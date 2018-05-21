Just about every young kid involved in sports dreams about being a professional athlete one day.
That dream came true two weeks ago today for Reynoldsville native and 2011 DuBois Area High School graduate Paul Butler when he signed a contract with the Oakland Raiders on May 7.
Butler is believed to be the first player from District 9 to sign a NFL contract since Clarion’s Tyler McMeans signed as an undrafted offensive lineman with the Chicago Bears in 2006.
Butler, a tight end, was invited to the Raiders rookie mini-camp as a tryout player the weekend prior and impressed new head coach Jon Gruden — now in his second stint leading the Raiders having coached them from 1998-2001 — and his staff enough to be offered a contract.
By signing that deal, Butler fulfilled the dream of a little kid from Reynoldsville who always believed he could make it at the highest level of football even when some around him may not have.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Butler in a phone interview from Oakland. “Growing up in Reynoldsville, there was always a lot of things stacked against me. But, I always believed I could do it and just worked as hard as I could to be the best I could.”
And, that hard work has paid off in a big way for Butler, who has certainly taken a different path to the NFL from some of the big name players he is now teammates with.
Butler, who was a backup quarterback early in his varsity days at DuBois, didn’t hit the field as a full-time player until his senior year with the Beavers. When he finally got his shot, it was as a 6-5, 190-pound wide receiver.
He made the most of his time that season and finished as the third-leading receiver on a squad that went 4-6 in the last year of Jason Shilala’s tenure as head coach. He hauled in 18 catches for 273 yards and one touchdown that season.
Butler later moved to play collegiately at Division II California University of Pennsylvania, where he packed on the muscle to be become a 6-6, 252-pound tight end for the Vulcans.
Butler utilized that size and his athleticism to put together a strong career at Cal despite missing most of his junior year due to injury. He finished his Vulcans career with 32 receptions for 381 yards and five touchdowns.
He was a 2016 First Team All-PSAC West selection and a Third Team Don Hansen Football Gazette NCAA Division II All-Super Region selection that year.
Butler got his first shot at the NFL this time last year when he was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t earn a contract then, Butler said that experience certainly helped him this time around.
“Being with the Steelers was a great experience, and that helped me in knowing what to expect this time when it came to meetings and stuff like that,” said Butler. “It’s still a lot of hard work but kind of having an idea of what was going on helped this time around.”
It also didn’t hurt that Butler was working out for a head coach in Gruden who is well-known to love tight ends. Gruden, who won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, left the Monday Night Football television booth this past season after nine years to return to coaching with the Raiders.
“It’s pretty cool to play for him,” said Butler of Gruden. “I grew up watching him coach and then being on on Monday Night Football every week. It’s a great opportunity to play for a coach like him, and everybody knows he loves tight ends.
“Coach Gruden himself has said I’m a big, athletic tight end who can run and has great hands. I was named the rookie mini-camp Offensive MVP and he (Gruden) had me get up in front of the team and tell everyone my story.”
Butler’s ability to grab the eye of Gruden — and the rest of the staff — at rookie mini-camp is what ultmately led to him being offered a contract. And, now that he is on Gruden’s radar, the former Beaver believes the attributes his coach spoke of will only help in his battle to make the team when training camp ends later this fall.
“I believe I’m a very versatile and all-around tight end,” said Butler. “I can catch the ball, but I can also block well. That’s something not all NFL tight ends can do. A lot of them are one dimension and either catch the ball really well or block really well. The fact I can do both well makes me more of a unique player I believe.”
While Butler has caught the eyes of his coaches early on, he knows making the main roster won’t be easy.
He currently finds himself as one of six tight ends on the roster — a group that featured veterans Jared Cook (South Carolina), Lee Smith (Marshall) and Derek Carrier (Beloit College), fellow undrafted rookie Marcus Baugh (Ohio State) and second-year player Pharoah Brown (Oregon).
Cook was the team’s leading receiver last year with 54 catches for 688 yards and two touchdowns. Smith had eight grabs for 76 yards.
“It’s going to take a lot to make the team,” he said. “Most of it will be mental, learning the playbook and adjusting to the game speed, all of which I’m confident I can do.”
Butler has been in Oakland since signing his contract, attending meetings and workouts on a daily basis. He said most days he arrives at the team facilities around 7:30 a.m. and his there until at least 5 p.m. Even when he’s not at the facility, Butler said he spends most of his free time studying the playbook to be the best prepared he can.
“The goal was always to prove I could make it to this level,” said Butler. “Now that I signed a contract, the new goal is to make the 53-man roster. That’s my main focus right now, and I’m putting all my time and effort into making that happen.”
Butler’s journey to achieve that goal continues this week when the Raiders hold the first of the their OTAs Tuesday through Thursday before holding two more OTA sessions on May 29-31 and June 4-7.
Oakland’s mandatory mini-camp in June 12-14, while players report to training camp in late July.
Butler hopes the end result is him stepping on a NFL field for real when the Raiders host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football to open season on Sept. 10.
