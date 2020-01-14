DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team used a late hoop from senior Chase Husted, and a big night at foul line, to offset some sloppy to pull out a hard-fought 52-50 victory against visiting Brookville in District 9 League action Monday night.
The game was close throughout, with defense ruling most of the night. And, it was largely Brookville that won at that game. The Raiders neutralized Husted most of the night, while Jace Miner was a menace to DuBois’ guards.
Miner had at least five steals on the wing where he went coast-to-coast to score easy layups on his way to a game-high 22 points. The Brookville guard also caught fire from outside the arc early in the third quarter as he drilled three treys to help Brookville build an eight-point lead twice at 33-25 and later 37-29 with 3:03 left in the third.
However, DuBois closed the quarter 10-4 spurt to get back within two points at 41-39. Beaver Nick Felix promptly tied things up on a drive to the hoop just 19 seconds into the fourth.
Husted was called for his fourth foul 31 seconds later going for an offensive rebound, and it appeared the momentum might shift Brookville’s way. That wasn’t the case though as Miner was called for a charge 1:26 later.
The foul itself wouldn’t have been insignificant, but Miner argued the call and was hit with a technical foul — which also counted as his four regular foul — with 5:44 to play.
Lindholm hit the two technical free throws before DuBois made it a four-point swing when Felix hit a jumper after the Beavers also were awarded possession. DuBois then pushed the lead to six (49-43) on a Husted hoop and a pair of Lindholm free throws.
Lindholm was 9 of 9 at the line in the game, including 4 of 4 in the fourth quarter, on his way to scoring 11 points. DuBois was 14 of 17 at the line overall, compared to just 8 of 15 for the Raiders.
But, Brookville didn’t hang their head and battled back to tie things up at 50 on a 3-pointer by Robert Keth with 29 seconds remaining.
DuBois (10-2, 2-1 D-9 League) once again had an answer after using a timeout to set up its final play. The Beavers worked the ball around the perimeter in the final 14 seconds with it finally getting to Felix on the right win. As he got the ball, he zipped a pass into the post to a wide open Husted cutting down the lane, and senior big man made the layup with seconds left to make it 52-50.
Brookville’s Aaron Park quickly pushed the ball up the court, but his last second shot was off the mark as the Beavers came away with the two-point District 9 league victory.
Husted and Felix each scored 13 points to lead DuBois. Felix had a huge shot to end the first quarter, as he banked in a half-court shot at the buzzer to put his team up 15-14 after a tight opening quarter. Without that shot, the Beavers’ come up a point short on the night.
“Certainly, we did not play our best, but part of that you have to attribute to Brookville,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “They all played well but especially Jace Miner in the first half and second half shooting the passing lane and getting steals and layups.
“But, I thought we were very resilient late and got the lead. Prior to our last four foul shots (1-for-4) we were 13-for-13 from the line. Then they (Raiders) made some great plays to tie it up, but we had great execution to end the game with a layup with four seconds left. Really proud of our guys for the way they hung in there.”
Brookville (7-6, 3-2 D-9 League) led most of the first quarter before’s Felix’s buzzer-beater, thanks to a strong defense and the duo of Miner and Park, who combined to score all 14 Raider first-quarter points. Husted’s presence inside helped keep DuBois within striking distance despite five first-quarter turnovers. park had 12 points for the Raiders.
Husted didn’t score in the second quarter and managed just two points in he third as defense started to take over the game. Both teams force their opponents into miscues — most of which evened out as DuBois took a one-point lead (22-21) into the break despite losing the turnover battle in the first half 12-7.
Miner hit three 3-pointers in the first 2:35 of the third quarter, while Keth added a fourth to help the Raiders jumo to their pair of eight-point advantages. Keth finished with 12 points.
Brookville couldn’t quite finish things of though, as DuBois found ways to get to the foul line to battle back without the clock running. DuBois was 10 of 13 at the line in the second half.
“I thought we played well,” said Raiders coach Dalton Park. “In a game like that, there are lots of things that could have happened to change stuff. I feel there was a spot (late) in the third quarter where we got a little selfish and had three or four guys who were driving in, driving in and trying force it in instead of kicking out.
“I think we had three or four possessions in a row where we ended up with nothing because we were trying to force it down the middle. I really thought that was a difference and where we sort of lost some momentum and found ourselves on the bottom side having to fight back.
“Overall, I thought we played pretty tough defensively. We put pressure on the ball and did a nice job containing Lindholm at 3-point line. We did neutralize Husted for part of the game., but I didn’t like how we were letting them throw over our heads without any backside help.”
DuBois is back in action Wednesday at home against Bradford, while Brookville