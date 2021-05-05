BROOKVILLE — The DuBois and Brookville track and field teams split a meet against each other Tuesday, with both schools sweeping DuBois Central Catholic in a tri-meet held at Brookville Area High School.
The DuBois-Brookville matchup was truly split equally, as the Lady Beavers and Raiders each won by identical scores of 91-59.
DuBois swept DCC, with the girls winning 129-20 and the boys 131-13. Brookville’s boys topped DCC 121-25, while its girls won 101-43.
In the girls meet, DuBois had 10 overall win in the 18 events, while Brookville had seven and DCC one.
Freshman Morgan Roemer put together another stellar day for the Lady Beavers with four wins. She took home top individual honors in the 400 (1:03.14) and 800 (2:27.55) and also notched a pair of firsts in relays.
She anchored the meet-opening 4x800 relay squad to victory, teaming up with Delaney Yarus, Sidney Beers and Abby Dressler to post a time of 10:57.56. She also ran last in the meet-closing 4x400 relay, joining forces with Abigail Geist-Salone, Olivia Dressler and Kamryn Fontaine to run a 4:30.22.
Fontaine added a first place in the 100 hurdles (17.25), while teammate Julia Wirths crossed the line first in both the 1,600 (6:09.490 and 3,200 (12:55.73) runs.
The Lady Beavers also got victories in the field events from Jayden Barrick in the long jump (15-5 1/2) and Morgan Allman in the triple jump (31-7).
The DuBois girls also got overall individual seconds from Fontaine (300 hurdles), Gabby Horner (100, high jump), Yarus (1,600), Olivia Dressler (400), Zoie Enseki (pole vault), Jasmine Carney (shot put), Rylee Wadding (discus) and Chloe Stoner (javelin).
Antonia Fenice added a third in the 100, while Abigail Geist-Salone (300 hurdles), Olivia Dressler (200), Yarus (3,200) Sydney Peace (pole vault), Peyton Grimm (long jump), Mackenzie Prouty (shot put) and Stephanie Juarez (discus) collected thirds in those respective events.
The Lady Raiders were led by Morgan Monnoyer, who captured a trio of overall wins in the meet.
She sprinted to victory in the 100 (13.20) and 200 (27.57) dashes and the 4x100 relay (52.21) along with Emily Martz, Julie Moonoyer and Rylee Stancliffe, who also notched a win in the 300 hurdles (51.03).
The Lady Raiders also had three wins in the field.
Claire Haines won both the shot put (28-10 1/2) and discus (67-9), while teammate Laynee Sorbin took home top honors in the pole vault (8-6).
Brookville also got seconds from Stancliffe (100 hurdles), Emma Fiscus (800), Chloe Smith (3,200), Sorbin (high jump), Morgan Monnoyer (long jump) and Julie Monnoyer (triple jump).
Julie Monnoyer also chipped in a third in the 100 hurldes, with Martz (400), and Sorbin (triple jump) also getting thirds in those events.
DuBois Central Catholic’s lone win in the girls meet came from Madelyn Schmader in the javelin (77-0). Teammates Chloe Benden (1,600) and Savannah Ross (javelin) posted third place finishes.
Over in the boys meet, Brookville led the way with wins in 10 of 18 events, while DuBois had six and DCC two.
The Beavers got two wins each from AC Deemer and Joey Foradora.
The dup teamed up with McKellen Jaramillo and Ryan White to win the meet-opening 4x800 relay in 8:49.91. Deemer added a win in the 3,200 (10:52.55), while Foradora claimed first in the 1,600 (4:48.13).
DuBois also got a win on the track from Jaedon Yarus in the 400 (54.89) and two in the field from Zach Shilala (pole vault, 11-0) and Daniel Raiford (discus, 109-4).
Foradora added a second in the 800, while Dale Kot was the runner-up in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. Other Beavers to capture seconds were Erich Benjamin (100), Jaramillo (400), White (3,200) and Luke Sturrock (high jump).
Sturrock and Jake Krause placed third in the 110 hurdles and 400, respectively, on the track, while Tanner Shenk was third in the high jump and James Becker third in the javelin.
“The kids continue to improve,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “AC Deemer and Joey Foradora both had good days in the distance events for us again, and Jaedon Yarus had a nice run in the 400. Dale Kot continues to perform well in the hurdle events.”
The Raiders team sweep was led by the duo of Jace Miner and Ian Pete, who were each triple winners.
Miner won both the 100 (11.28) and 200 (23.04), while Pete was first in both hurdle events (110s in 16.54, 300s in 42.04).
Miner’s third win came in the 4x100 relay, where he teamed up with Vincent Doan, Hunter Geer and Kyle MacBeth to run a 44.46. As for Pete, he was on the Raiders’ winning 4x400 relay (3:42) along with Garner McMaster, Hayden Kramer and Macbeth.
Geer added a victory in the high jump (5-6), while Creed Knepp won the shot put (37-0), John Colgan the triple jump (40-0) and Hunter Smith the javelin (142-9).
Raiders who placed second were Jack Krug (200), Brody Barto (pole vault), Geer (long jump), Hunter Rupp (triple jump), Cameron Moore (shot put, javelin) and Knepp (discus), while Geer (100), Calvin Doolittle (1,600 & 3,200), Bay Harper (300 hurdles, pole vault), McMaster (800, triple jump), Palmer (200), Rupp (long jump), Dakotah Davis (shot) and Smith (discus) were third.
DuBois Central Catholic got overall victories from Landon Schmader in the 800 (2:05.95) and Loren Way in the long jump (19-7). Schmader also was second in the 1,600.
GIRLS
DuBOIS 91, BROOKVILLE 59
DuBOIS 129, DCC 20
BROOKVILLE 101, DCC 43
4x800 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Delaney Yarus, Sidney Beers, Abby Dressler, Morgan Roemer), 10:57.56; 2. Brookville.
100 meter hurdles: 1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 17.25; 2. Stancliffe (BV); 3. J. Monnoyer (BV); 4. Allman (D); 5. A. Geist-Salone (D).
100 meter dash: 1. Morgan Monnoyer (BV), 13.20; 2. Horner (D); 3. Fenice (D); 4. Jacob (DCC); 5. Martz (BV).
1600 meter run: 1. Julia Wirths (D), 6:09.49; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Benden (DCC); 4. M. Schmader (DCC); 5. S. Hetrick (BV).
4x100 meter relay: 1. Brookville (Emily Martz, Julie Monnoyer, Morgan Monnoyer, Rylee Stancliffe), 52.21; 2. DuBois.
400 meter dash: 1. Morgan Roemer (D), 1:03.14; 2. O. Dressler (D); 3. Martz (BV); 4. M. Schmader (DCC); 5. McFadden (D).
300 meter hurdles: 1. Rylee Stancliffe (BV), 51.03; 2. Fontaine (D); 3. A. Geist-Salone (D); 4. J. Monnoyer (BV); 5. McCoy (D).
800 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2 27.55; 2. Fiscus (BV); 3. Benden (DCC); 4. Beers (D); 5. Shofestall (BV).
200 meter dash: 1. Morgan Monnoyer (BV), 27.57; 2. Horner (D); 3. O. Dressler (D); 4. Jacob (DCC); 5. Fenice (D).
3200 meter run: 1. Julia Wirths (D), 12:55.73; 2. Smith (BV); 3. Yarus (D).
4x400 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Abigail Geist-Salone, Olivia Dressler, Kamryn Fontaine, Morgan Roemer), 4:30.22; 2. DCC.
Pole vault: 1. Laynee Sorbin (BV), 8-6; 2. Enseki (D); 3. Peace (D); 4(t). Sarvey (BV)/Crabtree (D).
High jump: 1. Madelyn Crabtree (D), 4-8; 2(t). Sorbin (BV)/Horner (D); 4(t). I. Geist-Salone (D)/Colville (D).
Long jump: 1. Jayden Barrick (D), 15-2 1/2; 2. M. Monnoyer (BV); 3. Grimm (D); 4. Stroka (D); 5. McCoy (D).
Triple jump: 1. Morgan Allman (D), 31-7; 2. J. Monnoyer (BV); 3. Sorbin (BV); 4. Hoover (D); 5. Colville (D).
Shot put: 1. Claire Haines (BV), 28-10 1/2; 2. Carney (D); 3. Prouty (D); 4. Maloney (DCC); 5. L. Schmader (DCC).
Discus: 1. Claire Haines (BV), 67-9; 2. Wadding (D); 3. Juarez (D); 4. L. Schmader (DCC); 5. Carney (D).
Javelin: 1. Madelyn Schmader (DCC), 77-0; 2. Stoner (D); 3. Ross (DCC); 4. Haines (BV); 5. L. Schmader (DCC).
BOYS
BROOKVILLE 91, DuBOIS 59
DuBOIS 131, DCC 13
BROOKVILLE 121, DCC 25
4x800 meter relay: 1. DuBois (AC Deemer, Joey Foradora, McKellen Jaramillo, Ryan White), 8:49.91; 2. Brookville.
110 meter hurdles: 1. Ian Pete (BV), 16.54; 2. Kot (D); 3. Sturrock (D); 4. Clowes (BV); 5. Fiscus (BV).
100 meter dash: 1. Jace Miner (BV), 11.28; 2. Benjamin (D); 3. Geer (BV); 4. Palmer (BV); 5. Yarus (D).
1600 meter run: 1. Joey Foradora (D), 4:48.13; 2. Schmader (DCC); 3. Doolittle (BV); 4. White (D); 5. Piccirillo (DCC).
4x100 meter relay: 1. Brookville (Vincent Doan, Hunter Geer, Kyle MacBeth, Jace Miner), 44.46; 2. DuBois.
400 meter dash: 1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 54.89; 2. Jaramillo (D); 3. Krause (D); 4. Williamson (DCC); 5. Karmer (BV).
300 meter hurdles: 1. Ian Pete (BV), 42.04; 2. Kot (D); 3. Harper (BV); 4. Clowes (BV); 5. Fiscus (BV).
800 meter run: 1. Landon Schmader (DCC), 2:05.95; 2. Foradora (D); 3. McMaster (BV); 4. Deemer (D); 5. Gill (BV).
200 meter dash: 1. Jace Miner (BV), 23.04; 2. Krug (BV); 3. Palmer (BV); 4. MacBeth (BV); 5. Yarus (D).
3200 meter run: 1. AC Deemer (D), 10:52.55; 2. White (D); 3. Doolittle (BV); 4. Jaramillo (D); 5. Piccirillo (DCC).
4x400 meter relay: 1. Brookville (Garner McMaster, Ian Pete, Hayden Kramer, Kyle MacBeth), 3:42; 2. DuBois.
Pole vault: 1. Zach Shilala (D), 11-0; 2. Barto (BV); 3. Harper (BV); 4. A. Geer (BV).
High jump: 1. Hunter Geer (BV), 5-6; 2. Sturrock (D); 3. Shenk (D); 4. Gudalis (D).
Long jump: 1. Loren Way (DCC), 19-7; 2. H. Geer (BV); 3. Rupp (BV); 4. Daisley (BV); 5. Sturrock (D).
Triple jump: 1. John Colgan (BV), 40-0; 2. Rupp (BV); 3. McMaster (BV); 4. Sturrock (D); 5. Dombroski (D).
Shot put: 1. Creed Knepp (BV), 37-0; 2. Moore (BV); 3. Davis (BV); 4. Becker (D); 5. Stowe (D).
Discus: 1. Daniel Raiford (D), 109-4; 2. Knepp (BV); 3. Smith (BV); 4. Dombroski (D); 5. Becker (D).
Javelin: 1. Hunter Smith (BV), 142-9; 2. Moore (BV); 3. Becker (D); 4. Raiford (D); 5. Stowe (D).