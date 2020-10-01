DuBOIS — The DuBois cross country boys team swept a tri-meet with DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney Wednesday on Senior Night while the girls team defeated DCC while falling to Punxsy.
DuBois honored its five seniors prior to the meet in Anna Wingard, Morgan Allman, McKellan (Mac) Jaramillo, Ryan Gildersleeve and Ethan Knarr.
On the boys side, the Beavers won 26-32 over Punxsutawney and 17-46 over DCC, while the girls topped DCC 15-48 while suffering a 31-24 loss at the hands of the Lady Chucks.
The meet also saw Punxsy top DCC 19-40 on the boys side and 15-48 in the girls race.
Punxsutawney set the DuBois course record in both races, as the boys record was broken by Aiden McLaughlin with a time of 17:41, while Olivia Roberts finished in 20:45 to set the girls record.
On the boys side, the Beavers were led by a second-place finish from Joey Foradora at 18:10, while Jaramillo took fourth at 18:29 and AC Deemer rounded out the top-five, finishing in 18:41.
Ryan White, Gildersleeve and Jaedon Yarus went 8-9-10, respectively, for DuBois, as White led the way with a 18:55 finishing time followed by senior Gildersleeve at 19:20 and Yarus at 19:23.
Knarr finished the race in 23:57 on his senior night.
JP Piccirillo led the Cardinals with a time of 18:49 to take sixth overall, while Brendan Paisley took 13th with a time of 20:15.
In the girls race, Morgan Roemer led the Lady Beavers with a second place finish in 21:41, followed in third by teammate Julia Wirths at 22:13.
Sidney Beers took seventh for DuBois at 22:49.22, edging Punxsy’s Abby Stello by less than a second.
Rounding out the top-10 overall for the Lady Beavers were Morgan Rothrock (23:26) in ninth and Anna Wingard (23:55) in 10th.
Allman posted a time of 27:05 to finish 19th on her Senior Night.
Beth Williams led the Lady Cardinals, finishing 11th with a time of 24:16, while Eva Bloom followed for DCC at 28:52.
In the junior high meet, DuBois swept Punxsutawney, with the girls winning 23-31 to move to 1-3 on the year while the boys won 20-35 to improve to 3-1.
On the boys side, DuBois swept the top-four, led by Jay Sheloski with a time of 13:10, while Andrew Mottern (13:23), Landon Akers (13:28) and Jay Parekh (13:51) followed.
Lucy Williams led the girls team with a top time of 15:00 to finish sixth overall, while Lindsey Johnson finished third at 15:48 and Brooke Morris (15:54) and Alissa Stevens (16:38) followed in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Both DuBois varsity teams are now 6-1 on the season as they visit Brookville Oct. 7.