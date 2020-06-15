DuBOIS — A five-run second inning proved to be too much to overcome as the DuBois Bucks suffered a 9-5 loss at the hands of the visiting Butler Ironbucks Saturday afternoon in the opening game of a doubleheader at Stern Family Field.
The Bucks rallied to get within two runs at 7-5 after five innings of play before the away side closed out the seven-inning victory with a pair of runs in the top half of the sixth.
“We’re still getting into the swing of things, we left some pitches up and they hit some balls out of the yard and it just wasn’t our day here, but our guys chipped away and that’s what matters,” DuBois manager Dan Bowman said.
A scoreless first inning saw both teams squander scoring opportunities, as the Ironbucks loaded the bases on back-to-back two-out walks after Colin Hager had doubled with one away.
DuBois starting pitcher Nolan Walters was able to escape the jam with his third strikeout of the opening frame.
In the bottom of the inning, Dan Manion started a two-out rally with a walk, as Isaac Stouffer followed by doubling to left field to put a pair of runners in scoring position.
Just as Walters was able to do in the top of the inning, Butler starter Elijah White got out of the inning with a strikeout as the game remained scoreless after one inning of play.
The Ironbucks then broke the game open in the second, as they batted around while plating five runs in the frame.
Walters started the inning with a strikeout on a pitch in the dirt, but an arrant throw by catcher Hunter Loomis allowed Brody Cowen to reach first safely.
After a walk to the following batter, Brent Creehan doubled into the left-center field gap to plate Cowen for the game’s first run.
Ben Kosbie then reached on an infield single on a high chopper of the plate, before an infield fly resulted in the first out of the inning and brought Jacob McCaskey to the plate.
McCaskey followed by driving a pitch over the left-field fence for a grand slam to push the lead to 5-0 after an inning and a half.
The Bucks got one run back in the home half, as Jeff Wehler led off with a single to center field before reaching second on a balk.
After a fly out to short, Wehler stole third and then scored easily on a double over the right fielder’s head by Anthony Rago.
Butler quickly pushed its lead back to five in the third inning as John Malagise led off with a single to center and later scored on a sacrifice fly to deep center field off the bat of McCaskey.
The home side continued to battle back in the bottom of the inning, as Brandon Sicheri, a St. Marys Area graduate and rising sophomore at Penn State DuBois, led off by ripping the first pitch of the inning over the fence in right for a solo home run.
Loomis then beat out an infield single on a chopper to the third-base side of the mound before being replaced by courtesy runner Thayne Morgan.
Morgan stole second before a strikeout resulted in the first out, then went on to steal third, but a second straight strikeout by White had Morgan on the verge of being stranded at third.
Instead, DuBois Central Catholic graduate Brandon Walker lined a two-out single into center field to score Morgan and cut the deficit to 6-3 after three innings of play.
The Ironbucks got one of the two runs back in the fourth as Brayden Cartwright was hit by a pitch before Dylan Kingan delivered his second double of the game and Malagise reached on a one-out walk to load the bases.
Creehan then came through with his second RBI of the afternoon, delivering a sacrifice fly to center field to bring across Cartwright.
In the home half of the fourth, Keegan Soltis leftest off with a single through the left side before Rago drew a four-pitch walk to chase White from the game.
Tim Beimel followed by singling into left field as Soltis collided with the third baseman between second and third and was granted home plate on the play.
Next up was Daren Byers, as he too came through with an RBI single, knocking a pitch into center field as Rago came in to score.
With the go-ahead run at the plate in a 7-5 game, the Bucks looked to continue to rally, but a 4-6-3 double play and a strikeout quickly put an end to the inning.
Over the final three innings, DuBois was unable to get anything going at the plate to finish off the rally, as a walk drawn by Soltis in the sixth inning and a single by Beimel in the seventh were the only baserunners for the Bucks during that stretch.
The final two runs of the doubleheader opener came in the top of the fifth, as Hager led off with a single to right off of Dan Stauffer before McCaskey added his second home run of the game, this time ripping a pitch over the fence in straight-away center field to add his sixth and seventh RBIs in the game.
Despite the loss, DuBois finished the game with 10 hits from nine different players, as Beimel led the way with a pair of singles.
“As we get into these doubleheaders and guys start seeing the ball more, it’s tough trying to jump right back into it, so as they start to increase their at-bats and seeing more pitches we are going to see plenty of hits,” Bowman said.
The loss came on the heels of a 3-2 victory in the Bucks’ season and franchise opener Friday night at Showers Field as they rallied to top the Butler Bluesox 3-2.
The Bluesox took the lead with a run in the top of the fourth, before doubling their lead in the fifth inning.
DuBois then rallied in the home half of the sixth inning, as Dan Manion led off by reaching on a hit by pitch before Stauffer followed with a single.
After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Daren Byers singled to bring home Manion for the team’s first ever run.
Later in the inning, Brandon Walker came through with a two-out single to plate Stauffer and Byers for the tying and eventual game-winning runs.
After suffering a loss in the doubleheader opener, the Bucks responded in a big way in the second game, powering their way to a 17-5 victory in five innings.
DuBois (2-1) batted around in the first and fourth innings, scoring six and nine runs, respectively, in the two frames on its way to the resounding win.
Stauffer led the offense with four runs scored, while Wehler came across to score three times and Manion, Soltis and Stouffer all scored two runs apiece.
DuBois and the Ironbucks are back in action Friday for another doubleheader, this time at Showers Field as the opening game will get underway at 4 p.m.
BUTLER IRONBUCKS 9,
DuBOIS BUCKS 5
Score By Innings
Butler 051 120 0 — 9
DuBois 012 200 0 — 5
Butler—9
Ben Kosbie cf 5110, Colin Hager lf 5130, Jacob McCaskey ss 4227, Luke Virat rf 4010, Brayden Cartwright c 2110, Dylan Kingan 1b 4020, Brody Cowen 3b 4100, John Malagise DH 2210, Elijah White p 0000, Dalas Hayes p 0000, Greg Geis p 0000, Brent Creehan 2b 3112. Totals: 33-9-12-9.
DuBois—5
Brandon Sicheri lf 4111, Hunter Loomis c 4110, Thayne Morgan cr 0000, Dan Manion 1b 2000, Isaac Stouffer DH-p 2010, Nolan Walters p 0000, Dan Stauffer p 1000, Derek Knapp p 0000, Brandon Walker cf 3011, Jeff Wehler EH 3110, Keegan Soltis 3b 2110, Anthony Rago ss 2111, Tim Beimel 2b 3021, Daren Byers rf 3011. Totals: 29-5-10-5.
Errors: Butler 0, DuBois 2. HR: McCaskey 2; Sicheri. 2B: Hager, Kingan 2, Creehan; I. Stouffer, Rago. SF: Creehan. DP: Butler 2, DuBois 0. SB: Morgan 2, Wehler, Walker. HBP: Cartwright 2 (by I. Stouffer and Knapp).
Pitching
Buter: Elijah White-3+ IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Dallas Hayes-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, Greg Geis-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Nolan Walters-3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Isaac Stouffer-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Dan Stouffer-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Derek Knapp-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: White. Losing pitcher: Walters. Save: Geis.