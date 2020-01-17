HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois wrestling team continued its recent run of strong performances Thursday night, as the Beavers made the long trek south to Hollidaysburg and brought home a lopsided 63-16 victory.
DuBois won 11 of the 14 weights, with two of the Golden Tigers wins coming via forfeit. DuBois collected bonus points in all 11 of its win, including five pins and four forfeits.
Beavers Kam Stevenson, Trenton Donahue, Chandler Ho and Ed Scott all recorded first-period falls, with Scott’s coming in 25 seconds against Aaron Sleeth at 152. Teammate Austin Mitchell took a 9-5 lead into the third period of his 145-pound bout against Nicholas Burkey before pinning the Golden Tiger in 5:17.
DuBois also got forfeit wins from Alex O’Harah, Gage Sonnie, Brendan Orr and Jake Krause.
Ryan White added an 18-2 technical fall of Carter Schultz in the opening bout of the match at 182, while Cadin Delaney blanked Daniel Turiano, 11-0, for a major decision at 126.
“Ryan White started the night off for us getting a technical fall,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “He really controlled the match and scored backpoints with several different turns. A big win for us came from Kam Stevenson with a pin at 120. Kam took him down right to his back and it was tight. Then Delaney had a dominate match at 126 getting a shut out.
“Trenton, Chandler, Austin and Ed gave us a nice run of pins that put the match out of reach for them. We knew Austin could win his match but coming up with the pin was big too.
As a whole, the team keeps showing improvement and thats all we can ask. We will have some challenges ahead as we are a little banged up after the Mid-Winter Mayhem, but hopefully we will be back to full strength soon.”
DuBois (5-0) is back in action Saturday at Clearfield’s Bison Duals.
In other wrestling action Thursday night:
Brockway 42,
Mercer 39
BROCKWAY — Coming off back-to-back losses to Brookville and Redbank Valley to open the new year, the Brockway wrestling team got back on track Thursday night with a 42-39 victory against visiting Mercer that went down to the final bout.
Brockway won six of the eight bouts contested on the mat — five via fall — to help offset five forfeits it had to five up to the Mustang. Both teams also had wins by injury default.
All that led to a wild finish where the teams traded the lead four teams over the final four bouts. Mercer received three of its forfeit wins during that closing stretch, which ended with Brockway’s Anthony Glasl getting his hand raised in the lone forfeit win for the Rovers to give his team the three-point victory.
Brockway got pins from Tanner Morelli, Linkin Nichols, Seth Stewart, Eric Johnson and Gavin Thompson, while Mark Palmer won by injury default.
Brockway (7-5) hosts Clarion on Tuesday for Senior Night.