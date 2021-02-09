DuBOIS — Coming off a rough road loss Saturday at Warren, the DuBois boys basketball team faced yet another tough opponent Monday in state-ranked Tyrone.
Tyrone came in sporting a 10-1 record and ranked in the Top 5 in the state in Class 4A, but all that went out the window as DuBois used timely shooting and a strong defensive effort to knock off the Golden Eagles, 40-37.
Those 37 points were nearly 28 under Tyrone’s season average of 64.7 — a defensive effort spearheaded by the Beavers’ play on Golden Eagle seniors Damon Gripp and Jake Taylor.
Gripp and Taylor entered the matchup averaging 21.5 and 11.0 points per game, respectively, but DuBois limited the duo to just a combined 12 points (8 by Gripp, 4 by Taylor).
Tyrone matched DuBois’ defensive intensity on the other end of the floor and forced the Beavers in a tough night shooting the ball behind the arc. However, DuBois hit some clutch 3-pointers when they needed them, including one each in the decisive fourth-quarter that saw both teams hold the lead.
DuBois senior Jordin Sommers had one of those fourth-quarter treys as he scored all seven of his points in the final eight minutes. Fellow senior Lennon Lindholm had the other as he had five of his team-high 10 points in the fourth.
Sommers gave DuBois the lead for good when he scored on an acrobatic drive to the basket with 1:09 left to play to make it 38-37.
Fellow senior Nick Felix later hit a pair of free throws with 4.2 seconds on the clock to give DuBois a 40-37 advantage before the Beavers (8-4) forced a Tyrone turnover before it could get off a final shot to try to tie the game. Felix finished with seven points.
“We hit some big shots in big moments tonight, but the win was definitely defensive driven,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “With that said, the reason we probably didn’t shoot the ball well is because Tyrone is such a good team and a good defensive team. And, I’d like to think part of the reason they didn’t shoot the ball well was our defense as well.
“I felt like that was a really good matchup, and they are a great team. They find ways to win and are use to winning, so really proud of our kids to be resilient and make some plays down the stretch to bring it home.”
The game was tightly contested throughout as both defenses controlled the action. The largest lead for either team was seven points by DuBois midway through the fourth quarter before the Golden Eagles staged a comeback to make the final outcome go down to the wire.
DuBois’ Nick Farrell opened the scoring with a 3-pointer just 34 seconds into the game, but points came at a premium from there in the opening quarter. The Beavers went just over six minutes without scoring in the frame, but two quick hoops by Lindholm and Michael Orzechwoski with just over a minute left in the quarter gave DuBois a 7-6 lead after one.
Orzechowski scored again in the opening minute of the second quarter to make it 9-6 before Tyrone put together a 7-0 spurt to go up 13-9 just past the midway point of the quarter. DuBois went five minutes without scoring this time, but just like in the first quarter, the Beavers closed strong.
The got a pair of hoops from Chooch Husted and a 3-pointer the buzzer by Lindholm to take a 16-13 lead into the break.
Felix opened the scoring in the third quarter to put the Beavers up five before another 7-0 spurt by the Golden Eagles gave them a 20-18 advantage. The teams traded scores from there, with a 3-pointer by Felix with just under a minute left in the quarter putting DuBois back on top 26-24.
Tyrone’s Brandon Lucas tied things early in the fourth, but DuBois countered with a Sommers’ 3-pointer. Gripp and Lindholm then traded treys, with Lindholm’s triple sparking a 7-0 Beavers’ run that put them up 36-29.
Tyrone didn’t go quietly, though, and promptly scored eight straight points to go back up 37-36 on an old-fashion 3-point play with 1:35 remaining from Brandon Lucas, who led all scorers with 13.
Sommers countered with his acrobatic layup with 1:09 to play, and the Beavers held on from there to pick up a big win as the team moves into the second half of its schedule.
“The kids bounced back well from Warren, which was a physical team,” said Bennett. “I think we learned some lessons from them because of how physical they played. After a tough loss like that on road, to come back, refocus and be ready to play a team that is a Top 5 team in the state in Quad-A was a tribute to our kids. It was such a great team win.”
DuBois is off until Friday when it travels to Punxsutawney.
DuBOIS 40,
TYRONE 37
Score by Quarters
Tyrone 6 7 11 13 — 37
DuBois 7 9 10 14 — 40
Tyrone—37
Jake Taylor 2 0-1 4, Blaine Hoover 1 1-2 4, Damon Gripp 3 0-0 8, Brandon Lucas 6 1-3 13, Cortlynd Rhoades 1 0-0 3, David Lang 2 0-0 5, Ross Gampe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 2-6 37.
DuBois—40
Jordin Sommers 3 0-1 7, Nick Felix 2 2-2 7, Nick Farrell 2 0-0 6, Lennon Lindholm 3 2-3 10, Brady Woodward 0 0-0 0, Michael Orzechowski 3 0-1 6, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Chooch Husted 2 0-0 4, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-7 40.
Three-pointers: Tyrone 5 (Hoover, Gripp 2, Rhoades, Lang) , DuBois 6 (Sommers, Felix, Farrell 2, Lindholm 2).