DuBOIS — The DuBois Bucks went 2-3 over the final weekend of regular season action including a 9-1 defeat at the hands of the Core Iron Bucks in the opening game of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.
Despite outhitting the Iron Bucks 5-4 in the game, the home side was only able to plate one run on a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh while the visitors capitalized on a handful of walks and a key error to plate eight runs between the third and fourth innings on their way to the victory.
The opening game of the doubleheader remained scoreless into the third inning before a crucial error and four walks allowed Core to plate three runs in the frame.
After DuBois starter Nolan Walters retired the first batter of the inning via the strikeout, the order flipped over and brought Ben Kosbie to the plate.
Kosbie hit a chopper in front of the mound, as Bucks catcher Dan Stauffer attempted to throw Kosbie out at first, but his throw was off target and hit the runner, allowing him to reach safely.
With the hit-and-run on, Walters got the following batter to ground out to short for the second out of the inning as Kosbie moved up to second on the play.
Dallas Hays and John Malagise then drew back-to-back walks to load the bases before Brayden Cartwright reached on an infield single that deflected off Walters’ glove to allow Kosbie to score the game’s first run.
Luke Virag and Colin Hager followed by each drawing bases-loaded walks to chase across Hays and Malagise before Walters eventually got out of the inning by forcing a groundout to short.
After Core starting pitcher Kyle Lysy retired the side in order in the home half of the third, the Iron Bucks got back to work at the plate, adding five runs to their lead in the fourth inning.
The inning got started with a walk before a strikeout resulted in the first out of the inning.
Kosbie then drew a walk as Noah Ross was able to reach on an infield single to the left side to load the bases with one out.
Hays followed by drawing his third walk of the day to bring home the first run of the frame and chase Walters from the game, as he finished with seven runs allowed, four earned, on two hits over 3 1/3 innings while walking nine and striking out five in the loss.
“Sometime’s that (walks) has been our trouble and sometimes that happens, but we’ve got guys in the pen that can keep us where we are and that’s just baseball and that happens sometimes and we move on to the next game,” DuBois Bucks head coach Dan Bowman said.
DuBois turned to Daren Byers on the mound, as he looked to shut the door after getting the first batter he faced to fly out to left field.
Instead, Cartwright drove the first pitch of the following at-bat well over the wall in left field for a grand slam to quickly double the lead to 8-0.
The visitors scored their final run in the top of the seventh on a one-out solo home run to left-center field off the bat of Malagise to push their advantage to nine runs.
The Bucks were able to break up the shutout in the bottom of the inning when Jeff Wehler lined a pitch over the wall in left field for a solo home run to bring the final score to 9-1.
Core looked to take the lead in the first inning as it loaded the bases with one away after Ross reached on a throwing error after a dropped strike three before Hays drew a walk and Malagise was hit by a pitch.
Walters then escaped the jam by getting Cartwright to ground into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.
Brandon Sicheri led off first inning for the Bucks by beating out a throw from second for an infield single, but he was then thrown out by Cartwright on an attempted steal on the first pitch to Anthony Rago.
Trailing 8-0, DuBois had a pair of opportunities to cut into the lead over the middle innings, with the first coming in the fourth.
Sicheri led the frame off by driving a single through the left side as Keegan Soltis would later hit a one-out double to right field to put runners at second and third with one away.
Lysy ended the threat by striking out the following batter before forcing a fly out to right field to keep DuBois off the board.
The Bucks had another chance to break up the shutout in the fifth inning when Dan Manion was hit by a pitch to start the inning.
Derek Knapp then hit a grounder back to the mound, as Lysy attempted to force Manion out at second, but instead his throw sailed high into center field as the home side had two on with nobody out.
Both runners were unable to advance, as Lysy retired the next three batters in order on a fly out to center field followed by back-to-back strikeouts.
“This season we’ve left a bunch of guys on base and it carries over and playing in a wood bat league you can’t rely on that medal bat pop to get the ball off the wall,” Bowman said. “It happens, but we teach our guys to just move on to the next at-bat.”
In the second game of the doubleheader the Bucks scored two runs in the seventh inning to secure a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Iron Bucks.
Keegan Soltis drove in the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly to give DuBois its second win of the weekend.
The weekend got started with a 13-1 defeat in a nine-inning contest against the Iron Bucks Friday, as the Bucks then split a doubleheader with the Youngstown Creekside Crocodiles Saturday, winning Game 1 4-1 before losing Game 2 7-6.
The Bucks wrap up their regular season at home Thursday as they host the Butler Bluesox for a doubleheader at Showers Field.
CORE IRON BUCKS 9,
DuBOIS BUCKS 1
Score By Innings
Core 003 500 1 — 9
DuBois 000 000 1 — 1
Core—9
Ben Kosbie lf 3200, Noah Ross dh 3110, Kyle Lysy p 0000, Matthew Wicker p 0000, Dallas Hays cf 1201, John Malagise 1b 1211, Brayden Cartwright c 4125, Luke Virag 3b 3001, Colin Hager rf 1001, Brent Creehan ss 3000, Paul P. 2b 2100, Isaiah Lucas eh 3000. Totals: 24-9-4-9.
DuBois—1
Brandon Sicheri cf 3020, Anthony Rago ss 3010, Keegan Soltis dh-3b 3010, Nolan Walters p 0000, Daren Byers p 0000, Isaac Stouffer 1b 2000, Adam Schaffer ph 1000, Jeff Wehler 2b 3111, Dan Manion eh 2000, Derek Knapp 3b-p 3000, Dan Stauffer c 2000, Lance Baldensparger lf 2000, Brandon Walker rf 2000. Totals: 26-1-5-1.
Erros: Core 0, DuBois 2. LOB: Core 7, DuBois 5. HR: Malagise, Cartwright; Wehler. 2B: Soltis. CS: Sicheri (by Cartwright). HBP: Malagise (by Walters); Manion (by Lysy).
Pitching
Core: Kyle Lysy-6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB; Matthew Wicker-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Nolan Walters-3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Daren Byers-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Derek Knapp-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Lysy. Losing pitcher: Walters.