DuBOIS — The DuBois and Bradford track and field teams split a meet at DuBois Tuesday, with each side winning by near identical scores.
The DuBois girls used a decided advantage in the running events to pull out a hard-fought 82-68 victory, while the Bradford boys made the trek back north on Route 219 with am 84-62 triumph.
In the girls meet, DuBois and Bradford split the 18 events down the middle wins-wise, 9-9. Sophomores gabby Horner and Kamryn Fontaine and freshman Morgan Roemer powered the Lady Beavers with two individual wins each.
Horner sprinted to victory in the 100 (13.13) and 200 dashes, while Fontaine took top honors in both hurdle events. She posted a 17.24 in the 100s and a 52.09 in the 300s.
As for Roemer, she crossed the line first in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. In the 1,600, she outkicked Bradford’ freshman Cory Dixon in a battle of two of the best young distance runners in District 9. Roemer posted a time of 5:21:65, which is third fastest time in program history behind only former standouts Daria Diaz (5:18) and Catherine Sheffo (5:11).
Roemer easily beat teammate Julia Wirths in the 3,200 with a time of 12:18.57.
The Lady Beavers also got wins from Olivia Dressler in the 400 (1:06.5), Peyton Grimm in the long jump (16-3 1/2) and their 4x100 relay team (53.34) of Grimm, Lauren Stroka, Antonia Fenice and Jayden Barrick.
Barrick (100, lomg jump), Dressler (200), Abby Dressler (800), Morgan Allman (triple jump), Leah Colville (high jump), Jasmine Carney (javelin) and Zoie Enseki (pole vault) all collected runner-up finishes for DuBois.
Lady Beavers who placed third were Allman (100 hurdles), Fenice (100, 200), Wirths (1,600), Leah McFadden (400), Abby Geist-Salone (300 hurdles), Sidney Beers (800), Stroka (long jump), Lauren Hoover (triple jump) and Madelyn Crabtree (high jump)
“Well, in typical Bradford vs DuBois style, this was another back and forth battle,” said Lady Beavers head coach Scott Sullivan. “We outscored them 59-28 in the 11 events on the track, and then they outscored us 40-23 in the jumps and throws. We’ve been very fortunate to pull out several close wins the past 15+ years against our biggest rivals.
“They are a very strong, well-coached squad. Both schools were without some scorers, so I’m sure the rematch May 19th at districts will be another battle, along with St. Marys. My staff deserves a lot of credit for getting these young ladies ready to compete. Justin Marshall (sprints/jumps), Cassidy O’Donnell (hurdles), Brad Sweet (field), Bill Edwards (high jump) and Jason Shilala (pole vault) all go above and beyond in their coaching duties.”
“Gabby Horner had a solid performance in both sprints, winning the 100 and 200 meter dashes with her best times of the year,” added assistant coach Marshall. “Olivia Dressler also excelled, and the 400-meter relay team improved by over a second to get the upset win.
“It also was a good day for our long jumpers, as Peyton Grimm, Jayden Barrick, and Lauren Stroka were all near 16 feet while a few other girls that didn’t score had their best jumps of the season as well. Morgan Allman and Lauren Hoover picked up huge points in the triple jump.”
Sullivan also pointed to some other key performers who weren’t winners but factored into the meet’s outcome.
“Some other big performances that helped us get the win were Zoie Enseki having a season best in the pole vault, Julia Wirths’ 1,600 and 3.200 runs, freshman Jasmine Carney’s big second place finish in the javelin, and Leah Colville and Maddy Crabtree’s second and third places finishes in the high jump.”
Over on the boys’ side, DuBois collected seven event wins but it wasn’t enough to upend the Owls.
The Beavers had a strong day in the distance events as A.C. Deemer won both the 800 (2:12.77) and 3,200 (11:03.3), while Joey Foradora was tops in the 1,600 (4:54.48).
Erich Benjamin won the 100 dash (11:53) by just .01 seconds and helped the Beavers’ 4x100 relay claim a victory with a time of 45.35. He was joined in that team by Jaedon Yarus, Jake Krause and Dale Kot.
DuBois also got a pair of wins in the field from Daniel Raiford (discus, 110-5) and James Becker (javelin, 114-4).
Kot (110, 300 hurdles), Yarus (200, 23.53), Tanner Shenk (long jump, triple jump), Andrew Shaffer-Doan (high jump), while Foradora (800), Benjamin (200), Krause (100), Luke Sturrock (100, long jump, triple jump), Ryan White (1600, 3200) and Raiford (shot put) all were third in those respective events.
“We had a great weather day, and my athletes did a nice job against a tough Bradford team,” said Beavers head coach Brian Clinger. “Deemer had a great day for us, and Benjamin had a big day as well. I was pleased with all our accomplishments today, and we are working as a team and our results are showing that. “
DuBois is back in action Friday at the Mars Invitational.
GIRLS
DuBOIS 82,
BRADFORD 68
4x800 meter relay: 1. Bradford (Lary, Bosworth, Bines, Dixon), 10:53.7
100 meter hurdles: 1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 17.24; 2. Corignini (B); 3. Allman (D).
100 meter dash: 1. Gabby Horner (D), 13.13; 2. Barrick (D); 3. Fenice (D).
1600 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer (D), 5:21.65; 2. Dixon (B); 3. Wirths (D).
4x100 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka, Antonia Fenice, Jayden Barrick), 53.34.
400 meter dash: 1. Olivia Dressler (D), 1:06.5; 2. Lary (B); 3. McFadden (D).
300 meter hurdles: 1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 52.09; 2. Swanson (B); 3. A. Geist-Salone (D).
800 meter run: 1. Bosworth (B), 2:28.94; 2. A. Dressler (D); 3. Beers (D).
200 meter dash: 1. Gabby Horner (D), N/A; 2. O. Dressler (D); 3. Fenice (D).
3200 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer (D), 12;18.57; 2. Wirths (D); 3. Bines (B).
4x400 meter relay: 1. Bradford (Swanson, Lary, Corignani, Bosworth), 4:29.04.
Pole vault: 1. Nuzzo (B), 8-6; 2. Carney (D); 3. Longo (B).
High jump: 1. Eschrich (B), 4-10; 2. Colville (D); 3. Crabtree (D).
Long jump: 1. Peyton Grimm (D), 16-3 1/2; 2. Barrick (D); 3. Stroka (D).
Triple jump: 1. Nuzzo (B), 32-7; 2. Allman (D); 3. Hoover (D).
Shot put: 1. Luke (B), 32-11; 2. Asp (B); 3. Kerr (B).
Discus: 1. Luke (B), 78-6; 2. Kemick (B), 65-10; 3. Asp (B).
Javelin: 1. Nuzzo (B), 86-11; 2. Carney (D); 3. Kerr (B).
BOYS
BRADFORD 84,
DuBOIS 62
4x800 meter relay: 1. Bradford (Wilmoth, Paterniti, Pilon, Lottillion), 8:34.2.
110 meter hurdles: 1. Linus (B), 16.4; 2. Kot (D); 3. Sturrock (D).
100 meter dash: 1. Erich Benjamin (D), 11:53; 2. Mitchell (B); 3. Krause (D).
1600 meter run: 1. Joey Foradora (D), 4:54.48; 2. Pilon (B); 3. White (D).
4x100 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Jake Krause, Erich Benjamin, Jaedon Yarus, Dale Kot), 45.35.
400 meter dash: 1. Morgan (B), 56.17; 2. Mitchell (B); 3. Krause (D).
300 meter hurdles: 1. Liners (B), 42.21; 2. Kot (D); 3. Adkins (B).
800 meter run: 1. AC Deemer (D), 2:12.77; 2. Pilon (D); 3. Foradora (D).
200 meter dash: 1. Wilmoth (B), 23.46; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Benjamin (D).
3200 meter run: 1. AC Deemer (D), 11:03.3; 2. Wright (B); 3. White (D).
4x400 meter relay: 1. Bradford (names N/A).
Pole vault: 1. Paterniti (B), 10-6.
High jump: 1. McGee (B), 5-10; 2. Shaffer-Doan (D); 3. Cuttlilion (B).
Long jump: 1. Mcgee (B), 19-11; 2. Shenk (D); 3. Sturrock (D).
Triple jump: 1. McHee (B), 44-0; 2. Shenk (D); 3. Sturrock (D).
Shot put: 1. Hughes (B), 39-4; 2. Liner (B); 3. Raiford (D).
Discus: 1(t). Raiford (D)/Hughes (B); 110-5; 3. Shipman (B).
Javelin: 1. Becker (D), 114-4; 2. Fox (B); 3. Hughes (B).