DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team came out firing on all cylinders from the get-go Thursday night against Brockway and wasted little time seizing control of the game on its way to a 67-28 victory against the Rovers.
The Beavers used hot shooting and a smothering defense to run out to a 21-8 lead after the opening eight minutes and never looked back from there. DuBois went on to lead 40-15 at the half before invoking the mercy rule clock (30-point lead in second half) just past the 6-minute mark of the third when a basket by Lennon Lindholm made it 46-15.
DuBois pushed its lead to as many as 35 in the third before taking a 57-23 advantage into the fourth. Brockway opened the final quarter on a small 5-2 spurt before the Beavers scored the final eight points of the game to set the final at 67-28. The Rovers didn’t score in the final 6:23 as both teams emptied their benches.
Chooch Husted powered the Beavers with a game-high 14 points. He was the lone player on either team to reach double digits.
Michael Orzechowski and reserve Joey Foradora each added nine for DuBois, while Lennon Lindholm and reserve Al Pasternak both netted eight. Nock Felix chipped in seven as DuBois had seven players score at least seven points in the win.
“Brockway had a great win against Clarion last week, and we knew they were going to play hard and try to slow the game down,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “Fortunately, we came out and made shots and defensively, I thought we had great energy tonight. I thought we had great energy all four quarters, and that was probably the difference.
“We got a lot of guys in, and those were valuable minutes tonight for our younger guys who got extended playing time. We’ve needed to lengthen our bench because we have Brady (Woodward) out with an injury and another starter out with COVID contact tracing.
“We’ve been down two starters, so to have the bench come in and perform and get valuable playing time definitely will pay dividends down the stretch (of season).”
DuBois won the tip and wasted little time finding the scoreboard as Jordin Sommers hit a 3-pointer just 20 second in. That shot sparked an early 9-2 run for the Beavers, which was capped by a Sommers layup off a steal at the 5:01 mark.
After a timeout, Brockway’s Austin Schmader drained a 3-pointer to make it 9-5, but it was all Beavers the rest of the quarter as they outscored the Rovers 12-3 in the final 3:40.
Lindholm jump-started the quater-closing stretch with back-to-back 3-pointers, while Sommers added his second trey of the night. Pasternak also scored inside as the Beavers finished the quarter with a 21-8 lead.
Brockway’s lone points in that closing spurt was a 3-pointer by Marcus Copelli, who led the Rovers with six points on a pair of treys.
Felix opened the scoring in the second with a hoop before Copelli and he traded 3-pointers. Felix’s trey started another run by the Beavers — this one an 14-2 stretch that extended DuBois’ lead to 34-13. Husted had six points in that run, which was capped by a Foradora triple with 1:10 left in the half.
Brockway got the final points of the half when Noah Adams scored with 53 seconds on the clock to make it 40-15 at the half. Adams finished with five points.
DuBois carried its momentum over into the second half and started the third quarter with a 10-0 run to take its largest lead of the night at 35 points (50-15).
Orzechowski got things rolling with four straight points, while a hoop by Lindholm made it a 30-point game (46-15) to start the mercy rule clock. Husted and Felix also scored in that stretch.
Brockway countered with a 7-2 spurt capped by an Adams trey that made it 52-22, but the Rovers got no closer. Five straight points by Foradaro quickly had the lead by to 35 for the Beavers, who led 57-23 after three.
The Rovers only points in the fourth came on a pair of free throws by Aiden Grieneisen and a 3-point play by Alex Carlson, all in the opening 1:37. DuBosi then scored the game’s final eight points, five of which came from Pasternak.
Both teams play again Saturday. DuBois (13-5) hosts Brookville in a battle of D-9 powers Saturday, while Brockway (2-11) welcomes Union.
DuBOIS 67, BROCKWAY 28
Score by Quarters
Brockway 8 78 5 — 28
DuBois 21 19 17 10 — 67
Brockway—28
Aiden Bullers 0 0-0 0, Marcus Bennett 0 0-0 0, Noah Adams 2 0-0 5, Marcus Copelli 2 0-0 6, Lewis Painter 1 2-2 4, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Micah Williamson 0 0-0 0, Jared Marchiori 2 0-2 4, Austin Schmader 1 0-0 3, Alex Carlson 1 2-3 4, Chase Azzato 0 0-0 0, Brady DeMonte 0 0-0 0, Michael Ford 0 0-0 0, Joe Hertel 0 0-0 0, Aiden Grieneisen 0 2-2 2. Totals: 9 6-11 28.
DuBois—67
Jordin Sommers 3 2-2 10, Nick Felix 3 0-0 7, Lennon Lindholm 3 0-0 8, Chooch Husted 7 0-0 14, Michael Orzechowski 1 7-8 9, Ryan Kovalyak 1 0-1 2, Joey Foradora 2 1-2 9, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-0 0, Al Pasternak 2 4-6 8. Totals: 23 14-19 67.
Three-pointers: Brockway 4 (Adams, Copelli 2, A. Schmader), DuBois 7 (Sommers 2, Felix, Lindholm 2. Foradora).