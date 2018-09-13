BROOKVILLE — The Brookville boys golf team welcomed both DuBois and Punxsutawney Wednesday at the Pinecrest Country Club, and the host Raiders suffered a pair of losses.
DuBois beat Brookville, 177-192, while the Chucks knocked off the Raiders 164-192. DuBois and Punxsy did not score against each other.
In the DuBois-Brookville match, Beaver Dayne Bauman collected medalist honors with a 41. Teammate Kaleb wasn’t far behind with a 43, while Jeremy Krise (46) and Nic Cebulskie (47) also scored for the Beavers.
Brookville was led by David Cable’s 42. Dane Lyle (45), Adam Mackins (51) and Aaron Briggs (54) rounded out the Raiders’ scoring.
Against Punxsy, Brookville saw Chuck Zak Vanleer capture medalist honors with a 36. Teammate Ryan Roberts (38) posted the second-best round of the day. Sean Deely and Graham McFarland added scores of 44 and 46, respectively.
DuBois (5-1) competes at the Bradford Invite on Saturday.
In other boys golf action Wednesday:
Elk Co. Catholic 217,
St. Marys 236
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic had five players shoot 45 or better on its way to a 217-236 victory against cross-town rival St. Marys at Leaning Pines Golf Course.
Crusaders Brady Schneider and Will Uberti tied for medalist honors with a 42. Teammate Mark Kraus was right on their heels with a 43, while Jordan DePrator and Nick Daghir eac h shot rounds of 45.
Nate Beimel carded a 43 to lead the Dutchmen, with Matt Bellina (46) and Lucas Benjamin (46) also breaking 50. Trevor Atkinson (50) and Paul Armanini (51) closed out the Dutch’s scoring.
“It was a good win today, and another good match vs. St. Marys,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “The conditions were very good to score well with the soft greens. But, we can and need to go lower on our home course and in our upcoming matches and invitationals.”
Elk County Catholic (7-1, 4-1 in AML North) travels to the Bradford Invite on Saturday.
