15 points.
Sommers capped that run with a trey, which prompted a timeout by DCC coach Dom Varacallo. The Cardinals looked like a different team when they returned to the floor and closed the quarter on a 7-0 run of its own in the final 4:00 to get back within five (15-10) by quarter’s end.
Alec Srock, who led all scorers with 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds, had six of those seven points.
Felix and DCC’s Ethan Kness traded 3-pointers to open the second quarter before hoops by Orzechowski and Sommers gave DuBois a nine-point lead at 22-13.
Central again had an answer, putting together another 7-0 spurt to get back with a basket 22-20 with 3:29 left in the first half. Orzechowski picked up his second foul during that run and was forced to the bench.
That’s as close as the Cardinals go though, as back-to-back treys by Farrell quickly made it 28-20. Another triple by Felix later made it an 11-point game (33-22) with just over a minute remaining.
The Cardinals countered with two 3-pointers by Damon Foster in the final minute to make it a five-point game at the half, 33-28. Foster finished with nine points on three treys.
The teams traded scores to the open the third quarter before a Felix basket and Lindholm trey put DuBois up 10 at 42-32 just past the midway point of the quarter.
Central cut that lead to seven on hoops by Dante Armanini and Srock, but a 3-pointer by Lindholm in the closing seconds gave DuBois a 48-36 advantage after three quarters. Armanini finished with eight points.
Felix then opened the fourth with a triple of his own to make it a 15-point game and finally give the Beavers some breathing room for the final eight minutes.
Central Catholic got no closer than 12 points the rest of the way as it won the fourth quarter 14-13. Srock had seven points in the final quarter.
“This was our sixth game in seven nights, and at times it showed with our execution on the offensive and defensive end, especially early,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “This has been a challenging stretch for us physically and mentally. This will definitely prepare us for playoffs.
“We got punched in the mouth early (15-3,) but we responded. The triangle and 2 on DuBois’ shooters helped take them out of rhythm and helped us climb back into the game. DuBois is too good of a team for us to play that for an extended period of time, but it allowed us to get our legs and start punching back.
“We were right there and had many opportunities and struggled to capitalize. At the end of the day, we are proud of our guys and the way we battled. Credit to the DuBois coaches and team for a well played game.”
Both teams now await to see who they play in their respective postseason tournaments.
DuBois will host the District 8 champ on March 13 in a Class 5A subregional, while DCC (13-9) will compete in the District 9 Class A playoffs.
DuBois entered the game fresh off a 47-37 victory against Hollidaysburg Tuesday night, while DCC lost 56-42 at Punxsutawney.
In DuBois, the Beavers used a strong second half to beat the Golden Tigers after a slow start. Hollidaysburg led 18-13 after the opening eight minutes and 26-19 at the half.
DuBois finally got going after the break and outscored the Tigers, 16-5, in the third to take the lead by five points (36-31). The Beavers kept that defensive pressure on in the fourth as it held Hollidaysburg to jut five points in the quarter and 11 overall in the second half to come away with the 10-point victory.
Lindholm led all scorers with 18 points, while Husted scored 10 and Sommers eight.
Down in Punxsy, the host Chucks put four players in double figures — Andrew Young (14), Ethan Presloid (13), Noah Weaver (12) and Gabe Kengersky (10) — as it beat the Cardinals for the second time this season.
Ethan Kness led DCC with 13 points.
DuBOIS ,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Score by Quarters
DCC 10 18 8 14 — 50
DuBois 15 18 15 13 — 61
DuBois Central Catholic—50
Harrison Starr 1 1-2 4, Jalen Kosko 1 1-4 3, Alec Srock 8 5-7 21, Dante Armanini 3 1-2 8, Damon Foster 3 0-0 9, Loren Way 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kness 1 0-0 3, Peyton Maurer 1 0-0 2, AJ Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-15 50.
DuBois—61
Jordin Sommers 4 1-3 10, Nick Felix 5 1-1 14, Nick Farrell 2 0-0 6, Lennon Lindholm 4 0-0 10, Michael Orzechowski 7 2-3 16, Chooch Husted 1 1-4 3, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0, McKellen Jaramillo 1 0-1 2, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Joey Foradora 0 0-0 0, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-12 61.
Three-pointers: DCC 6 (Starr, Armanini, Foster 3, Kness), DuBois 8 (Sommers, Felix 3, Farrell 2, Lindholm 2).
TUESDAY
DuBOIS 47,
HOLLIDAYSBURG 37
Score by Quarters
H’burg 18 8 5 6 — 37
DuBois 13 7 16 12 — 47
Hollidaysburg—37
Atticus Imhoff 0 0-0 0, Jacob Hileman 1 1-2 3, Bryce Martellocci 1 0-0 2, Mitch Kratzer 4 1-1 9, Jake McGinnis 4 0-1 10, Cole Walters 1 0-0 3, Rocco Grassi 4 1-1 10. Totals: 15 2-5 37.
DuBois—47
Jordin Sommers 3 0-0 8, Nick Felix 0 2-2 2, Nick Farrell 2 0-0 6, Lennon Lindholm 7 0-0 18, Michael Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, Chooch Husted 5 0-0 10, Al Pasternak 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 3-4 47.
Three-pointers: H’burg 5 (Kratzer, McGinnis 2, Walters, Grassi), DuBois 8 (Sommers 2, Farrell 2, Lindholm 4).