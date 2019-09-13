DuBOIS — The DuBois boys soccer team has battled through a tough opening two weeks of the season, but the Beavers put it all together Thursday against cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic in an 8-0 victory.
DuBois (2-4) dominated possession against the young and inexperienced Cardinals, outshooting DCC 25-2 on the day. Despite that lopsided shot total, Central Catholic battled in a rainy first half and held the Beavers to just three goals — two in the first 30 minutes — at the half.
However, DCC eventually succumbed to the Beavers’ constant pressure as DuBois scored three times in the first 16-plus minutes of the second half to all but the game away up 6-0. DuBois added a goal in the final six minutes after both teams emptied their benches and had reserves on the field.
Junior Nick Graeca helped power the DuBois offense with two goals and two assists. Graeca was one of six different goal scorers on the day for the Beavers.
“We’ve had a rough couple weeks, and this was a good gam for us to get something going,” said DuBois coach Matt Erickson. “It gave us an opportunity to work on some things we needed to work on and fix some issues we’ve been having offensively with getting the ball on goal.
“Central is down this year and graduated a lot of kids last year. For what they had left and put together this year, I thought they did really well. Their kids all worked hard and it was good for our guys get out and play against a team that is younger but works hard and pressures the ball.
“We had a long conversion (Wednesday) about not underestimating Central. They have always been the type of team that if you show up thinking one thing, they come up surprise you every time. And, we didn’t do that (underestimate) today.”
DuBois wasted little time seizing control of the action, as a Beaver had a long shot stopped by DCC keeper Parker Meholick just 27 seconds into the game. Graeca had a shot from the left side sail just over the net a couple minutes later.
It appeared DCC had actually grabbed the lead in the eighth minute when Lenny Swisher blasted a shot into a wide open net. However, teammate John Ritsick was called for a foul when he collided with DuBois keeper Cullen McAllister after he corralled a cross in the middle of the box.
The collision knocked McAllister to the ground and caused him to lose the ball, which rolled to a wide open Swisher. The foul call negated the score.
The Cardinals only other scoring chance came just before the midway point when McAllister stopped a long-range shot on what was DCC’s lone shot of the half.
Meanwhile, DuBois didn’t wait long to amp up the pressure again after the negated for DCC despite a heavy rain falling at times.
DuBois finally cracked the scoreboard in the 11th minute when Graeca took a pass from Justin Kalgren and blasted a shot from the left side of the DCC box into the top corner of the net on the near side to make it 1-0.
The Beavers doubled that lead just over five minutes later when Nolan Bussell scored off a pass from Jacob Weber with 24:07 left in the half.
The score remained 2-0 past the 30-minute mark before DuBois struck again. This time it was Graeca setting up the score, as he threaded a pass to Tad Slima, who buried a shot into the back of the net with 9:18 remaining in the half.
The second half saw more of the same, as DuBois controlled the ball for a majority of the second 40 minutes. The beavers racked up 14 second half shots to just one for DCC, and that one came when McAllister came out of net to challenge a Cardinal on a shot attempt near the top of the box.
As for DuBois, its first scoring chance of the half came on a direct kick by Bussell, but his shot sailed wide left.
Graeca didn’t miss just over a minute later as he took a pass from Bussell in the midfield, made a strong run and fired a long shot over Meholick to put the Beavers up 4-0.
Graeca then recorded his second assist of the game in the 51st minute when he slipped a tight pass in the box to Jacob Weber, who buried the shot for a 5-0 advantage.
The Beavers kept the pressure on from there, with Ethan Wineberg having a header attempt denied by Meholick. Less than a minute later, Wineberg scored on a single tap in at the far post to make it a 6-0 contest.
Ty Montowski started the scoring play with a strong run on the left side before cutting into the box as Meholick came out to challenge. Montowski managed to slip a pass between Meholick and a defender towards the far post, where Wineberg was all allow and only needed to put it into an open net.
DuBois’ final goal came with just over five minutes to play and was again set up by Montowksi. This time it was Zak Marshall on the receiving end of that pass, and the Beaver freshman found the back of the net to set the 7-0 final.
“Matchup-wise, we just don’t match up well with them because they are just a better team,” said DCC coach Phil Esposito. “But, a positive to come out of it is we played well the first half compared to the scrimmage we had against them at beginning of year a couple weeks ago. I think we gave us four or five goals in the first six minutes in that.
“It was 3-0 at half, but you could see the kids understanding the game a lot more. We’re just not fully there yet. We’re going up though. We’re still losing some games, but we’re getting more competitive in those losses.”
DuBois is back in action Saturday at home against Tyrone on the high school turf field at 10 a.m. The Cardinals host Punxsutawney on Monday.