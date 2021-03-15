DuBOIS — DuBois used a stifling defense and lights out shooting in the first half to jump on Carrick from the get-go Saturday and led wire-to-wire in a 56-32 victory vs. the Raiders in a District 8/9/10 Class 5A subregional game.
The Beavers limited Carrick, fresh off winning its first Pittsburgh City League title in 27 years, to single-digit scoring in all four quarters as part of a strong defensive performance that was backed by a potent and balanced offensive attack that was firing on all cylinders, particularly in the first half.
DuBois raced out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter thanks to the outside shooting of seniors Jordin Sommers and Lennon Lindholm and never looked back from there. The Beavers extended their lead every quarter from there. They took a commanding 36-14 advantage to the half, then led 47-23 entering the fourth before eventually winning by that 24-point point margin.
Sommers drained three 3-pointers in the first quarter on his way to scoring 11 of his team-high 16 points in the opening eight minutes. Lindholm added two of his four 3-pointers (12 points overall) in the first quarter.
That duo was joined in double figures by fellow senior guard Nick Felix (15 points) and junior Chooch Husted, who controlled the paint with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Felix did a majority of his damage in the second half when he scored 13 of the Beavers’ 20 points after the break.
The victory was DuBois’ second in three years against Carrick in the subregional playoffs since head coach Dave Bennett took over the program. The Beavers beat Carrick, 55-45, in 2020 before falling to Meadville in the subregional finals.
Last year, DuBois lost to Meadville 54-42, in its playoff opener before the Bulldogs lost to D-8 representative Obama Academy in the finals.
“We had a very good week, week and a half of practice, and sometimes that can be challenging when you’re use to playing a lot of games,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “The last week and a half we shot a lot in practice and worked defensively on some fundamentals. We knew Carrick had just had a big win in the City League championship and that they were athletic and pose a problem for us.
“Fortunately, we didn’t give them very many easy shots. They were taking tough, contested shots, so our defensive effort was fantastic from the start. And, our shooters really got going and got some good looks for them. When we get them those looks, and they’re stepping into it (shot), they are really good shooters.
“When we are are out best, we have a balance of inside and outside, and tonight Chooch stepped up for us and we had that again. I thought Brady (Woodward) and Michael (Orzechowski) were really physical too.”
Sommers wasted little time getting DuBois on the scoreboard with the first of his four 3-pointers just 22 seconds into the game. However, both teams then went more than two minutes without scoring before Lindholm hit his first trey at the 5:25 mark.
Carrick’s Amara Caldwell promptly countered with a long 3-pointer of his own to make it 6-3 before the Beavers rattled off an 11-0 run to grab a 17-3 lead and seize control of the game.
Felix jump-started that spurt with a jumper in the lane. Brady Woodward then went 1 of 2 that foul line before Lindhom drained another triple. Sommers then capped the spurt with five straight points.
Caldwell finally ended DuBois’ run his second 3-pointer, 3:27 after his first, to make it 17-6 before Sommers drilled his third trey of the quarter with six remaining to give DuBois a 20-6 lead after one. Caldwell led all scorers as he netted 21 of the Raiders’ 32 points in the game.
Carrick’s Daivion Christmas opened the second-quarter with a basket in the opening minute, but any thoughts of that score building momentum for the Raiders were quickly dashed when Lindholm hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of 45 seconds to make it 26-8. Carrick got no closer than 16 points the rest of the game after that.
Husted took over the game inside in the final four minutes of the first half, scoring seven of his 11 points in that stretch to help the Beavers take a 22-point lead (36-14) into the locker room at halftime.
Sommers started the second-half scoring with he came up with a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup in the second minute of the third. Carrick then made a mini-run of its own, scoring seven straight points (5 by Caldwell) to get back within 17 (38-21) with 4:16 left in the third.
That proved to be the last real signs of life by the Raiders in the game, as Felix took over the final four-plus minutes of third. He scored seven straight points in that quarter-closing stretch before Husted netted the final basket of the quarter to make it 47-23 after three.
Felix carried that momentum into the fourth, scoring twice in the first 2:07 to put DuBois 27 points at 51-24 before eventually winning 56-32.
DuBois will back at home Tuesday night when they host District 10 champ Cathedral Prep in the subregional final at 6 p.m. The Ramblers come in with a 14-7 record after beating Meadville, 52-36, in the D-10 finals.
“That District 10 game has been our hurdle (over the years),” said Bennett. “Prep is a great team, has super fundamentals and is well-coached. The reason you put in all the work in the offseason is to have opportunities to play in games like Tuesday, so we’re looking forward to it.”
Carrick (7-5) entered the matchup having edged Brashear, 53-51, for the City League title, earning them a sport in the Class 5A subregional. Those two met for the City League finals when undefeated Allderdice couldn’t play because of COVID-19 issues.
However, the Dragons will still be able to play in the PIAA Class 6A playoffs if those issues are resolved in time.
DuBOIS 56, CARRICK 32
Score by Quarters
Carrick 6 8 9 7 — 32
DuBois 20 16 11 9 — 56
Carrick—32
Amara Caldwell 6 6-6 21, Vashon Howard 0 1-2 1, Anthony Douthett 0 0-0 0, Daivion Christmas 3 0-3 6, Ashton Giannetti 1 0-0 2, Kishawn Jenkins-Jones 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 7-11 32.
DuBois—56
Jordin Sommers 6 0-0 16, Nick Felix 6 3-3 15, Lennon Lindholm 4 0-0 12, Michael Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Brady Woodward 0 1-2 1, Chooch Husted 5 1-1 11, Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0, McKellen Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Joey Foradora 0 0-0 0, Drew Gaudalis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 6-8 56.
Three-pointers: Carrick 3 (Caldwell 3), DuBois 8 (Sommers 4, Lindholm 4).