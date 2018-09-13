DuBOIS — The DuBois boys soccer team made it six wins in six games to open with season with a 3-0 victory against cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday evening on turf at DuBois Area High School in a game that felt much more lopsided than the final score.
That’s because DuBois peppered the DCC net with 28 shots — 15 in the first half and 13 more in the second half compared to just three for the Cardinals. Fortunately for DCC, it has one of the top goalkeepers in the area in Tyler McIntosh.
The Cardinal senior single-handedly kept DCC in the game by making 17 saves, including several spectacular diving efforts.
McIntosh’s effort helped keep things scoreless for most of the opening 40 minutes before DuBois seized control in an eight-minute stretch around halftime.
DuBois finally cracked McIntosh at the 33:32 mark of the first half when Nick Graeca slipped a pass to Nico McDonald in the box and he fired a shot past McIntosh to put the Beavers up 1-0 at the half.
That same duo hooked up shortly after the break on a give-and-go in the box, with McDonald’s second goal of the game putting DuBois up 2-0 just 1:36 into the second half.
Nolan Bussell added a third goal just over 14 minutes, and that 3-0 deficit proved too much for the Cardinals to overcome as they fell to 1-3 on the season.
DuBois keeper Jordan Meinert faced just three shots on the night and needed just one save to post the shutout. That one stop was a good one though as he made a diving effort on a direct kick by Jonathan Kurtz with just under 10 minutes to play.
“I thought we worked the ball well, and controlled the pace of play, but we were just having trouble putting it in the back of the net until second half,” said DuBois coach Matt Erickson. “McIntosh is a good goalkeeper. He saved a lot of shots to the corners and right inside the post that could have made that game 6 or 7-0.
They kept a lot of good pressure on us too with Egan Peck up top. With his speed, you just have to be ready for it, and we just kept an eye out for him and did a good job with that.”
DuBois came out strong at the opening whistle and put pressure on McIntosh and the DCC net, but the Beavers couldn’t get a shot on goal in the opening couple minutes as the Cardinals defense blocked a handful of shot attempts.
Central Catholic actually got the first shot off, but Kurtz’ effort wide in the fourth minute.
DuBois then seized control of the action and kept the ball on DCC’s defensive half of the field for the vast majority of the opening 40 minutes.
McIntosh was up to the challenge though, as he stopped Alex Gribik and Bussell twice along with shots by Graeca and Tyler Buerk in the opening 21 minutes. He also got some help from the woodwork, as Bussell and teammate Ty Montkowski ran shots off each post less than two minutes apart past the midway point.
McDonald finally cracked the scorebaord late in the half when he fired a shot from the left side of the box into the top right corner past a diving McIntosh.
McIntosh was put to the test right away in the second half, as he dove to deflect a Graeca shot out of play for one of DuBois’ 13 corner kicks just 41 seconds in. McDonald netted his second less than a minute later as he and Graeca ran a nice give-and-go in the Cardinal box.
Despite trailing 2-0, McIntosh continued his stellar play in goal, making a couple other above-average stops to keep it a two-goal game before Bussell found the back of the net at the 55:44 mark.
DuBois hit the post for a third time just under three minutes later and had several other shots turned away in the final 20 minutes by McIntosh as it came away with the 3-0 shutout victory — thanks in large part to Meinert’s diving save with 9:50 remaining.
“I think we did pretty well defensively, and Tyler is an outstanding goalie,” said DCC coach Frank Szczerba. “We have up some bad shots, but most of the shots were easily savable, so no complaints there.
“We just have to work on our offense, but we’re getting there. We have a mix of young and old. We had our moments getting things going down field, with our young guys up top we’re still learning.
“Overall, this is kind of a confidence builder for us. We’re not happy with the loss, but we’re happy with the effort.”
The Beavers also won the JV game 3-0, with Kylen Duran, Jacob Weber and Hunter Beers each scoring.
DuBois is back in action Saturday against Tyrone, while DCC hosts Punxsutawney Monday.
