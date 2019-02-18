The pairings for the District 4/9 Class AAA Wrestling Championships were released Sunday, with DuBois and Clearfield combining to land half of the top seeds for this weekend’s event at Clearfield Area High School.
DuBois garnered the most No. 1 seeds with four, while Clearfield has three. That duo looks to spearhead District 9’s effort to seed a little revenge after District 4 stole the show at the team tournament when Selinsgrove beat Williamsport in the finals for the district crown and earn a trip to Hershey.
Those two D-4 schools will have a say this weekend, as Selinsgrove garnered three top seeds and Williamsport two. Shikellamy also has one No. 1 seed, while Punxsutawney collected the final top seed in sophomore Garrett Eddy at 182.
The tournament could have a little extra life to it with the addition of two more D-9 schools — making the tournament a seven-team event now. Bradford has returned to Class AAA after competing in AA the past classification cycle, while Cranberry bumped up to AAA after forming a co-op with Oil City out of District 10.
DuBois’ strength in the light weights this year in evident as all four Beavers who received top seeds — sophomore Chandler Ho (20-9, 120), juniors Trenton Donahue (27-4) and Ed Scott (29-0, 138) and senior Dalton Woodrow (27-3, 145) — wrestle in the first seven weights.
Ho, Scott and Woodrow are all returning champs along with the Selinsgrove sophomore duo of Coy Bastian and Nate Schon. Bastian (29-5) and Schon (31-1) are the No. 1 seeds at 170 and 220, respectively, this year.
Scott and Woodrow also won titles two years ago along with Donahue, who missed the postseason last year.
Woodrow. the lone wrestler in the field who also won a title as a freshman, looks to join an elite group of wrestlers who have captured four district titles. Just four other Beavers have accomplished the feat.
DuBois also two other wrestlers seeded in the Top 3 in their respective weight classes. Junior Alex O’Harah (22-8) is the second seed at heavyweight, while sophomore Garrett Starr (19-8) is third at 160.
As for Clearfield, Bison seniors Johnathan Thomas (9-2, 106) and Avry Gisewhite (15-15, 285) and freshman Mark McGonigal (25-7, 152) enter this weekend as top seeds.
Clearfield also has a pair of second seeds in seniors Jude Pallo (18-7, 138) and Caleb Freeland (23-8, 145), while freshmaen Nolan Barr (17-12, 113) and Karson Kline (21-13, 120) are seeded third.
St. Marys, the area’s other Class AAA school, didn’t have a wrestler receive a top seed and has just three who landed a spot in the Top 3.
Senior Tyler Dilley (27-3) is the second seed at 132 behind Shikellamy’s Cade Balestrini (26-2), while junior Johnny Wittman (17-8) is second at 152 behind McGonigal. Junior teammate Tylor Herzing (13-6) is the third seed at 138.
The other non-District 9 top seeds outside Bastian, Schon and Balestrini are Williamsport freshman Braden Bower (29-2, 113) and senior Anthony Robinson (29-7, 160) and Selinsgrove senior Blaise Zeiders (29-6, 195).
Full pairings for the tournament can be found on the Scoreboard on Page B3.
Action get underway in the one-day tourney Saturday at 9 a.m. at Clearfield High School.
